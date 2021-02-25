Pictured: Kids at the Naturalists at Large day camp at Marina Park on Feb. 15, 2021. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

During the pandemic, demand for outdoor programs for children has skyrocketed. With all schools going online, two local companies are providing a way for kids to get outside and away from screens.

Ventura Wild

Ventura Wild, an outdoor education company, just opened registration for its spring programs on Sunday, Feb. 21.

“All 16 programs were all filled within half an hour. Almost all have waitlists, two with over 10 people. It’s very busy, people definitely want what we are doing,” said Heather King, co-founder, director and instructor with Ventura Wild.

King holds a master’s degree in outdoor education administration, a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental education and a multiple-subject teaching credential. She and her staff typically provide outdoor afterschool programs for kids of all ages, but have expanded their offerings due to the pandemic. The program used to operate through the Ojai Parks and Recreation programs, and now is through the Ventura Land Trust.

“We are one of the few programs offering in-person” options for children. They are adhering to COVID protocols doing “vulture wings apart” for social distancing and wearing masks at all times except during snack time or if the kids are running. “We haven’t had any [COVID] cases in Ventura Wild for the whole time.”

“There is real awareness more and more that kids are in desperate need of getting outside into a natural setting,” said King. “Hopefully as un-structured as much as possible; it’s not a soccer game. Actually time to explore and ask questions and be engaged. The social component is huge as well . . . and giving kids a chance to be grounded in where they’re from.”

She also points out the importance of building that connection to place and the natural world when it comes to addressing climate change. “We want kids to be the hope for the future. Young children need to have a joyful connection to nature before they’re told the icebergs are melting, the polar bears are dying, there’s going to be no more monarchs and there’s plastic in the ocean. If kids don’t feel joyful and loving towards these places, it’s way harder to get them to a place of caring about all these massive problems.”

“What we do is really natural to the COVID reality. Outside kids are separated; they aren’t sitting in little square boxes.” She points out that Ventura Wild outdoor instructors are “fluid and flexible and ready for the moment. We have to teach to the weather and to the season. I wish that for all teachers. Why aren’t classrooms and schools doing outdoor education?”

She acknowledges the challenge of those in the traditional school setting being able to “think outside those four walls.” It’s not the norm to take students outside for class. “Doing the work outdoors, it seems like such a stretch for many teachers.”

Ventura Wild has two “fully bilingual Spanish speakers” and “The entire content is bilingual, but what we’ve run into is that some clientele, some of the more affluent white families,” want their kids to “practice their Spanish as a second language.” King said the “history of fascism in the environmental world” is important to recognize in trying to ensure equitable access to programs like Ventura Wild for all children. “Our work right now is to design a program for a particular group . . . the underserved communities who speak Spanish as a first language.”

She recognizes that some parents have “sticker shock” when they see the cost of the program. “We really tried to keep costs super low . . . our scholarship program is really robust. Everyone that applies gets something.”

Ventura Wild doesn’t require proof of need. In addition, those who can afford it are allowed to pay overages to support scholarships. “A lot pay $50 extra or $100 extra. It’s crazy amazing, that money goes to subsidize our scholarship program.”

One scholarship position idavailable in each of the 16 programs, although King said that “many of the programs have more than one kid on scholarship.” Of those who request reduced fees, most receive 30% to 75% of what they requested. But no one is turned away for lack of funds.

Another aspect of bringing equity to the outdoor education programs is to foster new educators. “We are working on a leadership training program,” aimed at increasing diversity in those teaching outdoor, nature based education. “We can’t get that until we make the opportunity more available. They are not coming up through the ranks. It’s not available for all the racist and inequitable reasons we have in our culture.”

Ventura Wild has programs for ages 3 to 15 and prices vary depending on the number of days per week. Adults hikes and all ages bilingual hikes are also offered. www.venturawild.com.

Naturalists at Large

Another outdoor education program, Naturalists at Large (NAL), founded in 1985 by Richard Stowell, has primarily worked with schools to do outdoor educational programming that usually includes overnight camping trips. The company has shifted programs to work directly with the community.

“We just did a program on Monday [Feb. 15] at Marina Park, a pilot program,” said Albia Aye, NAL program director . “It was so much fun.” The group included nine kids and two staff members. “We are keeping it small, those are the rules for the city right now.” An aspect of the naturalist experience is about “creativity in nature, it wasn’t necessarily about creating art, but to feel creative from nature.”

The program ran from 1-4 p.m. and was aimed at helping “the community by creating something for the kids to do, that is not too far from home and supervised by naturalists,” said Aye. “Maybe they will get a different view of a park they might have been to before.”

She said NAL isn’t able to offer overnight camping, “with sleeping in tents,” as it previously had, so the instructors have adjusted their programs. Normally NAL works with private and public schools running “outdoor education experiences,” like rock climbing, kayaking, camping and studying geology. “We plan and prepare everything from beginning to end . . . all over the state.”

Initially staff lead participants in ice-breaker activities, what Aye described as “silly” things to get kids laughing and comfortable around each other. “They start having fun and start to communicate.” At Marina Park they spent time in the sand dunes, talking about sand dune ecosystems. Equipment found onsite piqued their interest. “There was a huge dredger the kids were curious about it and were asking questions.”

NAL is still securing the locations for its spring break day camp, set to take place April 5-9 (during spring break for Ventura Unified School District). Camp hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 6 to 13. The plan is to have kids at a different park each day and will include hiking, field games, beach-based activities, wilderness skills and natural art. Kids will be assigned to cohorts during the week. “They’ll learn all about the watershed . . . and be in those environments while learning about them.”

Currently NAL doesn’t have any bilingual instructors and summer programs are in development. Prices range from about $40 to $60 a day. Equipment rentals such as kayaks are included in camp costs.

For information about spring break programs offered by Naturalists at Large call 805-642-2692 or email albia@natsatlarge.com. www.naturalistsatlarge.com.