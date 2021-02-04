FROZEN OBSESSION DOCUMENTARY DISCUSSED BY CSUCI STUDENTS | Monday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. FREE Four students from California State University Channel Islands will relive the 18-day, 2,000 mile adventure they took through the Arctic archipelago in 2019. The adventure was part of the Northwest Passage Project funded by the National Science Foundation and led by the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography. The four students are Nik VanKeersbilck, class of 2020 with a degree in Biology and Chemistry who is now pursuing a master’s degree in Bioinformatics at the University of Iceland in Reykjavík, 2020 biology graduate Korenna Estes, biology major Triston Millstone; and Environmental Science and Resource Management major Melvin Kim. RSVP for the discussion and to see the film screened online HERE.

Thursday – Feb. 4

ONLINE MOMMY AND ME SUPPORT GROUP | (0-6 months) Every Thursday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. This class focuses on infant care and parenting issues. You will learn about infant CPR and child safety, infant massage, and child development. Every class includes music and games that mothers and babies can enjoy together. To register or for more information call 805.988.2784.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING | 5 p.m. The Oxnard City Council will review and consider the applicants for the appointment to the Dist. 2 City Council seat left empty when former Councilmember Carmen Ramirez was elected Ventura County Supervisor for Dist. 5. A list of all qualified applicants and their applications are online HERE. Agenda and documents provided to city council members are online HERE. The public may provide comments to the City Council via email at cityclerk@oxnard.org no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Please identify the meeting date and agenda item in the Subject line.

Friday – Feb. 5

FIRST FRIDAYS | 5-7 p.m. FREE donations welcome First Fridays have gone virtual. Join renowned watercolorist Joe Cibere for this painting demo and paint along Zoom session. To prepare, tape off a sheet of watercolor paper into eight rectangles for the seven sky techniques demo. Cibere recommends having Cerulean Blue Deep and neutral tint, but any blue will do in a pinch. Details and Zoom link are online HERE. Offered by the Buenaventura Arts Association.

Saturday – Feb. 6

CASH 4 COLLEGE WORKSHOP | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. FREE The Ventura County Community College District is hosting these Zoom workshops for each campus. Students can “drop in” at any time during the workshop session. Bilingual financial aid staff will be on hand to assist students in completed the FAFSA – Free Application for Federal Financial Aid – application and the California Dream Act Application. Sessions are free and open to the community. Advanced registration is recommended. Details and registration is online HERE.

CARAVAN FOR UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE | 12:30 p.m. The Democratic Socialists of America – Ventura County, the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United are sponsoring a car caravan rally in support of the California universal single-payer healthcare plan called “CalCares Guaranteed Health Care for CA” and “Expanded and Improved Medicare for All” being considered in the U.S. Congress. Meet at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot between Harry A. Lyon Park and De Anza Middle School at 150 DeAnza Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. Details and RSVP is online HERE.

BOOK SIGNING WITH RAESHEL ROZET | 1- 3 p.m. Author of Dancing the Salsa and Spirit and the Wolfman, Raeshell Rozet is a local author who loves living on the Central Coast. During the day, she works at a Junkyard with her life partner, Efrain Estrada. In the evening hours, she creates tales that flit back and forth between reality and whatever lies beyond. Currently, she is working on the sequel to Spirit and the Wolfman. The sequel will delve deeper into Jack and Spirit’s complex romance, a love story full of strange twists and turns. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St Ventura 93001 805-643-3154

Sunday – Feb. 7

Monday – Feb. 8

DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR VENTURA CITY COUNCIL DIST. 4 APPOINTMENT | Due to the resignation of Erik Nasarenko from the seat for Dist. 4 on the Ventura City Council (Nasarenko was appointed to the role of Ventura County District Attorney) the city council voted on Feb. 1 to appoint resident to fill the vacancy. Residents of Dist. 5 must be at least 18 years old and a registered voter to be eligible for the appointment. To apply those eligible must submit the Vacancy Application form and a resume via email to cityclerk@cityofventura.ca.gov by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. All applicants will be reviewed during a public meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Questions can be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at 805-658-4745. Details, a district map and the application are online HERE .

LAST DAY TO SIGN UP FOR VALENTINE’S DAY COCKTAILS | Today is the last day to register for this fun Valentine’s Day Cocktail event with Oak and Iron in Thousand Oaks benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County. You’ll receive a cocktail kit delivered in advance to your home with everything you need to mix along with Stephen Diaz, mixologist at Oak and Iron. You’ll enjoy two cocktails: Sips and Giggles: Dragon fruit-infused Vodka, blood orange oleo, and lime juice and a Valentine’s themed Old Fashioned, date infused bourbon with Chocolate Mole bitters. $40 for two kits (two cocktails for two people). This is a 21+ event, and participants must be local. Details and registration is online HERE.

Tuesday – Feb. 9

PROTECTING PUBLIC LAND, AN EVENING WITH YVON CHOUINARD | 5 p.m. FREE Join Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia in this moderated conversation highlighting the recent Patagonia film Public Trust, looking at current threats to the 640 million acres of public land American’s share. This conversation with journalist Hal Herring will explore the future of our public lands and our planet. Registration required online HERE.

VENTURA AUDUBON SPEAKER SERIES 7 p.m. FREE Join photographer and author Brent Paull for an exploration of his collection of California wildlife images and his unique experiences visiting 18 National parks, dozens of National Monuments and National Wildlife Refuges across the American West. Details and Zoom link are online HERE.

CITY OF OXNARD COUNCIL COMMITTEE MEETINGS | Finance and Government 5 p.m., Public Works and Transportation 8:30 p.m. Full agenda and documents are online HERE. To speak during public comment submit a speaker request form by 12 p.m. the day of the meeting. The form is online HERE.

Wednesday – Feb. 10

OJAI CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING: DESIGN OF MARICOPA HIGHWAY | 6 p.m. This online meeting will cover the proposal to change highway 33 between highway 150 and El Roblar Ave. Called the Active Transportation Program, the current live public demonstration has garnered heated public input – both in favor and opposed – to the plans to reduce the number of vehicle lanes and add bicycle lanes. Details and meeting registration is online HERE. Details about the ATP project are online HERE.

Thursday – Feb. 11

ENDING RACISM IN ABOUT AN HOUR WITH W. KAMAU BELL | 5 p.m. $10 W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian and host of CNN’s United Shades of America. His latest stand up comedy special “Private School Negro” is on Netflix. This conversation hosted by UCSB Arts and Lectures will include Belinda Robnet, UCSB’s vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion. Q and A to follow the discussion. UCSB students are FREE. Register online HERE.

STREAMING EVENTS ONLINE | ONGOING

STREAMING INTERNATIONAL CINEMA | You pick the time. The Oxnard Film Society offers over a dozen international films streaming online with a focus in 2021 on 2021 Academy Award entries for Best International Film. $4.99/$12 for unlimited viewing per film for three to seven days. Current featured films include My Little Sister (Switzerland) and Cancion Sin Nombre(Peru) and art documentary Frida Kahlo. Films online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.com.

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE | Spring semester begins Jan. 25 Registration is open now for class offerings for OLLI at Cal State Channel Islands. These programs are college level for ages 50 and over in a wide range of topics: Magic of Ballet, Morocco and Tunisia, Science Fun and more. All classes are online. Full catalog and registration information are online HERE.

FIFTY AND BETTER AT CLU | Winter Session, through March 10. Eight different virtual lecture courses over six weeks will focus on women’s contributions to the arts and design. Examples of the lectures: Katherine Zoraster will discuss the history of women artists, Eleanor Schrader will explore women’s influence on architecture. $20-$35. All options and registration are online HERE. Contact: Christina Tierney, fab@callutheran.edu

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: HANG WITH THE BEST STUDENT ART EXHIBITION | Deadline Feb. 19. Students in grades 6-12 are encouraged to submit multimedia artwork including painting, photography, 3D and drawing for judging by local art professionals. Cash prizes awarded. Hosted by the Arts Council of the Conejo Valley. For submission instructions, rules and information visit the ACCV website at www.conejoarts.org or contact the ACCV at: accvvota@gmail.com.

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

ENVIRONMENTAL VOICES ACADEMY | Application deadline Feb. 15 High School juniors and seniors in Ventura County who are interested in environmental justice are encouraged to apply for a free, online, 16-week, program hosted by Ventura based Climate First! Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG), which will be held via Zoom, Wednesday nights Feb. 24-June 9, 2021. The educational program is made possible through grant funds from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Students selected to participate will gain skills to advocate effectively in their communities to become environmental changemakers. Details and application are online HERE. More information about CFROG is online at www.CFROG.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO DELIVER ROSES | Help deliver roses on Friday, Feb. 12 to area seniors in advance of Valentine’s Day. Those interested should contact: debbie@vccaregivers.org or call the office at 805-658-8530.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

ART CITY GALLERY Feb. 5-28. A solo exhibition of paintings by Ventura artist Mike Tiné. Virtual reception on Friday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. via www.artsventura.org/virtual-first-fridays. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com.

BEFORE FIDDLER: LIVE FROM FLORENCE Feb. 7-14. The world premiere of the story of Sholem Aleichem aka Solomon Naumovich Rabinovich, the Ukrainian-born author and playwright upon whose stories <em>Fiddler on the Roof</em> was based. Starring and directed by Hershey Felder, featuring Klezmerata Fiorentina and streaming live from Italy on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m.; available on demand through Feb. 14. $55. Presented by Rubicon Theatre Company, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Friday, Feb. 5, 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Live painting demonstration and paint-along with renowned watercolorist Joe Cibere, who will show participants techniques for painting sky. Requires one sheet of watercolor paper divided by tape into eight rectangles, a deep blue tint and a neutral tint. Free; donations welcome. www.artsventura.org/virtual-first-fridays/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Thursday, Feb. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Ivor Davis: Up Close and Personal with actor Malcolm McDowell. Free; registration required. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Feb. 28. Collages by guest artist Karen Scott Browdy of Fillmore, including heart-themed works. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

THROWBACK TO THE 90S Feb. 5-6. A virtual performance by the Ventura High School Dance Program inspired by 1990s nostalgia. $12. Purchase tickets through the Ventura High School webpage at www.venturausd.org/ventura/Home.aspx.

VIRTUAL FIRST FRIDAYS Friday, Feb. 5, 5-6 p.m. ArtsVentura hosts this online version of the popular First Fridays art and culture event, taking place the first Friday of every month. Artists and arts organizations will submit ongoing projects, host Zoom gatherings and otherwise create an arts experience to be enjoyed from home. www.artsventura.org/virtual-first-fridays.

ZOOMPROV Feb. 5-6 via Zoom. The Ventura High School Theater Department presents a series of live-streamed comedy skits created and performed by VHS students. $12. For tickets and more information, visit onthestage.com/ventura-high-school.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

COLLECTORS CHOICE 2021 Through Feb. 15.Studio Channel Islands is seeking submissions of artwork to be donated for the art center’s annual month-long exhibition taking place March 2-27 and culminating with a fundraising event. Ticket holders choose their favorite pieces to bring home. Curated by Jo Lauria, a specialist in craft, design and decorative arts. For submission guidelines and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org.

realART SPRING JURIED SHOW Through Feb. 7. realART is now accepting submissions for its spring show, which will be on exhibit March 3-April 30. Sculpture, painting, photography, furniture, jewelry, functional art and wearable art. For submission guidelines and more information, visit whatisrealart.com/spring-juried-show.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Feb. 5-May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Through Feb. 10 via Zoom: Virtual art appreciation course, taught by Meg Phelps and offered Wednesdays noon-2 p.m. Space is limited. $85; pre-registration is required. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VENTURA COUNTY ARTIST SHOWCASE Through Feb. 17. The Ventura County Arts Council is currently accepting proposals for work to be displayed in storefront windows in a new exhibition space on Victoria Ave. at Moon Drive in Ventura. Art can be in any medium, but should use the 3D space dynamically and represent the artists’ personal experience of 2020. On exhibit March 11-June 9. For submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2021/.

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? Through Feb. 7. Conejo Players Theatre is seeking performers for a live, drive-in musical exploration of love and relationships — from friendships and family to romance, including a passion for hobbies or even chocolate. Performances March 26-28. Video submissions accepted through Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.conejoplayers.org/what%e2%80%99s-love-got-do-it-musical-exploration-relationships-drive-theatre-auditions/.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opened Dec. 20 online. A podcast featuring an all-new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, put together by the actors from the High Street Broadcast Audio Theater. Free. www.svvac.org/what-s-happening.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Laura Hogan and open mic, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing: Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 15 online: Beth Tate: UnEarthed, recent works by the ceramicist that contrast simple forms with contemporary glazes. Extended:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15: Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

OJAI POTTERY AND CLAY SCHOOL Through March 14. Join the creative clay community for a series of winter classes for throwers and handbuilders, beginner to advanced, online via Zoom and in the studio. $300-395. 212 Fox Street, Ojai, 805-798-3990, classes@ojaipottery.com, www.ojaipottery.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 7. Buenaventura Art Association artists display their work on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing.Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.