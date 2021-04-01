CANDLELIGHT VIGIL HONORING ATLANTA SHOOTING VICTIMS | Saturday, April 3, 6 p.m. Hosted by 805 AAPI Solidarity a collaboration of the Social Justice Fund for Ventura County and WeBelong:805 with Advocates for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and local public officials will gather in vigil to offer expressions of unity against anti-AAPI hatred and misogyny in the wake of the March 16 shooting deaths of six Asian women in Atlanta. Face masks and social distancing protocols required. Central Park, 3200 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard. https://www.facebook.com/805aapisolidarity

Friday – April 2

FIRST FRIDAYS | The celebration of local art has gone virtual. This month Arts Ventura event features The Rose Valley Thorns bluegrass band at 6 p.m. Paintings and other featured works are online at https://www.artsventura.org/virtual-first-fridays/. The featured artist with Buenaventura Artist Association is Duane Eells with a live painting demo from 5-7 p.m. Zoom link is HERE.

Saturday – April 3

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL HONORING ATLANTA SHOOTING VICTIMS | 6 p.m. Hosted by 805 AAPI Solidarity a collaboration of the Social Justice Fund for Ventura County and WeBelong:805 with Advocates for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and local public officials will gather in vigil to offer expressions of unity against anti-AAPI hatred and misogyny in the wake of the March 16 shooting deaths of six Asian women in Atlanta. Face masks and social distancing protocols required. Central Park, 3200 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard.

Sunday – April 4

EASTER DINNER | 12 noon – 9 p.m. A three course meal with dessert, by reservation at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Ventura Beach. $40 per person. For reservations call: 805-648-2100.

Monday – April 5

FREE SPRING ART CAMP | April 5-9 with Rafael Parea De La Cabada at Oxnard Performing Arts Center Applications accepted now. Learn sketching, drawing and other art skills with a master artist. Using charcoal, graphite, conte crayon and pen and ink to capture still like, objects, landscapes and more. Classes are FREE and all materials provided. Ages 13-17, Grades 8-12. Limited space, Apply now. Details and application are online HERE.

NATURALIST AT LARGE SPRING BREAK CAMP | April 5-9, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. $250. For ages 6 to 13. Campers will visit different parks, beaches and other public spaces each day. Activities will include hiking, field games, beach based activities, wilderness skills and natural art. COVID protocols will be followed. Price includes all materials, equipment rentals and beach lifeguard. For information about spring break programs offered by Naturalists at Large call 805-642-2692 or email albia@natsatlarge.com. www.naturalistsatlarge.com.

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERVICE | Streaming. Choose from several international films that are on the Oscar contender list. Presented by the Oxnard Film Festival, this week featuring the thriller Rose Plays Julie from Ireland. https://www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

Tuesday – April 6

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 6 p.m. Those wishing to speak during public comment must submit a speaker form by 2 p.m., forms are online HERE. The full agenda packet is online HERE.

TUESDAY TRIVIA | 7 p.m. Enegren Brewery trivia night is back. Form a team and compete for first, second and third place prizes. Enegren Brewery, 444 Zachary St, #120, moorpark. Details online HERE.

FROM PARENTS VACCINE REFUSAL TO A COVID VACCINE: UNDERSTANDING THE POLITICS OF IMMUNICATION | 6 p.m. A FREE presentation of the California Lutheran University’s Arts and Sciences Dean’s Lecture Series this conversation with sociologist and author, Jennifer Reich, PhD will explore how parents make decisions about their children’s health generally and vaccines specifically. In over a decade of research Reich looks at how parents who opt out of vaccines weigh risk and benefit, evaluate scientific claims, strategize how to promote their children’s health without vaccines, and reframe this public health intervention as a series of individual choices they are uniquely qualified to make and then examines how vaccines against the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic are presenting new questions about vaccine hesitancy and trust. This talk concludes by considering why vaccines work best when used by a critical mass of people and how we balance personal liberty and community responsibility. Admission is free and open to the public. Online registration in advance is required: https://tinyurl.com/2hcmm876. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information, call 805-493-3694 or email CEJ@callutheran.edu.

Wednesday – April 7

UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA | 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association presents this course to help understand this disease that is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s: the difference between Alzheimer’s and Dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and resources available. FREE registration is online HERE.

HELP BUILD THE PORT OF HUENEME’S STRATEGIC PLAN | 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to chart the Port’s course and create the Strategic 2030 Plan for the port. Details are online HERE.

Thursday – April 8

THE FUTURE OF VIRTUAL HEALTH CARE | 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. A Corporate Leaders Breakfast from California Lutherans University offering a networking opportunity with informative and inspiring speakers. This talk will explore how healthcare is evolving to include virtual care based on the challenges and lessons from COVID-19, how to prevent inequities with technology access, and if these changes might result in lower health insurance costs for employers/employees. Speakers include, Keith C. Norris, MD, PhD, Executive Vice Chair, UCLA Health Department of Medicine Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion; Gabriela Sherman, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Los Robles Health System. The panel will be moderated by Adina Nack, PhD, Professor of Sociology, California Lutheran University. FREE registration is online HERE.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 1 p.m. Local women’s club meeting via Zoom. This month’s program will feature member Charlotte Craven speaking about the state of the city. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP and to receive Zoom information.

CHILDREN’S RIGHT TO CLEAN AIR | 5:30 p.m. For kids and their families. What does air pollution look like in your community? What do you think the solution should be? Do you think kids should have a clean air bill of rights? We want to know. The Clean Air Coalition wants to hear your feedback and response to these and other questions. Participants will receive a $20 gift card for participating. Teachers can email brian@ccair.org to provide input and get involved. FREE registration is online HERE.

APRIL –

CARJAM DRIVE IN CONCERTS | Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center has many upcoming event on calendar starting in April. Details online HERE.

FREE ANONYMOUS HIV/AIDS TESTING | April 15 Schedule an appointment today. Know your status! Details and appointment information online HERE.

JUNE –

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open for sessions with the three branches of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA or their summer day camps. Camps are from June 14 through August 13 at the Conejo Valley YMCA and Yarrow Family YMCA and from June 7 through August 6 at the Simi Valley Family YMCA. Discounted pricing will be in effect until April 1.Full time and part time sessions are available for children in kindergarten through 8th grade at various locations. Details and registration are online HERE.

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

WALKING AND BIKING NEAR AND ALONG STATE ROUTES SURVEY |Help CalTrans design plans to improve walking and biking near the highways. This short survey is gathering information about getting around in the Central Coast. Survey is online HERE.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY MARKET | Community Action is seeking volunteers to help at the Community Market to help organize and prepare food donations for distribution. Volunteers are needed: Prep on Mondays and Wednesdays 1-3 p.m., food distribution on Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to call Roseanne Hernandez, coordinator of the Community Market at 805-816-5832 or RHernandez@ca-vc.org.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Friday, April 2, 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Join portraitist Duane Eells for a live-streamed painting demonstration and paint-along in celebration of Ventura’s Virtual First Fridays. “Fast Faces” is a challenge Eells set for himself to paint portraits in two to three hours. Learn his techniques and join him for this free session. Registration required: zoom.us/j/92299763860?pwd=Sm01Z3NjRkVvdjdhNlNsRXAzdEMrQT09#success. For more information, contact Michelle Nosco at noscofineart@hotmail.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM April 1-30. In honor of Earth Day on April 22 and continuing its year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary, CIMM presents a mini “eco-boat” building challenge. Boats no larger than 24 inches made from recycled and compostable materials will be accepted through April 30. The museum reopens to the public starting April 9. For contest rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit cimmvc.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through April 30: Acrylic paintings by April Guest Artist Natalia Bastun. The shop also celebrates Ojai Pixie Tangerine Month with a game and raffle. Find the hidden Ojai Pixie in the store and receive a ticket to enter the drawing for a bottle of Ojai Pixie-infused olive oil and a jar of marmalade. Drawing takes place on April 30. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

SPICETOPIA Through May 13. Fine works by Buenaventura Art Association members will be on display at the spice shop’s location in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through May 13. Buenaventura Art Association members have recently begun showing their work at this boutique specializing in all things related to the city of Ventura and Ventura County. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VIRTUAL FIRST FRIDAYS Friday, April 2, at 6 p.m. online. ArtsVentura and the Ventura Artists’ Union bring Ventura’s popular First Fridays events to an online format that can be safely enjoyed from home. Virtual galleries will showcase artists’ work, live and recorded performances will be streamed and live painting demonstrations will be offered. The featured performer this month is alternative bluegrass band the Rose Valley Thorns. For full schedule and more information, visit www.artsventura.org/virtual-first-fridays/.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

BACKWARDS BROADWAY DRIVE-IN THEATRE Through April 6. Conejo Players Theatre is currently accepting video submissions for its gender-bending celebration of the Broadway musical. The family-friendly and socially distant drive-in concert will be performed June 18-21. For audition signup, submission guidelines and more information, www.conejoplayers.org/backwards-broadway-drive-theatre-auditions.

POST-PANDEMIC MAIL ART PROJECT Through April 1. The ARTLIFE Foundation is seeking submissions of 6 inch x 9 inch entries, mailed as a postcard or in an envelope, to be displayed in various venues throughout Ventura, starting on April 15. Work will eventually be brought together into a single gallery to close the exhibit. No fee, no jury, no returns. Artists may submit up to four pieces (mailed individually). For more information and submission guidelines, visit joecardellalegacy.blogspot.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, April 1, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Olga Garcia, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ART CITY GALLERY Through April 25. Equinox, a diverse body of work in a variety of media exploring gender equality and balance. Curated by Maria Adela Diaz. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com/equinox.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 1: Homage, works created in Beatrice Wood’s studio by educators, interns and artists in residence. Through April 30:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. The museum reopens to the public April 9. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY + STUDIOS Through April 11. Heeled, A Western Ballad, an exploration of the mythos of the American West through the lens of contemporary artists. Artist talk on Sunday, April 11, 1-3 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616, visithgallery.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 26. The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presents Hang With the Best, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture and photography made by Conejo Valley students in grades 6-12. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Recently opened: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, with 37 stops across Ventura County and Southern California. Based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, a virtual exhibit featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. The museum reopens on Friday, April 2, 1-7 p.m. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Opened Feb. 12: George Stoll: camouflage, Tupperware, prime numbers and catenary curves, practical objects that are stripped of their industrial reference to be reimagined as beautiful and delicate sculptures. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened March 7. Spring Juried Show showcasing over 35 new artists from across the country, as well as work by Cheryl Kline, David Skinner, Sheila Daube and more. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Curator’s talk on Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Through March 31: March is Mermaid Month at Ventura Harbor, and the Ventura Potters’ Guild will host mermaids, mermen and sea creatures of all kinds on handcrafted ceramics displayed at its shop and gallery for the Treasures from the Sea exhibit. Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.