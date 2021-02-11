PHOTO: Theodosia Burr Shepherd Gardens, Aug. 2018.

by Kimberly Rivers

According to the most recently available Ventura County crop report (2019), cut flowers took up 614 acres in the county and ranked eighth for production value among all crops tracked by the agricultural commissioner’s office with a revenue of about $46,153,000 for that year, which was down five percent from 2018. Lilies and irises are very popular, garnering just over $19 million.

The seeds of this industry are believed to have been sown by Ventura resident Theodosia Burr Shepherd.

“It is enough to make the Eastern women jealous to read what the feminine sex is accomplishing in California,” read the opening sentence of an article by Lillian Gray printed in the July 7, 1905 issue of the Wilkes-Barre Record, the community newspaper from the rural Pennsylvania town.

Gray was writing of Shepherd’s accomplishments in horticulture and seed cultivation, which would lead her to become the first seed grower and seller in the United States in 1884.

Shepherd’s garden today is Historical Landmark #34, the city garden located at the corner of Poli and Chestnut streets in downtown Ventura.

Gray wrote that Shepherd “regards all changes in the floral kingdom as manifestation of a force that is seeking new expression.”

Her favorites were begonias and petunias. She had a begonia tree that was 15 ft tall. The first woman in California (and possibly the U.S.) to hybridize flowers, of particular note is Shepherd’s development of the popular “Golden West” poppy, a variety she cultivated from the California native wild poppy. The wild version is more yellow, with her variety having a deeper orange color in the center.

Today the garden might contain but a few remnants of Shepherd and is slated for a makeover, but with Valentine’s Day approaching, when floral bouquets will be bought aplenty, remember the history behind those blooms and the industry founded on them here in Ventura County, the state and the country. An industry rooted in the care and dedication of a woman just growing the flowers she loved on two acres in Ventura 150 years ago.