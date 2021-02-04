by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Jan. 26 the Water Commission for the city of Ventura voted unanimously to recommend to the Ventura City Council that a 7% annual increase in water rates be adopted for the next five years. The city council will vote on the recommendation on March 22.

The commission also recommended a 6% annual increase for wastewater service, also for each of the next five years.

City staff estimate the rate increases will result in a monthly bill increase of $7.75 for the average homeowner for each of the next five years.

“It has been nearly three years since Ventura Water has increased rates. As a result, Ventura’s water and wastewater rates have remained relatively low compared to our neighboring communities,” said Susan Rungren, general manager with Ventura Water. “Ventura must continually invest in our water and wastewater systems to ensure safe and reliable services.”

In order to ensure that the city has sufficient revenue to operate and maintain existing water delivery and wastewater systems and to invest in future projects, the Water Commission with the support of city staff and consultants conducted a rate study, which evaluated water rate tiers, water shortage rates, wastewater rate structure and financing options for large projects, including the State Water Interconnection project and the VenturaWaterPure project.

Akbar Alikhan, assistant city manager for Ventura, said in order to “secure future water supply, replace and repair aging infrastructure, improve water quality and meet legal and environmental regulations . . . responsible investments are needed now.”

The recommendation includes a provision that after the first year the rate increases are reviewed each spring to re-authorize the increase for each July.

If the council adopts the recommendations, the rate increases go into effect July 2021.

Ventura Water staff will be attending the following community meetings to share information and impacts about the rate increases: Feb. 11, 7 p.m., Midtown Ventura Community Council; Feb. 16, 7 p.m., Pierpont Bay Community Council; Feb. 18, 7 p.m., East Ventura Community Council; Feb. 19, 8 a.m., Ventura Chamber of Commerce Breakfast; Feb. 24, 7 p.m., College Area Community Council; Mar. 9, 6:30 p.m., Montalvo Community Council.

More information on proposed rate changes is online at www.VenturaWaterRates.net.