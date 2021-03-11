CMATO CONVERSATIONS | Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m. An engaging conversation with Zara Monet Feeney, an abstract figurative painter and Erika Lizee, chair and director of the Moorpark College Arts Department. Feeney is noted for her examination of famous compositions, patriarchal authority and female empowerment. Offered by California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks. $6 for non-members. Registration online at www.cmato.org Pictured: Zara Monet Feeney. Photo submitted.

Scroll down for ongoing events, community resources and needs, and Arts Listings.

Thursday – March 11

BUSINESS EXPENSES AND YOUR TAX RETURN | 8 a.m. Tammy Throckmorton with Tkt Tax 8 Accounting will discuss the ins and out of business expense deductions. The online presentation hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce as part of the Thursday Networking Breakfast Club. FREE to members. Information about registration is online HERE.

MYSTERIES OF THE SISTINE CHAPEL: THE HIDDEN MESSAGES OF MICHELANGELO WITH CHRISTINE MAASDAM | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. $8 Christine Maasdam holds a Master in Humanities and a B.A. in Cultural Geography. Her art studies include The Courtauld Institute of Art in London, The Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center in D.C. and Post Graduate studies in Antiquities Trafficking and Art Crime at the University of Glasgow. She is a graduate of the Art Crime Investigation Seminar led by Robert Wittman, founder of the FBI. This lecture will explore the question of how Michelangelo could accept a reluctant assignment to complete a massive art project while maintaining his sense of artistic and personal integrity? Register by March 10 at 3 p.m. online HERE.

ONLINE MOMMY AND ME SUPPORT GROUP | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. FREE For moms with babies to 6 months. This class focuses on infant care and parenting issues. You will learn about infant CPR and child safety, infant massage, and child development. Every class includes music and games that mothers and babies can enjoy together. Offered to the community by St. John’s Regional Hospital. To register call 805.988.2784

Friday – March 12

FRANCIS DAM DISASTER COMMEMORATION | 4 p.m. FREE. Camulos Connections at Rancho Camulos offers this virtual presentation about the March 12, 1928, disaster with Jon Wilkman, author of Floodpath, and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81513507400#success, meeting ID 815 1350 7400, passcode 835760.

COUNTY OF VENTURA COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS | 8 a.m. Barry Zimmerman, chief deputy director of Ventura County Public Health will discuss the county’s vaccination program. A program of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce Business at Breakfast series. FREE. Registration is online HERE.

Saturday – March 13

34TH ANNUAL ART AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Over 30 artisans present their unique wares for sale including paintings, signs, sculptures, ornate jewelry, clothing, woodcraft and more. FREE admission, all COVID protocols in effect. Hosted by the Conejo Recreation and Park District. Borchard Community Center, 190 Reino Road, Newbury Park.

Monday – March 15

FREE ANONYMOUS HIV/AIDS TESTING | Schedule an appointment today. Know your status! Hosted by the Diversity Collective. Details and appointment information online HERE.

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES | Streaming through Oxnard Film Society. 2021 programming focuses on the entries for Best International Film Category for the 2021 Academy Awards. $9.99-$12 for three days of streaming. Tickets and movie links online HERE.

Wednesday – March 17

POLITICS ON BROADWAY WITH CARY GINELL | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. $8 Part of the Fifty and Better program at California Lutheran University. Shows about politics range from Pulitzer Prize winning productions to disastrous flops. In this class, Cary Ginell, a Grammy nominated writer and author of 12 books on American music, will lead a conversation about and show examples from many of Broadway’s most famous – and infamous – political musicals, including not only well-known shows like “Of Thee I Sing,” “Li’l Abner,” and “Hamilton,” but a failed 1968 show called…(wait for it) “How to Steal An Election.”

Registration link is online HERE.

Thursday – March 18

GREENING THE SUPPLY CHAIN | 2 p.m. FREE A panel discussion with the Clean Air Coalition examining how the online shopping boom has highlighted how the supply chain infrastructure impacts air quality and how many of the supply routes cut through communities of color. The discussion will explore solutions and how retailers, ports and transportation companies are implementing ways of reducing emissions. Details and registration are online HERE.

UPCOMING and ONGOING EVENTS

MARCH |

MERMAID MONTH AT VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE | Re-imagined for the pandemic with special offers and mermaid-themed items and event at the Ventura Harbor Village businesses. Find fun family events like chalk painting, photo opp with a mermaid, scavenger hunt and more. Details online HERE.

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE Spring II semester begins March 22. Registration is open now for class offerings for OLLI at Cal State Channel Islands. These programs are college level for ages 50 and over in a wide range of topics: All classes are online. Full catalog and registration information are online HERE.

SVETLANA SMOLINA: PIANIST, WITH GUEST VIOLINIST GULIA GUREVICH | Streaming through March 27. This powerful duet concert was filmed in the Hall of Mirrors at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts, and will stream on demand with ticket purchase. $15 individual tickets, $20 family viewing. Details and tickets available online HERE.

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

APRIL |

CARJAM DRIVE IN CONCERTS | Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center has many upcoming event on calendar starting in April. Details online HERE.

FREE SPRING ART CAMP | with Rafael Parea De La Cabada at Oxnard Performing Arts Center Applications accepted now, Camp April 5-9 Learn sketching, drawing and other art skills with a master artist. Using charcoal, graphite, conte crayon and pen and ink to capture still like, objects, landscapes and more. Class are FREE and all materials provided. Ages 13-17, Grades 8-12. Limited space, Apply now. Details and application are online HERE.

NATURALIST AT LARGE SPRING BREAK CAMP | April 5-9, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. $250. For ages 6 to 13. Campers will visit different parks, beaches and other public spaces each day. Activities will include hiking, field games, beach based activities, wilderness skills and natural art. COVID protocols will be followed. Price includes all materials, equipment rentals and beach lifeguard. For information about spring break programs offered by Naturalists at Large call 805-642-2692 or email albia@natsatlarge.com. www.naturalistsatlarge.com.

FREE ANONYMOUS HIV/AIDS TESTING | April 15 Schedule an appointment today. Know your status! Details and appointment information online HERE.

JUNE |

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open for sessions with the three branches of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA or their summer day camps. Camps are from June 14 through August 13 at the Conejo Valley YMCA and Yarrow Family YMCA and from June 7 through August 6 at the Simi Valley Family YMCA. Discounted pricing will be in effect until April 1.Full time and part time sessions are available for children in kindergarten through 8th grade at various locations. Details and registration are online HERE.

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

WALKING AND BIKING NEAR AND ALONG STATE ROUTES SURVEY | Help CalTrans design plans to improve walking and biking near the highways. This short survey is gathering information about getting around in the Central Coast. Survey is online HERE.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY MARKET | Community Action is seeking volunteers to help at the Community Market to help organize and prepare food donations for distribution. Volunteers are needed: Prep on Mondays and Wednesdays 1-3 p.m., food distribution on Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to call Roseanne Hernandez, coordinator of the Community Market at 805-816-5832 or RHernandez@ca-vc.org.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

HERSHEY FELDER’S PUCCINI March 14-21. Hershey Felder stars in this story about a young Giacomo Puccini in love with the world of opera. Performed and filmed on location in Lucca, Pisa and Florence, the very locations where many of the depicted events took place. Premieres Sunday, March 15, at 5 p.m.; available on demand through March 21. Presented in part by the Rubicon Theatre Company. $55. 805-667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series.

THE MOUNTAINTOP March 12-14. Conejo Players Theatre presents this two-person drama about the last day in the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in which he reflects on his achievements, failures and dreams. Directed by Sahai Lara, starring Derrick Parker as Dr. King and Rahia Whitlock and Olushola Fagbamila as Camae and streamed live. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/mountaintop.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Opening March 12 online: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, a virtual exhibit featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Friday, March 12, 2 p.m.: Spring Flower Pot Mosaic Workshop, to be held on the back patio and taught by Melissa Welch. Space is limited; safety protocols will be followed; masks required. Sunday, March 14: The Second Sunday Art Market featuring handcrafted wares from local artists will take place in front of the shop, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Through March 31: The shop celebrates its second anniversary by featuring the work of painter Jim Bruce, January’s Guest Artist who returns for March by popular demand. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Friday, March 12, 4 p.m. via Zoom. The museum and national historic landmark hosts a virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster. Guest panelists include author Jon Wilkman (Floodpath) and historical researcher and archeologist Ann Stansell. Q&A to follow; questions may be sent in advance to info@ranchocamulos.org with “St. Francis Dam” in the subject line. us02web.zoom.us/j/81513507400#success or www.ranchocamulos.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

POST-PANDEMIC MAIL ART PROJECT Through April 1. The ARTLIFE Foundation is seeking submissions of 6 inch x 9 inch entries, mailed as a postcard or in an envelope, to be displayed in various venues throughout Ventura, starting on April 15. Work will eventually be brought together into a single gallery to close the exhibit. No fee, no jury, no returns. Artists may submit up to four pieces (mailed individually). For more information and submission guidelines, visit joecardellalegacy.blogspot.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, March 11, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Anita Pulier, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Extended online:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15. Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 26. The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presents Hang With the Best, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture and photography made by Conejo Valley students in grades 6-12. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Recently opened: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, with 37 stops across Ventura County and Southern California. Based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI POTTERY AND CLAY SCHOOL Through March 14. Join the creative clay community for a series of winter classes for throwers and handbuilders, beginner to advanced, online via Zoom and in the studio. $300-395. 212 Fox Street, Ojai, 805-798-3990, classes@ojaipottery.com, www.ojaipottery.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Opened Feb. 12: George Stoll: camouflage, Tupperware, prime numbers and catenary curves, practical objects that are stripped of their industrial reference to be reimagined as beautiful and delicate sculptures. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened March 7. Spring Juried Show showcasing over 35 new artists from across the country, as well as work by Cheryl Kline, David Skinner, Sheila Daube and more. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 7. Buenaventura Art Association artists display their work on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Through March 31: March is Mermaid Month at Ventura Harbor, and the Ventura Potters’ Guild will host mermaids, mermen and sea creatures of all kinds on handcrafted ceramics displayed at its shop and gallery for the Treasures from the Sea exhibit. Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.