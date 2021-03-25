Pictured: Mike Moustakas and Ryan Braun, founders of California Strong. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

FDA issues safety alert on Real Water brand alkaline water

Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a warning of acute non-viral hepatitis linked to the Real Water brand of alkaline water. The FDA stated that Real Water should not be sold or used for drinking or cooking.

Ventura County Public Health officials note that the county is one of the few places where the water is sold. The brand is sold in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties through Real Water Gold Coast located in Oxnard.

On March 22, Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health, confirmed that there have been no reports of any illnesses related to Real Water in the county.

Symptoms of all types of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes and jaundice. Those with symptoms should contact their doctor.

“We are advising consumers, restaurants and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell or serve ‘Real Water’ alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses,” said Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for Food Policy and Response with the FDA in a written statement. The FDA received reports of five cases of severe illness in young children in Nevada, which were linked only by all drinking this water. The five children required hospitalization. All recovered. Older members of the five households had less severe symptoms including fever, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite and fatigue. The FDA started an investigation that is still underway.

In a recorded statement on the company’s Oxnard phone answering line, it is reported that Real Water was notified by the FDA on March 16 of the issue, and has since instructed all retailers to pull the product from shelves and return it or hold until further notice. Members of the public who have purchased the water can return it to the place it was purchased for a refund.

Real Water Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. Call the Consumer Complaint Coordinator at 949-608-3530. More information at www.fda.gov.

California Strong helps fire-impacted families

On March 2 in Westlake Village, California Strong distributed gift cards valuing over $330,000 to 88 families who were victims of the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Funds were contributed by the Ventura County Community Foundation and given to the Southeast Ventura County YMCA to be distributed by California Strong.

This is the third round of support distributed by California Strong after an inquiry earlier this year to past funding recipients indicated a strong need remained. Many recipients reported struggling to rebuild their homes and replace basic furniture. Respondents also reported needing advice regarding financial and legal issues.

Civil Grand Jury seeking members

The Ventura County Civil Grand Jury (VCCGJ) is seeking new members to be part of the government watchdog functions of the 19-member body.

The grand jury is a civil panel that responds to public complaints made against various local government agencies or programs. Complaints may result in a confidential internal investigation resulting in a formal grand jury report.

Functions of the grand jury include ensuring public funds are spent judiciously, improving how local government operates and recognizing agencies operating effectively.

The civil grand jury is made up of 19 citizen volunteers. Recent reports issued by the Ventura County Grand Jury have covered human trafficking, cybersecurity and charter school implementation of state-mandated sex education.

Those interested in applying to join the VCCGJ can apply before April 23. Details and more information is online at: www.ventura.org/grand-jury, or contact Richard Boehmer, foreperson for the VCCGJ, at Richard.Boehmer@ventura.org.

Supervisors updated on Housing Element of General Plan

At their meeting on March 23, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors received a report and update on state mandated plans to ensure the county can meet projected housing needs in all economic segments. The Housing Element of the Ventura County General Plan must be amended every eight years, and the next cycle will cover the planning period from 2021 to 2029.

In those years, according to housing targets developed by the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), the county must build 1,262 homes in the region that includes Ventura County.

The county is not responsible for building those homes but must demonstrate that there is enough land zoned properly to accommodate the identified need for housing.

County planning staff reported the county should be issuing building permits for about 127 residential units each year to meet the projected targets, but the county has “not kept pace” with that, according to the report received by supervisors. In 2020 permits were issued for 118 dwelling units in unincorporated Ventura County. Thirty-eight percent of those units were in Piru, mostly as part of the Jensen housing development, Piru Gateway, that began selling in 2019. Fourteen percent of the 2020 permits were in the Ojai Valley, 15% in Thousand Oaks/Simi Valley areas, 6% in both coastal areas and Camarillo and another 21% in other unincorporated areas.

Of the dwelling units permitted 2014-21, half were for single-family units and 30% were for accessory dwelling units.

The report is online with the agenda documents for the March 23 supervisor meeting at: bosagenda.countyofventura.org/sirepub/agdocs.aspx?doctype=agenda&itemid=114684.