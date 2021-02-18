Pictured: Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava in the CalCare car caravan in Ventura on Feb. 6, 2021. Photo submitted.

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

On Saturday, Feb. 6, Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava participated in a local car caravan hosted by area healthcare advocates working with the California Nurses Association (CNA). Caravans took place in 23 cities across the state as part of a kickoff day of action highlighting the need for universal healthcare and urging state legislators to pass California Guaranteed Health Care for All (CalCare), similar to Medicare for All at the national level.

CalCare would guarantee health care as a human right in the state of California by providing comprehensive, high quality health care to all. The CNA has been leading the fight for guaranteed health care for decades and is actively working to introduce a new single-payer bill in the state legislature. According to the CNA, at least 2.7 million Californians currently lack health insurance.