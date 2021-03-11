Pictured: Nurses at the farmworker vaccination clinic at Davis Ranch in Oxnard on March, 5, 2021. Photo courtesy of St. John’s Regional Medical Center.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

More farmworker vaccinations

On March 5, 600 farmworkers received a coronavirus vaccine through a mobile vaccine clinic program that is part of a partnership between Dignity Health and Ventura County Public Health. The clinic took place at Reiter Affiliated Davis Ranch in Oxnard.

Clinic to vaccinate 1,000 educators postponed

A vaccine clinic to be held at St. John’s Regional Medical Center on March 6 aimed at vaccinating 1,000 educators as schools prepare to reopen was postponed. The postponement was announced in a written statement on March 5. Officials did not respond by press deadline regarding why it needed to be postponed.

Community colleges opt-in for sports

The Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) has announced that after opting out of the first part of the spring sports season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the district is opting in for the second part of the California Community College Athletic Association spring season.

The district received input from athletic directors, coaches and staff at the three local campuses it oversees: Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura.

Baseball and softball will take place at all three campuses. Moorpark College will also have beach volleyball and track and field; and Ventura College will offer beach volleyball, men’s golf, women’s swimming and diving, tennis and track and field.

All athletes will be required to follow the guidelines of the California Department of Public Health and VCCCD Healthy Return to Campus protocols that include a self assessment each day and a mandatory temperature check.

Travel for competition will be restricted to certain areas.

Decisions regarding the fall season will be made in April.

District attorney fines Island Packers

On March 8 the Ventura County District Attorney (VCDA) announced a settlement with Island Packers in an environmental violation case related to an incident in April 2020 which resulted in paint chip debris being released into harbor waters.

The release occurred on April 29, 2020 when the vessel Islander was undergoing maintenance in the Ventura Harbor. The boat’s deck was being sanded without containment measures in place, which allowed paint debris to be released into the water.

Island Packers operates large commercial vessels used to transport visitors to the Channel Islands National Marine Park and Marine Sanctuary.

The settlement includes payments of $2,500 that includes a $500 civil penalty and a $5,000 payment to the Ventura County Harbor Master that will be used to fund equipment for oil spill response along with a drone that will be used to conduct aerial surveillance for safety operations at the harbor.

According to the VCDA the company took immediate measures to ensure a similar release does not occur again and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Gas station operator fined $100,000

A company has been fined due to the operation of gas stations in violation of regulations that prohibit tampering with leak detection systems on underground storage tanks.

The Los Angeles-based 4JR Enterprises, owned by Ahed and Rhoda Rabadi, has been ordered to pay the civil penalties and cost recovery fine following an investigation by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit and the Ventura County Environmental Health Division. The fine involves three gas stations owned and operated by the Rabadis: two in Thousand Oaks and one in Newbury Park.

The joint investigation found that employees at the Rolling Oaks 76 gas station purposefully disabled an alarm sensor that would have shut down the gasoline pumps in the event of a leak or malfunction. This meant that fuel was sold illegally.

The Newbury 76 station had violations going back to 2016 for operating without a valid permit and the TR Oil-Alliance station had violations going back to October 2019.

The sites will be subjected to monitoring and inspections.

New trail access at Lake Piru

A parking lot and restroom are now open as of March 1 at the Pothole Trailhead at Lake Piru, offering increased access to the Los Padres National Forest. Paired with the opening of the Juan Fernandez Boat Launch Area, hikers can avoid a three-mile walk that was previously required to get to the trailhead. From there hikers can travel into the Sespe Wilderness on a 4.7-mile hike passing a spring and a 19th century homestead cabin. Also accessed through the new area is the Agua Blanca Trail that connects to Devil’s Gateway.

Lake Piru Recreation Area has a day use fee of $14 per vehicle. Masks and social distancing are required.

More information is online at www.unitedwater.org/community-resources/#lake-piru.

