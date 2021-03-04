AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

Most entertainment continues to be virtual, but there are a few exceptions. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Monica Nevi joins Al Ducharme, Dennis Blair and Andy Peters for Jason Love’s Live Comedy in Your Living Room on Saturday, March 6, at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 3/4

Online

Finish the Damn Song Class Show: Students from Rain Perry’s songwriting class will perform original tunes streamed live. Featuring Donna Lynn Caskey, Emily Kuhn, Brett Lynch and Jim Procter. 7 p.m. via Zoom. thetowniesinc.org/tickets/ ★

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, 3/5

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Tom Freund in concert, broadcast live 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival brings video performances and talks with the artists every Friday at 11 a.m. during its VMF Digital Festival venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/

SATURDAY, 3/6

Live Music

Anna’s Cider: TBA, 4 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: The Mighty Cash Cats and the Linda Ronstadt Experience, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Live Comedy in Your Living Room: Hosted by Jason Love and featuring Monica Nevi, Dennis Blair, Al Ducharme and Andy Peters, 7 p.m. via Zoom zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_19_WSmyORuaR38i8ryGWSA ★

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Ojai Underground Exchange: Shawn Jones in concert, broadcast live 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events ★

SUNDAY, 3/7

Online

Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook. cameratapacifica.org

Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday, 3-6 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1