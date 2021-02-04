Pictured: Ira the lion in his habitat at America’s Teaching Zoo, Moorpark College. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Ira the lion is celebrating his seventh birthday and America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College is inviting the public to join in on the festivities in person or virtually on Saturday, Feb. 6 from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The event is even more exciting because it will be the first public look at Ira’s Kingdom, his new enclosure that he moved into on Dec. 23, 2020 following two years of fundraising and months of construction. Ira also had to be prepared with special training for his big move into his new living environment that is four times larger than his previous enclosure.

Virtual guests can purchase tickets that will include an introduction to Ira’s caretakers and enjoy a virtual tour of his new home and hear about his move.

Ira will get a special birthday treat and presents in his habitat.

In-person birthday guests must follow COVID safety protocols including wearing masks and physical distancing.

Feb. 6 will be the first time the zoo has opened since the pandemic and plans are for it to resume general admission every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., with virtual shows Saturday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

Tickets for the virtual celebration are $15. Adult admission to the zoo is $9, children and seniors are $7. Members are free. America’s Teaching Zoo, Moorpark College campus, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. Tickets are available online at moorpark.vbotickets.com/events.