by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

How is vaccine eligibility determined?

California has created a phased system that determines who can get vaccinated. Currently those individuals in Phase 1A and 1B are eligible to get vaccinated. Within that phase local public health departments can set eligibility requirements based on the local agencies’ ability to obtain and administer the vaccine. For example, the state has stated individuals 65 and over can get the vaccine, but Ventura County Public Health has cited the vaccine shortage as a reason the county set the age at 75 and over.

Vaccines given in Ventura County are for people who live or work in the county.

Groups eligible to get vaccinated | Phase 1A and 1B applied in Ventura County

Those aged 75 years and older.

Persons at risk of exposure to virus through work in healthcare or longterm care settings including: staff in hospitals, longterm care facilities, psychiatric and correctional facilities; as well as staff at clinics for dialysis, dental and oral health, primary and urgent care, and intermediate care facilities.

Paramedics, EMTs, community health workers and promotoras.

Those providing in-home support services to elderly, disabled or special needs individuals.

Residents of various care facilities.

Those at risk of exposure in education, childcare, food and agriculture, emergency response, transportation/logistics, industrial-commercial-residential and sheltering facilities and services, and critical manufacturing.

Individuals in settings with risk of outbreaks: jails and prisons, and the unhoused.

This includes about 11.5 million people statewide. Residents of Ventura County account for about 2% of the state’s population.

How can people register to get vaccinated?

Currently in Ventura County there are two ways to register, online and by phone. The phone number is meant for individuals who do not have access to the Internet. That phone number is 805-477-1716.

The online registration system is accessed through www.vcrecovers.org. Registrants will be directed to a state-run website that will ask for some identifying information. At the bottom of the county website is a list of several pharmacies also providing vaccinations through a federal program.

Why can’t I register even though I’m eligible?

Many in the county are reporting that they are unable to sign up either online or by phone. County officials say vaccine shortages have rendered them unable to offer enough appointments for everyone seeking the vaccine. The county adds new appointments each Monday.

Online update (Feb.4): County officials state that appointments are added during the week if there are cancellations or if they otherwise become available.

Why can’t I register for my second dose?

For those who have already received your first shot and are nearing the date (21 days for Pfizer, 28 days for Moderna) to receive the second required dose there have been reported issues and delays. Both vaccine manufacturers state that the 21- and 28-day timelines for the second dose is a minimum wait time; waiting longer does not reduce the effect of the vaccine.

County officials state that individuals will be notified by email when appointments are available for their second dosage. Officials reported that they have opted to not schedule second dose appointments in the future because they are not certain about timing or quantity of doses the county will receive.

Why aren’t there enough vaccines in the county?

There is a national vaccine shortage. States place weekly orders through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which in turn place the orders with the manufacturers. The state receives information from each county about how many vaccines are needed and attempts to match that number. California is allocating vaccines based on calculations involving population percentages. Ventura County is about 2% of the state’s population and receives that number of doses as shipments are allocated. County vaccine administrators — public health, local pharmacies etc. — receive shipments directly from the manufacturer or a distributor, not from any state agency.

County officials have reported to the Board of Supervisors that they are not holding back any doses and are administering as many doses as are received and can be administered.

How many vaccines have been administered?

In Ventura County, as of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 74,374 doses have been administered. That includes 50,695 first doses and 13,342 second doses. For the week of Feb. 1 the county has 12,954 appointments scheduled through Feb. 8.

A county spokesperson said on Monday, Feb. 1 that no more appointments were available this week.

Online update (Feb. 4): County officials reported on Wednesday, Feb. 3 that 80,564 doses have been administered in the county so far, which includes 14,613 second doses.

Where are vaccines being administered?

The county has three main locations: the Ventura County Fairgrounds, South Oxnard Public Health and the Goebel Adult Community Center in Thousand Oaks.

Eleven pharmacies across the county are also providing vaccinations through appointments accessed on the county website including Albertsons locations in Newbury Park and Simi Valley; Pavilions in Thousand Oaks; and multiple Vons locations in Oxnard, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Ventura.

Online update (Feb. 4): Some employees of hospitals and clinics can receive the vaccine at their workplace for example St. John’s Medical Center in Oxnard and Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura are administering the vaccine to their staff.

What is required to get vaccinated?

To get a vaccination you must register for an appointment and bring the following:

If eligible through employment: Healthcare worker employee badge with photo, OR professional license and photo ID, OR signed letter from employer on facility letterhead and photo ID, OR pay stub from healthcare employer with name and photo ID.

Residents of qualified facilities must bring a medical face sheet or LIC601.

Those 75 and older need to provide a photo ID showing their age.

State information on vaccination eligibility is online at covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.

Ventura County vaccination registration portal is online at www.venturacountyrecovers.org/vaccine-information/portal/.