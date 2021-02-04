by Paul Moomjean

paulmoomjean@yahoo.com

In less than two weeks, newly elected President Joe Biden has already begun to retreat from some of the biggest promises he made during the campaign. One of the most important issues that Americans are concerned with are the stimulus checks. The first was $1,200. The last one was $600, which Biden called a “down payment” for the $2,000 checks Trump and the DNC wanted to pass. Yet, the moment he walked into office, he decided to sign a bunch of executive orders to rejoin international organizations and treaties and reverse any executive order former President Donald Trump signed with his Sharpie pen. When Biden and his people promised we’d go back to normal, who thought it’d be so fast? And by normal, I mean giving us the old bait and switch.

Americans, right now, don’t care about the Iran deal or if we are a part of the World Health Organization. They don’t care if Donald Trump needs to be impeached out of office while out of office. They care about their current financial situation. They care about their families getting the vaccine. They don’t care about all the pork in Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. If Joe Biden really cared about the 80 million people who voted for him and the 75 million he said he would still be a president for, he would have passed a smaller package so people could get direct help.

CBS News is reporting that that is a slight possibility, but both parties are okay waiting until March to give anyone under $75,000 a year relief.

“There’s an 85% chance a scaled-down package will be passed in the first three months of 2021, predicts Heights Securities analyst Hunter Hammond. Because of the ongoing support for additional direct aid to households, checks are likely to be included in that smaller package.”

Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank Raymond James, stated to CBS, “We believe there is support for a smaller package that includes the $1,400 checks, more healthcare funding, support for small businesses, and some state and local aid.”

Republicans are claiming too many wealthy people or people whose lives haven’t been affected are getting checks. Biden appears to agree and has decided to discuss cutting back on who gets relief. This is a convoluted way of working to help people. First off, it’s extremely Marxist in theory if you understand Marx believed government sharing should be “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” Essentially, the Republicans and Biden are deciding who really “needs” the money. How would they know?

The New York Times reported that 28% of Americans are actively pursuing employment outside of their regular full time job, and 63% have had at least one side hustle in their career. No one is happy with just a middle income check.

I’m one of those people. In 2019 I started pursuing my standup comedy career full time, taking on contract jobs and freelance work. Before that, I was getting paid to host beauty pageants, Chamber of Commerce events and teaching comedy for a club. All side hustles. In fact, in 2019, from June to September, I worked at Amgen as a contract employee helping them punch up training content by using humor and more engaging scripts for the programmers. At the start of 2020 I had taken on numerous corporate gigs and regular jobs getting paid for comedy. Now, all those side hustles and comedy gigs are gone because of budget cuts and safety restrictions.

Due to a series of events, I took over the comedy school I taught at. It’s a good salary position, but not enough to live on in Southern California. Having all of my side hustles stopped because restaurants and live events are banned have set me back. That is where the $2,000 checks come in: to supplement usual streams of revenue. Biden and the GOP might think they know who deserves money and who doesn’t, but their track record is to bail out the banks and spit on the people.

We all want the world to “go back to normal,” but let’s start by pumping money back into the fists of Americans. Get us up and running again. Like they promised. Then the politicians can go back to their normal behavior of screwing us over. At least this way we will have our cake and be able to eat it too.