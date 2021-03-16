by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Monday, March 15, individuals living or working in Ventura County aged 16 years and up with serious medical conditions putting them at risk for critical complications in the event that they contract COVID-19 will be authorized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

A doctor’s note indicating the person suffers from an applicable medical condition is required to be in hand at the vaccination appointment. County officials emphasized that the note need not report the specific condition in order to maintain privacy. Individuals who qualify in this new eligibility group can contact their doctors immediately to obtain the eligibility note so they can have it in hand next week.

Those eligible can make an appointment on March 15 at the following locations:

Online at www.vcrecovers.org

Via phone: 805-477-7161

State website: https://myturn.ca.gov