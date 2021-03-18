Pictured: The male (left) and female bald eagles “chortling” with each other at Lake Casitas in April 2020. Photo by Judy Spaar-Hillewaert.

by Kimberly Rivers

An egg has landed, eagle nest protected by new trail loop

Following concerns raised last month by Bald Eagle enthusiasts at Lake Casitas, officials closed pedestrian access entirely to the area underneath the nest and created a new trail loop that keeps nest viewers at a distance avoiding disturbances to the nesting pair while still allowing people to walk around the western area of the lake.

The local group of nest watchers confirmed by a change in eagle behavior that an egg was laid on Feb. 22, and the group will be on “hatch watch” starting 35 days later, around March 29. This egg is the first for this pair. The male has been at the nest site since 2010,

Visitors to the area are asked to respect all trail closure signs, and to be aware that loud noises can also disturb the eagles.

More information and photographs can be viewed online at: https://www.facebook.com/LakeCasitasEaglesOjai

$20 million for COVID business support

Ventura County has launched a second round of funding for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that did not receive county pandemic funding before. The pre-registration phase is March 24-30, with applications being accepted March 31 – April 6.

The new round of available funding will offer $5,000 grants for local businesses and nonprofit organizations that did not receive money in the first round of funding.

This funding can be used for payroll support, rent and lease payments, costs for protective equipment (PPE) and other purchases required for business operations including expenses for complying with pandemic protocols and reopening requirements.

Applicants must not have received funding through the previous county grant program and have physical location and operate in the county and have been in operation before 2021. Annual gross revenue must be between $25,000 and $2.5 million. Churches and faith based organization may be eligible, and all applicants must show record of complying with COVID restrictions.

All eligibility, use of funds, required documentation and additional information can be reviewed at www.vcbusinessgrants.org or by calling 888-405-1004.

State bans anticoagulants, communities must enforce

Assembly Bill 1788 went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021 and bans the use of second generation anticoagulant rodent poison. This type of poison does not kill rodents immediately, but makes impacted animals likely to be caught and eaten by animals up the food chain including coyotes, bob cats and raptors. The poison accumulates in the predator’s system, slowly causing organ failure and eventually death.

Agricultural operations are exempt from the law. All schools, city and county owned properties, golf courses, shopping centers, restaurants, apartments are all included in the law and prohibited from using this type of rodent control.

To provide an effective report the public is encouraged to take a photograph of the “box” that contains the poison. Every type of box used for rodent protection must be labelled. Unlabelled boxes are also in violation of state law and can be reported.

Ventura County Agriculture Commissioner Ed Williams confirmed his office fields reports of violations and enforces the law locally. Reports should be directed to his office by calling the VCAC Pesticide Use Enforcement Program at the Camarillo Headquarters Office at 805-388-4222 or the Santa Paula Office (805) 933-2926.

Reports can also be submitted to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation at: 916-324-4100, www.cdpr.ca.gov.

Oxnard School District phasing-in back to campus

In a public announcement on March 9, Oxnard School District, stated clear plans to return to on campus classes using a phased approach over the coming weeks for families who selected the on campus option in January.

The first phase starts on March 23, for certain special needs, and new students in grades 3-5. Phase two will start on April 12 for transitional kindergarten through third grade students, and phase three starting on April 19 will include 4th to 6th grade students. The final fourth phase on April 22 will bring 7th and 8th grades back to campus.

The district includes 21 schools, which include various combinations of grades from TK to eighth grade.

An informational parent webinar to further explain details is set for Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (español and Mixteco). Details are online at: https://www.oxnardsd.org

Rental assistance for households and landlords

The state of California is now offering application assistance for eligible households and landlords to benefit from $2.6 million in federal aid.

Renters and landlords who have experienced a financial hardship as a result of the pandemic and who are at risk of eviction can apply for funds to help pay past due rent. Landlords can receive 80 percent of an eligible tenant’s unpaid rent for April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021 if the landlord agrees to waive the remaining 20 percent of unpaid rent.

Eligible renters with landlords who choose not to participate in the program can apply on their own. Those renters will be eligible to receive payments of 25 percent of unpaid rent accrued from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, which can help protect them from eviction under SB 91.

Renters making less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for their area are eligible. As of April 1, 2020, 80% of AMI for Ventura County, for a single person is $63,250, for a family of three it is $81, 350. (Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura, https://www.ahacv.org/income_limits.shtml)

The online application portal and call center is active now in over 200 languages at 833-430-2122, operating seven days a week. Or Online at: www.housingiskey.com

New Thursday Farmers Market in Ojai, vendor applications accepted now

Local vendors interested in being part of a new certified farmers market in Ojai can submit applications now through March 26 with the newly formed Ojai Community Farmers’ Market.

Grace Malloy, a founding board member of the new market confirmed that priority will be given to vendors in and close to the Ojai Valley, but any interested vendor is welcome to apply.

The market will be open every Thursday, 3-7 p.m., starting June 3 and will be located at the Chaparral School Courtyard in downtown Ojai on Ojai Avenue. The property is owned by Ojai Unified School District.

The founding board of the new market are local community members and farmers, and are applying for nonprofit, 501c3, status. The goal of the market is to offer Ojai Valley grown and produced food items including fruit, vegetables, hot/processed foods, fermented foods as well as offer educational programs, farmer assistance to improve access to healthy food options to everyone in the Ojai Valley.

More information and applications are online at: https://www.ojaicommunityfarmersmarket.com/vendor-application