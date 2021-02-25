Pictured: Staff of Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura thank medical residents during Resident Appreciation Week. Photo by Griselda Barrett

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Residency is a key component of graduate medical training — and one of the most arduous aspects of a healthcare worker’s preparation, with long hours and numerous responsibilities par for the course. Hospital staff rely on these workers for the assistance they provide and the knowledge they share with medical students. Community Memorial Health System (CMHS) is paying tribute to their medical residents Feb. 22-26 during Resident Appreciation Week, culminating with “Thank a Resident Day” on Friday, Feb. 26.

“In honor of Resident Appreciation Week, we would like to thank our resident physicians for all they do, not just this week but every single day,” CMHS stated on its Facebook page on Feb. 22. “Our residents are an integral part of our healthcare team, and during these trying times, they have shown tremendous courage, dedication, compassion and perseverance.