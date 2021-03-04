VOICES OF THE NATION: CELEBRATING THE WORK OF U.S. POETS LAUREATE Wednesday, March 10, 7 p.m. via Zoom. California Lutheran University continues its exploration of the work of U.S. poets laureate with readings by Juan Felipe Herrera. CLU students will also present selected poems by Herrera, and his work and context will be discussed by a panel of poets and scholars. Registration required: www.callutheran.edu/community-business/voices-of-the-nation.html. Photo by Carlos Puma/UC Riverside

Thursday – Mar. 4

THE NEW JIM CROW: MASS INCARCERATION IN THE AGE OF COLORBLINDNESS | 5 p.m. A conversation with legal scholar and social justice advocate Michelle Alexander, offering a new perspective on the challenges facing the civil rights community and a rousing call-to-action for a multi-racial, multi-ethnic human rights movement for justice in America. Part of the Race to Justice series presented by UCSB Arts and Lectures. $10, free for UCSB students. Tickets/Info: (805) 893-3535, or online HERE.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT | 7:30 p.m. Ventura’s online poetry series features some of the area’s top literary talent. Scott Noon Creley, Jackson Wheeler and open mic. Host is Marsha de la O. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9607501600 Meeting ID: 960 750 1600

Friday – Mar. 5

COVID-19 BUSINESS RESOURCES | 12 p.m. FREE webinar covering EIDL, PPP, UI AND GRANTS with the Economic Development Center. Advance registration required, space is limited. Register online HERE.

Saturday – Mar. 6

UNPLUG DAY | Spending too much time on a screen? It’s National Day of Unplugging and Conejo Recreation and Park District are asking residents to spend the day unplugged from all devices and get outside with friends and family. Hikes and scavenger hunts are planned. Details and registration are online HERE.

JEWISH (MOSTLY) SACRED MUSIC SURVEY WITH DANIEL NEWMAN-LESSLER | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. $8 As part of the Fifty and Better lecture series at California Lutheran University this lecture will explore Jewish sacred music and instruments from the biblical period to new music being written today by leading Jewish composers. Newman-Nessler is the program administrator and Choral Director of Music Academy of the West’s Sing! Program, and the conductor for Kadima Conservatory’s Senior Philharmonic. As a pianist, he teaches at Pepperdine University, and has won several awards, as a singer he has performed with Andrea Bocelli, Natalie Cole, Jennifer Hudson, and Mary J. Blige. Register by Friday, March 5, 3 p.m by email to Christina Tierney, fab@callutheran.edu

DOWNTOWN SANTA PAULA OPEN MARKET | Saturday, March 6, 12-4 p.m. Local vendors are taking to the street with their wares for sale. Wear your mask and social distance at the open air market on Main St. between Davis St. and 8th St. Sponsored by the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce.

ONLINE SIBLING CLASS | 10 – 11 a.m. FREE For your child aged two to 10 years who will soon be an older sibling. Help them prepare for the upcoming birth and about what babies do, how they communicate and different things a big brother or sister may feel. All big brothers and sisters will get a booklet and certificate mailed to them. Offered to the community by St. John’s Regional Hospital. To register call: 805-988-2784

PRELENT DRIVE THRU | 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Orthodox lent starts on March 8. Enjoy a delicious authentic meal benefiting the youth and dance group at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Choose from lamb or chicken plates, with potatoes and beans. Pastry and tzatziki. Details and order online HERE. 5575 Santa Rosa Rd., Camarillo.

STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SEXUAL SLAVERY | 1- 3 p.m. FREE The Oxnard, Ventura and Camarillo Clubs of Soroptimist International are hosting a free virtual event on Human Trafficking. Registration is online HERE.

Sunday – Mar. 7

PREVENTING COMPLICATIONS FROM DIABETES | 9 -10 a.m. Learn how to live well with diabetes and prevent complications at this webinar presented by Dr. Suzanne Soppe with Dignity Health, St. John’s Hospital. FREE. Register by calling 805-988-2693 or email: suzanne.soppe@dignityhealth.org.

Tuesday – Mar. 9

TWILIGHT GATHERING WITH SOUND, SILENCE AND WORD | 7 p.m. Maddie Sifantus with the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula announces the church is continuing to meet virtually offering a reflective time with sound and spoken word. Streaming live on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/uucsp.

NEXT STEPS FOR COMMERCIAL TENANTS AND LANDLORDS | 12-1:30 p.m. The Economic Development Center and financial advisors from the Small Business Development Center for next steps and things to consider and opportunities to move forward. Registration for Zoom webinar is online HERE.

ONLINE MOM TO MOM PEER SUPPORT GROUP | 11 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. FREEEach Tuesday gather with pregnant and postpartum women to explore the complex emotions that often come with motherhood. Offered by St. John’s Regional Hospital. To register call 805-988-2784

Wednesday – Mar. 10

VIRTUAL CAREER AND INTERN EXPO | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bringing employers and job candidates together virtually. The expo will include one-on-one and group chats. More information and registration is online HERE.

Thursday – Mar. 11

ONLINE MOMMY AND ME SUPPORT GROUP | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. FREE For moms with babies to 6 months. This class focuses on infant care and parenting issues. You will learn about infant CPR and child safety, infant massage, and child development. Every class includes music and games that mothers and babies can enjoy together. Offered to the community by St. John’s Regional Hospital. To register call 805.988.2784

MYSTERIES OF THE SISTINE CHAPEL: THE HIDDEN MESSAGES OF MICHELANGELO WITH CHRISTINE MAASDAM | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. $8 Christine Maasdam holds a Master in Humanities and a B.A. in Cultural Geography. Her art studies include The Courtauld Institute of Art in London, The Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center in D.C. and Post Graduate studies in Antiquities Trafficking and Art Crime at the University of Glasgow. She is a graduate of the Art Crime Investigation Seminar led by Robert Wittman, founder of the FBI. This lecture will explore the question of how Michelangelo could accept a reluctant assignment to complete a massive art project while maintaining his sense of artistic and personal integrity? Register by March 10 at 3 p.m. online HERE.

STREAMING EVENTS ONLINE | ONGOING

MERMAID MONTH AT VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE | Re-imagined for the pandemic with special offers and mermaid-themed items and event at the Ventura Harbor Village businesses. Find fun family events like chalk painting, photo opp with a mermaid, scavenger hunt and more. Details online HERE.

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE Spring II semester begins March 22. Registration is open now for class offerings for OLLI at Cal State Channel Islands. These programs are college level for ages 50 and over in a wide range of topics: All classes are online. Full catalog and registration information are online HERE.

STREAMING INTERNATIONAL CINEMA | You pick the time. The Oxnard Film Society offers over a dozen international films streaming online with a focus in 2021 on 2021 Academy Award entries for Best International Film. $4.99/$12 for unlimited viewing per film for three to seven days. This week featured films include: Two of Us from France starring Barbara Sukowa and Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, a Hungarian film. Films online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

SVETLANA SMOLINA: PIANIST, WITH GUEST VIOLINIST GULIA GUREVICH | Streaming through March 27. This powerful duet concert was filmed in the Hall of Mirrors at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts, and will stream on demand with ticket purchase. $15 individual tickets, $20 family viewing. Details and tickets available online HERE.

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

FREE SPRING ART CAMP | with Rafael Parea De La Cabada at Oxnard Performing Arts Center Applications accepted now, Camp April 5-9 Learn sketching, drawing and other art skills with a master artist. Using charcoal, graphite, conte crayon and pen and ink to capture still like, objects, landscapes and more. Class are FREE and all materials provided. Ages 13-17, Grades 8-12. Limited space, Apply now. Details and application are online HERE.

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open for sessions with the three branches of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA or their summer day camps. Camps are from June 14 through August 13 at the Conejo Valley YMCA and Yarrow Family YMCA and from June 7 through August 6 at the Simi Valley Family YMCA. Discounted pricing will be in effect until April 1.Full time and part time sessions are available for children in kindergarten through 8th grade at various locations. Details and registration are online HERE.

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

WALKING AND BIKING NEAR AND ALONG STATE ROUTES SURVEY | Help CalTrans design plans to improve walking and biking near the highways. This short survey is gathering information about getting around in the Central Coast. Survey is online HERE.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY MARKET | Community Action is seeking volunteers to help at the Community Market to help organize and prepare food donations for distribution. Volunteers are needed: Prep on Mondays and Wednesdays 1-3 p.m., food distribution on Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to call Roseanne Hernandez, coordinator of the Community Market at 805-816-5832 or RHernandez@ca-vc.org.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Friday, March 5, 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Oil painter and landscape artist Sharon Weaver hosts a live painting demonstration and paint-along featuring a coastal scene with rocks and palm trees. Part of the Virtual First Fridays celebrations taking place in Ventura. Free. zoom.us/j/97601149360?pwd=QlVxU1ZZM1FNYzRxZEFGSkgwYXh5UT09#success.

realART Opening March 7. Spring Juried Show showcasing over 35 new artists from across the country, as well as work by Cheryl Kline, David Skinner, Sheila Daube and more. Opening reception on Sunday, March 7, 3-5 p.m. with music by DJ Ritchie Rich. Masks required; CDC safety protocols will be followed. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS March 6-May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Facebook Live opening reception on Friday, March 6, at 1 p.m., streamed live from SCI. Opens online on Tuesday, March 9, with an interactive virtual tour. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Sunday, March 7, 2 p.m. via Zoom. Generating Equality: International Women’s Day reading featuring Zayan Reza, Florence Weinberger, Dian Sousa, Lynne Thompson, Crystal Salas, Alís Morris Soto, Jeanette Clough, Joelle Hannah and Carmen Ramirez. Hosted by Mary Kay Rummel, Nancy-Jean Pément and Marsha de la O. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Through March 31: March is Mermaid Month at Ventura Harbor, and the Ventura Potters’ Guild will host mermaids, mermen and sea creatures of all kinds on handcrafted ceramics displayed at its shop and gallery for the Treasures from the Sea exhibit. Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VIRTUAL FIRST FRIDAYS Friday, March 5. ArtsVentura, the Ventura Artists’ Union and several participating artists and galleries bring creative content online the first Friday of every month. March will include a Virtual Costume Party at 6 p.m. For other events, visit www.artsventura.org/virtual-first-fridays/.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

EQUINOX Through March 8. Art City Gallery is currently accepting submissions for its spring art show, which opens March 20 and will celebrate renewal, rebirth and women artists. All women, people of color, LGBTQ+ non-conforming artists are encouraged to apply. $35 entry fee. Deadline for submission March 8 at 11:59 p.m.; selections announced March 14. Show runs March 20-April 25 at Art City. For submission guidelines and more information, visit Art City Studios on Facebook or www.artcitystudios.com/cake/EquinoxExhibit.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2kd8pTsNBqbzI6FWbC0qFwwK0biVOfFGFBkDyiEItqpVuYRgq9BiUZb9w.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

IN CASE YOU HADN’T HEARD: A CONVERSATION BETWEEN AMERICA’S PAST AND ITS PROMISE Through March 1 on demand. Rubicon Theatre Company in partnership with Scott Schwartz and Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor presents this provocative look at issues surrounding race in America, drawing on the texts of 20 Black luminaries of past and present. Free to Rubicon customers; order tickets and find discount code at www.rubicontheatre.org/incaseyouhandtheard.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, March 4, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Scott Noon Creley, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ART CITY GALLERY Through Feb. 28. A solo exhibition of paintings by Ventura artist Mike Tiné. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Extended:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15. Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 26. The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presents Hang With the Best, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture and photography made by Conejo Valley students in grades 6-12. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Recently opened: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, with 37 stops across Ventura County and Southern California. Based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI POTTERY AND CLAY SCHOOL Through March 14. Join the creative clay community for a series of winter classes for throwers and handbuilders, beginner to advanced, online via Zoom and in the studio. $300-395. 212 Fox Street, Ojai, 805-798-3990, classes@ojaipottery.com, www.ojaipottery.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through March 31: The shop celebrates its second anniversary by featuring the work of painter Jim Bruce, January’s Guest Artist who returns for March by popular demand. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Opened Feb. 12: George Stoll: camouflage, Tupperware, prime numbers and catenary curves, practical objects that are stripped of their industrial reference to be reimagined as beautiful and delicate sculptures. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 7. Buenaventura Art Association artists display their work on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.