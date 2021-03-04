Pictured: Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks during a public meeting, March 12, 2019. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Professor on leave for treatment of hard-of-hearing student

On Feb. 18 a video of an online class session shared on the social media platform TikTok shows Oxnard College biology professor Michael Abram becoming frustrated and asking a hard-of-hearing student “do you hear me,” and then saying she was not trying or paying attention.

The student required an off-camera translator to help her understand what the professor was saying.

In a Feb. 19 written statement Ventura County Community College District officials said they were concerned, and reported Abram had been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the incident.

“Comments in the video do not reflect the District’s values of integrity and honesty in action and word, respect and the constant pursuit of excellence,” said Joshua Chancer, board chair for VCCCD, in the written statement.

The investigation is expected to take three months.

Ojai responding to swastika with Listening Gathering

In response to a backwards swastika and a racial slur against Black people that were spray painted on a peace sign in the front yard of an Ojai home, Brian Berman and his wife, Lisa, hosted a two-hour Zoom Listening Gathering “to bring the community together,” on Monday, March 1.

The swastika and slur were discovered on Saturday, Feb. 20. Several residents shared photographs of the vandalism on Facebook. Police officers confirmed that they received a call and removed the sign.

Parks hit with recall effort

A notice of an intention to circulate a recall petition against Supervisor Linda Parks (Dist. 2) was filed with the Ventura County Clerk/Recorder’s office on Feb. 23.

Signatures will be gathered in her district to attempt to remove her from office. Her current term, the last she can serve pursuant to term limits, ends in 2022. (Correction on March 5. The end of Parks’ current term in office ends in 2022).

The Feb. 23 notice states that proponents are seeking the recall because Parks supported state and local business restrictions and shut downs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Proponents who signed the filing include Deborah Baber, who spoke repeatedly at supervisor meetings in opposition of mask mandates, and Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy, a former candidate for Congress and attorney who recently defended several local businesses against county legal action regarding their refusal to adhere to closure requirements related to the pandemic.

District 2 includes Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, Westlake Village, Las Posas Valley, Bell Canyon, California State University Channel Islands and other communities in eastern Ventura County.

Camarillo seeks input on housing

Through March 26 the city of Camarillo is seeking public input on its Housing Element Update that will address goals, policies and programs related to housing through 2029.

The Housing Element is part of the city’s General Plan, a document all cities and counties in California are required to have, which governs all land use in the applicable jurisdiction.

As a part of the General Plan, the Housing Element will set goals and articulate programs to achieve those goals that the city is then mandated to implement.

A public workshop about the Housing Element Update was held on Feb. 11, 2021 and can be viewed online at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyLd6Ycbi6k&feature=youtu.be

The survey is active until 5 p.m. on March, 26, 2021 and is online at www.opentownhall.com/portals/353/Issue_10373.

Questions can be directed to 805-388-5360 or planning@cityofcamarillo.org. Details are online at www.camarillohousingelement.com.

Derrick Wilson named president of Botanical Gardens

The Ventura Botanical Gardens has appointed Derrick Wilson as board president of the nonprofit organization for the 2021 term.

Wilson is a manager at the Ventura County Public Works Agency overseeing strategic planning and process improvement. He has served on the VBG board since 2016.

Isabel Callaway was named vice president of the board. Other board members include Laurence Nicklin, Kevin Clerici, Terry Sommer, Tracy Long, Barbara Brown, Phil White, Kathy McGee, Sabrena Rodriguez, Joe Cahill, Lane Lopez, and Mary Kay Doubek.

The Ventura Botanical Gardens is located at Grant Park behind Ventura City Hall and is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $7. Ages 18 and under and EBT cardholders are free. Fridays are free for all. Leashed dogs are welcome on Wednesdays and Friday. COVID protocols required. Restrooms are closed.

www.VenturaBotanicalGardens.com.

Driver pleads not guilty

On Feb. 23, Jacob Caliboso of Oxnard pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated related to a fatal traffic collision on June 20, 2020 on Pleasant Valley Road.

The Ventura County District Attorney charges allege that Caliboso was intoxicated when he struck a motorized scooter being driven by Elva Andrade, with her 7-year-old granddaughter, Nevaeh, riding on the back. Andrade died at the scene; the child died later at the hospital. Caliboso was arrested at the scene. Caliboso entered his not guilty plea on Feb. 23 and was released from custody on $100,000 bond.

Online update after press deadline: Stephanie Ramirez, deputy district attorney at the Ventura County District Attorney’s office confirmed Caliboso was remanded back into custody on Feb. 26 at a bail hearing, when Hon. Nancy Ayers increased bail to $500,000.