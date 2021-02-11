The Ventura County Reporter’s annual photo contest is back! And like every year, we’re excited to see what you, our readers, have to share with us.

Everything changed on March 19, 2020, when California shut down as a result of the coronavirus. And so, it seems fitting that this year’s theme will focus on images that somehow encapsulate life during lockdown. Vibing at home, Zooming with loved ones, masking up, isolation, confusion, maybe even finding joy and connection during quarantine…whatever the pandemic meant for you, we want to see it.

Send us your best photos from March 2020 through February 2021 for a chance to have your images published in the VCReporter and snag some serious bragging rights. Every year, we get numerous sunset photos, so here’s yet another reminder that we’d love to see something different.

Winning entries — including honorable mentions and staff favorites — will be published in the March 18, 2021 issue of the VCReporter, in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the initial stay-at-home order.

Photo Entry Deadline:

Monday, March 1, at 5 p.m.

Email entries to: nshaffer@timespublications.com

Each entry/email submission must include the photographer’s name, address and phone number. Please include a brief note describing your experience.

Photograph must have been created on or after March 1, 2020, and should not been submitted to a previous VCReporter photo contest. Individuals are limited to two submissions each.