Feb. 4, 2021

EDD accountability

I am a longtime resident of Ventura and Ventura County who, like so many people, had been receiving Unemployment Insurance benefits due to COVID-19 closures. Those benefits were exhausted, then approved for extension by Congress over a month ago. I’ve not received a cent from EDD since Dec. 20, and am now actually destitute.

I’ve run the gauntlet that “contacting EDD” has become several times since Jan. 3. I have been placated, argued with, passed off, hung up on, placed on hold in excess of three hours, laughed at, out and out lied to, and have received contradictory and inaccurate information from each of the representatives I’ve managed to speak to; and after all this, still have no answers, no explanation, and no money.

I’m certainly not alone. In fact, I was advised twice by EDD reps in the last 30 days that far from being a solitary case, there are hundreds of thousands of people with the same “glitch” affecting their payment. I do not find that comforting at all! What I’ve gathered from the lame excuses I have heard for the last month (I paraphrase): our computers are old and outdated, we are overwhelmed, and there was no programming in place to pay money from a non-existing funding source.

So, how long does CA get to hold on to these federal funds before paying them to the people who so desperately need them? I’m 43, and this is the first and only time I’ve ever drawn unemployment benefits. I don’t deserve to be forgotten and treated as though I don’t matter, or even exist, because our legislation has made me and so many others dependent on these benefit payments.

Last Monday morning, I used my time on hold with the EDD to contact everyone I could think of who may be able to help, or provide some sort of resource that could assist me. I emailed everyone from the county ombudsman to the president. Hey, I had the time, right? I have only received two actual responses: from the office of Assemblymember Steve Bennett’s (D-37) office, and state Senator Monique Limon’s (SD 19) office. Yesterday I spoke to the field rep for Bennett’s office, and while he was empathetic, he couldn’t provide me with any real assistance, as the EDD is stonewalling our elected officials just as they are the citizens who rely on them.

I don’t exaggerate at all my desperation, constant anxiety, frustration and, now, anger at the EDD’s epic failure to provide subsistence to all of us who have paid into the system for years. I read in your paper early last year that there are over 1,700 homeless people in Ventura County. I may add to that number myself very soon. If these issues aren’t resolved with the utmost urgency, that number will seem like a bygone dream; and you can only expect opportunistic crime to increase as people become more desperate.

How can a government agency fail the people so spectacularly and then have zero accountability?

Tiana Hirschman

Ventura