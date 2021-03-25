CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, March 27, 2 p.m. via Zoom: Discovering Optical Art, an artist workshop focused on abstract op art and inspired by the work of postmodernist Bridget Riley. Previous painting experience is recommended but not required; ages 9-14. Free; pre-registration is required. Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

Thursday – March 25

FINAL DAY OF LIVE AUCTION | All day until 5:30 p.m. Ag week wraps up with the final day of the online live and silent auction benefiting Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) efforts to get a farm fresh mobile classroom van. Details and auction registration are online HERE.

CALIFORNIA’S INTERCITY PASSENGER RAIL SERVICE | 5 p.m. A webinar to inform the public about the state’s rail service network. The event will provide an opportunity to learn about the history of intercity passenger rail service, the managing agencies that oversee California’s iconic routes, and the train services that connect the state. There will be presentations by LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Managing Director Donna DeMartino, Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority Managing Director Rob Padgette, and San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority Managing Director Stacey Mortensen, followed by a Q&A session with the panel of speakers. The webinar is FREE with online registration HERE.

POWER TO THE PEDAL ADVOCACY MEETING | 5:30-6:30 p.m. The monthly meeting of Ventura Bike Hub. Topics include updates on issues in Oxnard and Ojai. Quick Updates from Last Meeting: Oxnard, Ojai and Decriminalizing JayWalking with Jared Sanchez of CalBike. Details and meeting registration is online HERE.

Friday – March 26

DUI CHECKPOINT IN VENTURA | 8 p.m. – 3 a.m. The Ventura Police Department announced they will be holding a DUI checkpoint within city limits at an undisclosed location. The department reports the primary purpose is not to make arrests but to deter residents from driving while impaired from being under the influence.

EXPLORING THE ISSUES | 5:30-7:30 p.m. A roundtable discussion for exploring the questions and answers many are asking and seeking. A safe place for LBGTQIA+, questioning, and allied youth ages 13-23. A program of the Rainbow Umbrella and CSUCI. To register email: rainbowumbrella@diversitycollective.org.

Saturday – March 27

ANNUAL AIDS WALK | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event is kicked off at 10 a.m. with a swag bag giveaway to the first 200 people to stop by (in their car) the Diversity Collective Community Center at 2741 Portola Rd., Ventura. The event will include anonymous HIV testing will be offered: appointments online HERE. Form a team for AIDS Walk: Form a team of five or more friends and set a goal of raising $500 or more or raise funds individually. Scavenger hunt: Visit the event website for a list of locations to visit. While at a site take a selfie and post it on Instagram with designated hashtags #AIDSWalkVC #gettingtozero #KnowYourStatus. Those who visit every location will be entered in a drawing. Aids Walk details are online HERE.

TIME TO UNITE | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wheelhouse 2nd Anniversary Celebration – A drive thru charity event benefiting local nonprofit organizations with raffles and giveaways. Details online HERE. Port Hueneme Beach Park, Parking Lot B.

WHEELS AND REELS | Film starts at 6 p.m. The Wheelhouse 2nd Anniversary Celebration continues with a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with all proceeds benefiting local charities. First come first served. Parking starts at 5 p.m. Tickets and snack packs pre purchased online HERE.

SVETLANA SMOLINA: PIANIST, WITH GUEST VIOLINIST GULIA GUREVICH | Streaming through March 27. This powerful duet concert was filmed in the Hall of Mirrors at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts, and will stream on demand with ticket purchase. $15 individual tickets, $20 family viewing. Details and tickets available online HERE.

Sunday – March 28

Monday – March 29

Tuesday – March 30

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 6 p.m. The public meeting of the Oxnard City Council. Agenda, council packet and information on viewing the meeting is online HERE. . A Speaker Request Form is available here.submit your request by no later than 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Wednesday – March 31

THE CHANGING FACES OF VENTURA COUNTY: WOMEN TAKING THE LEAD | 6:30-8 p.m. FREE In honor of National Women’s History month, the Museum of Ventura County will host a panel discussion with elected leaders from all 10 cities in Ventura County. Currently, the County has 23 women elected to serve as supervisors, mayors, and councilmembers. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Trudy Tuttle Arriaga, Associate Dean of Equity and Outreach, Program Director, Oxnard & Main Campus M.A. in Educational Leadership & Distinguished Educator in Residence from California Lutheran University and the recent co-author of Leading While Female. Registration is online HERE.

Thursday – April 1

WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF AMERICAN POLITICS? | 5:30-7 p.m. An online Ojai Chautauqua Panel moderated by Tom Krause. Details online HERE.

UPCOMING AND ONGOING EVENTS

MARCH –

MERMAID MONTH AT VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE | Re-imagined for the pandemic with special offers and mermaid-themed items and event at the Ventura Harbor Village businesses. Find fun family events like chalk painting, photo opp with a mermaid, scavenger hunt and more. Details online HERE.

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

APRIL –

CARJAM DRIVE IN CONCERTS | Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center has many upcoming event on calendar starting in April. Details online HERE.

FREE SPRING ART CAMP | April 5-9 with Rafael Parea De La Cabada at Oxnard Performing Arts Center Applications accepted now. Learn sketching, drawing and other art skills with a master artist. Using charcoal, graphite, conte crayon and pen and ink to capture still like, objects, landscapes and more. Class are FREE and all materials provided. Ages 13-17, Grades 8-12. Limited space, Apply now. Details and application are online HERE.

NATURALIST AT LARGE SPRING BREAK CAMP | April 5-9, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. $250. For ages 6 to 13. Campers will visit different parks, beaches and other public spaces each day. Activities will include hiking, field games, beach based activities, wilderness skills and natural art. COVID protocols will be followed. Price includes all materials, equipment rentals and beach lifeguard. For information about spring break programs offered by Naturalists at Large call 805-642-2692 or email albia@natsatlarge.com. www.naturalistsatlarge.com.

FREE ANONYMOUS HIV/AIDS TESTING | April 15 Schedule an appointment today. Know your status! Details and appointment information online HERE.

JUNE –

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open for sessions with the three branches of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA or their summer day camps. Camps are from June 14 through August 13 at the Conejo Valley YMCA and Yarrow Family YMCA and from June 7 through August 6 at the Simi Valley Family YMCA. Discounted pricing will be in effect until April 1.Full time and part time sessions are available for children in kindergarten through 8th grade at various locations. Details and registration are online HERE.

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

WALKING AND BIKING NEAR AND ALONG STATE ROUTES SURVEY |Help CalTrans design plans to improve walking and biking near the highways. This short survey is gathering information about getting around in the Central Coast. Survey is online HERE.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY MARKET | Community Action is seeking volunteers to help at the Community Market to help organize and prepare food donations for distribution. Volunteers are needed: Prep on Mondays and Wednesdays 1-3 p.m., food distribution on Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to call Roseanne Hernandez, coordinator of the Community Market at 805-816-5832 or RHernandez@ca-vc.org.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, March 27, 2 p.m. via Zoom: Discovering Optical Art, an artist workshop focused on abstract op art and inspired by the work of postmodernist Bridget Riley. Previous painting experience is recommended but not required; ages 9-14. Free; pre-registration is required. Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

SAGE STORIES SHOWCASE Wednesday, March 31, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Students from the Sage to Stage Senior Theater Acting Workshop will display their theatricals skills in this one-night-only display of talent. Free; donations welcome. ojaiact.org/sage-to-stage.

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? CAR PARK THEATRE March 26-28. Love in all its forms — romantic, platonic, familial, hobbies and even chocolate — is celebrated in this socially distant, drive-in musical theatre extravaganza that’s perfect for music lovers of all ages. $20-60. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 South Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

POST-PANDEMIC MAIL ART PROJECT Through April 1. The ARTLIFE Foundation is seeking submissions of 6 inch x 9 inch entries, mailed as a postcard or in an envelope, to be displayed in various venues throughout Ventura, starting on April 15. Work will eventually be brought together into a single gallery to close the exhibit. No fee, no jury, no returns. Artists may submit up to four pieces (mailed individually). For more information and submission guidelines, visit joecardellalegacy.blogspot.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, March 25, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Crystal Salas, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Extended online:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 26. The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presents Hang With the Best, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture and photography made by Conejo Valley students in grades 6-12. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Recently opened: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, with 37 stops across Ventura County and Southern California. Based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through March 31. The Together/Apart Show, featuring work by Richard Franklin, Gretchen Greenberg, Nancy Horwick, Devitt Liptak, Margie Logan, and more. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Opened March 12 online: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, a virtual exhibit featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through March 31: The shop celebrates its second anniversary by featuring the work of painter Jim Bruce, January’s Guest Artist who returns for March by popular demand. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Opened Feb. 12: George Stoll: camouflage, Tupperware, prime numbers and catenary curves, practical objects that are stripped of their industrial reference to be reimagined as beautiful and delicate sculptures. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened March 7. Spring Juried Show showcasing over 35 new artists from across the country, as well as work by Cheryl Kline, David Skinner, Sheila Daube and more. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Through March 31: March is Mermaid Month at Ventura Harbor, and the Ventura Potters’ Guild will host mermaids, mermen and sea creatures of all kinds on handcrafted ceramics displayed at its shop and gallery for the Treasures from the Sea exhibit. Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.