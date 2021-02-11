Pictured: Ventura Water Pure demonstration center. City of Ventura photo.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Santa Clara River Levee project

In order to reduce flood impacts in the 100-year flood plain, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that it plans to provide federal financial assistance to the Ventura County Watershed Protection District to build 1,865 feet of floodwall that will be 4-8 feet high and be located parallel to the Santa Clara River and North Ventura Road.

Funding is provided through the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program.

In addition to the floodwall, a six-foot-high floodgate will be built across North Ventura Road and a 15-foot-wide concrete rock riprap access road with 1,300 feet of sheet pile will be installed along with two 40-foot-long earthen embankments abuting and perdenicular to the existing Union Pacific Railroad embankment. The concrete overflow spillway for the El Rio Drain will be removed and replaced.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has authorized the project and noted it will temporarily impact 0.004 acres of wetlands and so long as best practices are adhered to wetlands will not be permanently impacted.

Additional information including maps and documents may be obtained by writing the FEMA Region IX Environmental Officer at FEMA, 1111 Broadway, Suite 1200, Oakland, California 94607, emailing fema-rix-ehp-documents@fema.dhs.gov or calling 510-627-7027.

Vaccine scam warning

On Jan. 27 the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning to the public about scams involving attempts to get people to pay for the coronavirus vaccine or to pay to be put on the list to be vaccinated. Any attempt to get someone to pay to be vaccinated or put on a list are scams and should be avoided.

No agency or legitimate service provider will ever call asking for bank account information, a Social Security number or other personal information related to the coronavirus vaccine and this information should never be given out in that context.

Testing is also free.

The vaccine is being offered and administered for free in all cases to those who are eligible.

For more information about scams related to the coronavirus, visit www.ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams-consumer-advice.

Strawberry Festival canceled, again

The Strawberry Festival that was set to take place in May is canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It will not be rescheduled this year. The organizers have put the festival on the calendar for May 14 and 15, 2022.

Moorpark College gets grant for Raider Central

Raider Central, the student essential needs center at Moorpark College, is getting a big boost through a $50,000 grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation.

The college reports that a pre-pandemic study showed 38% of Moorpark students reported being food insecure in the last 30 days, while 49% reported experiencing housing insecurity in the past year and 16% of students identified as having been homeless.

The student center, which opened Sept. 4, 2020, provides meals, emotional support and emergency financial assistance to students.

“The additional funding will purchase more food, hygiene products and assist our homeless students with housing stipends,” said Johnny Conley, director of student equity at Moorpark College.

The funding will also allow the college to expand space at Raider Central to centralize storage of clothing, food and hygiene products available for students. The college will also purchase refrigerators for perishable food items and set up an emergency fund.

CAUSE gets $1 million from Kaiser Permanente

As part of a broad funding plan of $18.5 million to foster equity and combat racial inequity in Southern California, Kaiser Permanente announced it has awarded $1 million to Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) based in Ventura. Kaiser is forming a panel of national racial justice and trauma experts to develop a formal evaluation plan for the grants awarded in order to track and measure the funding programs effect.

VenturaWaterPure qualifies for EPA funding

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that the city of Ventura’s potable reuse project, called VenturaWaterPure, is one of 55 projects in 20 states the EPA has qualified to apply for up to approximately $125 million in Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans to fund the project. The WIFIA funding will cover nearly half of the project’s costs. WIFIA is a federal credit program offering low-interest loans aimed at financing drinking water infrastructure projects across the country. The current interest rate for the loans offered is 1%.

The announcement follows a competitive process allowing the city to move forward with the funding application.

The VenturaWaterPure program will divert water currently discharged to the Santa Clara River Estuary into a new purification facility to be cleaned to drinking water standards and injected into local groundwater basins. Officials say it will create a locally owned drought-resistant water supply for the city of Ventura.

The WIFIA funding is a large part of the city’s proposed financing plan for the project. Other funding sources include state and federal grants.

“Among hundreds of projects nationwide, VenturaWaterPure is being recognized as an innovative infrastructure project that protects the environment, improves water quality, and offers sustainable water supply solutions to our community,” said Susan Rungren, general manager for Ventura Water.

The city expects to receive final approval of the WIFIA funding in summer 2021.

For more information on the VenturaWaterPure Project, visit www.VenturaWaterPure.net.