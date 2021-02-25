POWER TO THE PEDAL MEETING | Thursday, Feb. 25, 5:30 p.m. A meeting of the advocacy group formed through Ventura Bike Hub to make Ventura County safer for biking. Issues to be addressed include prioritizing anti-racism in advocacy, two cyclist deaths in Oxnard already this year, the Ojai 33 Demonstration Project, City of Ventura Active Transportation Plan and Highway 126 Bike Lane Installation and more. Register for meeting login info HERE.

THURSDAY – FEB. 25

EASTERN CLASSICS: BRIHADARANYAKA UPANISHAD 12-1 p.m. FREE community seminar series offered by The Agora Foundation. Explore influential eastern texts that address the everlasting questions of humankind. Audio recordings of the readings and translations are online HERE. Registration and details online HERE.

A TOUR OF CHINA | Evenings through Feb. 28 The New West Symphony presents this festival as part of their Global Sounds Local Cultures season. Multiple presentations, talks and performances celebrating Chinese New Year and the Spring Lantern Festival begin on Thursday with the world’s premier pipa virtuoso and leading ambassador of Chinese music, Wu Man, multi-GRAMMY winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and master of erhu Hong Wang. $25 per household. Details on all performances and events, and ticket sales are online HERE.

“SIN VERGUENZA/WITHOUT SHAME CHARLAS” | 5:30-8:30 p.m. A monthly meeting through The Esperanza Project to bring teen Latinas together to share, inspire and encourage each other through craft and conversation. Gather on Zoom in a judgement-free space to connect, discover and find your own artistic outlet. Sessions will include a mix of guest artists, new arts activities and unstructured time to interact and learn from each other. | “Sin Verguenza” Charlas son reuniones mensuales que reúnen a jóvenes latinas para compartir, inspirarse y animarse mutuamente a través de la artesanía y la conversación. Es un espacio libre de juicios para conectarse, descubrir y encontrar sus propias técnicas artísticas a través de sesiones virtuales de Zoom. Las sesiones serán una mezcla de artistas invitados, actividades prácticas y tiempo no estructurado para interactuar y aprender unos de otros. | Details and registration are online HERE|AQUI.

MICHAL AND FRIENDS | 7-8 p.m. FREE via Zoom In celebration of Black History Month, actor, singer, writer and gardener Michal Dawson Connor will perform and discuss his music and career with Paul Piazza, former Music Director and Conductor of the Westlake Village Symphony, Jeannine Wagner, conductor of the Wagner Ensemble and daughter of Roger Wagner, one of the preeminent conductors of the 20th century, and other friends to be announced. Michal Dawson Connor has had an extensive career on the musical stage in North America and Europe, performing in productions of “SHOWBOAT” on Broadway, as well as national tours of “Ragtime” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” In addition to being an actor and singer, Michal is a published author of “The Slave Letters”, and the composer and director of a musical drama for young audiences based on his book, depicting the compelling story of African slaves and their journey to freedom. This is the first in a series of online concerts celebrating the Wagner Ensembles 30th Anniversary Year. Please RSVP early and if you have questions please call John at (213) 674-4346 x 224 or email john@peoplemedia.la RSVP Here

B2B MARKETING PLANNING FOR ENTREPRENEURS | Thursdays through April 1, 6-7:30 p.m. A six week course designed to help startups and small businesses create and implement a strategic marketing plan that will support them in achieving their growth goals. Course instructor and local marketing expert Gerri Knilans, president of Trade Press Services, will provide participants with everything business professionals need to know about a marketing plan. By the end of the course, participants will have a developed a customized plan tailored to their business, target audiences, budget and resources. Class takes place at: Conejo Valley Adult School in Thousand Oaks. $75. For more information or to register, call (805) 497-2761 or online HERE.

Saturday – Feb. 27

HINDSIGHT IS 2020: A COMMUNITY STORY CIRCLE | 10:30 a.m. What kernel of hope or a new possibility for our community do you want to build on? CreativityWorks and the Museum of Ventura County invites the community to a community story circle to connect and share. The circle will be led by Tracy Hudak, founder and director at CreativityWorks, a think tank and consultancy firm specializing in the creative sector’s role in economic and community development. FREE on Zoom. Details and registration is online HERE.

YOUTH ARTIST WORKSHOP – INSPIRED BY DEBORAH ROBERTS | 2 p.m. A hands on workshop for ages 9-14 (with parental supervision) this workshop in celebration of Black History Month will take inspiration from the collage art of Deborah Roberts. “What I want as an artist is for the viewer to see that face, first and foremost, as the face of a child because that’s the image I think you need to come to. I tell my audiences that this is the idea.” Participants will make their own mixed media portraits from found magazines, construction paper, colored pencils and other materials you already have at home. FREE via Zoom. Presented by California Museum of Art, Thousand Oaks. Register online HERE.

BOOK SIGNING: AUTHOR AND CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DOUG HALTER | 1-3 p.m. Author of “Give me Time, The life and times of Doug Halter,” will be on hand to sign and discuss his book about his experience learning that he and his partner had AIDS. Halter’s partner did not survive but he was admitted to the first successful trial of a drug that blocked complications of the terrible disease. Halter went on to become a chemical engineer and later innovative landscaper and today serves as a newly elected city council member in Ventura. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. 805-643-3154

Monday – Mar. 1

POLITENESS AS A VEHICLE FOR WHITE SUPREMACY | 5 p.m. A talk with John Caravello, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, Ventura County, as part of a series called Entanglements: Real Conversations about Race and Racism. Caravello will be joined by Simone Ruskamp, Ken Barrow. On the Facebook page for BLM VC HERE.

Thursday – Mar. 4

THE NEW JIM CROW: MASS INCARCERATION IN THE AGE OF COLORBLINDNESS | 5 p.m. A conversation with legal scholar and social justice advocate Michelle Alexander, offering a new perspective on the challenges facing the civil rights community and a rousing call-to-action for a multi-racial, multi-ethnic human rights movement for justice in America. Part of the Race to Justice series presented by UCSB Arts and Lectures. $10, free for UCSB students. Tickets/Info: (805) 893-3535, or online HERE.

STREAMING EVENTS ONLINE | ONGOING

STREAMING INTERNATIONAL CINEMA | You pick the time. The Oxnard Film Society offers over a dozen international films streaming online with a focus in 2021 on 2021 Academy Award entries for Best International Film. $4.99/$12 for unlimited viewing per film for three to seven days. This week featured films include: Two of Us from France starring Barbara Sukowa and Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, a Hungarian film. Films online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

SVETLANA SMOLINA: PIANIST, WITH GUEST VIOLINIST GULIA GUREVICH | Streaming through March 27. This powerful duet concert was filmed in the Hall of Mirrors at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts, and will stream on demand with ticket purchase. $15 individual tickets, $20 family viewing. Details and tickets available online HERE.

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open for sessions with the three branches of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA or their summer day camps. Camps are from June 14 through August 13 at the Conejo Valley YMCA and Yarrow Family YMCA and from June 7 through August 6 at the Simi Valley Family YMCA. Discounted pricing will be in effect until April 1.Full time and part time sessions are available for children in kindergarten through 8th grade at various locations. Details and registration are online HERE.

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

WALKING AND BIKING NEAR AND ALONG STATE ROUTES SURVEY | Help CalTrans design plans to improve walking and biking near the highways. This short survey is gathering information about getting around in the Central Coast. Survey is online HERE.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY MARKET | Community Action is seeking volunteers to help at the Community Market to help organize and prepare food donations for distribution. Volunteers are needed: Prep on Mondays and Wednesdays 1-3 p.m., food distribution on Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to call Roseanne Hernandez, coordinator of the Community Market at 805-816-5832 or RHernandez@ca-vc.org.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS March 1-April 26. The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presents Hang With the Best, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture and photography made by Conejo Valley students in grades 6-12. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS March 1-31: The shop celebrates its second anniversary by featuring the work of painter Jim Bruce, January’s Guest Artist who returns for March by popular demand. Through Feb. 28: Collages by guest artist Karen Scott Browdy of Fillmore, including heart-themed works. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

IN CASE YOU HADN’T HEARD: A CONVERSATION BETWEEN AMERICA’S PAST AND ITS PROMISE Through March 1 on demand. Rubicon Theatre Company in partnership with Scott Schwartz and Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor presents this provocative look at issues surrounding race in America, drawing on the texts of 20 Black luminaries of past and present. Free to Rubicon customers; order tickets and find discount code at www.rubicontheatre.org/incaseyouhandtheard.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Christopher Buckley, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ART CITY GALLERY Through Feb. 28. A solo exhibition of paintings by Ventura artist Mike Tiné. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Extended:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15. Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

OJAI POTTERY AND CLAY SCHOOL Through March 14. Join the creative clay community for a series of winter classes for throwers and handbuilders, beginner to advanced, online via Zoom and in the studio. $300-395. 212 Fox Street, Ojai, 805-798-3990, classes@ojaipottery.com, www.ojaipottery.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Opened Feb. 12: George Stoll: camouflage, Tupperware, prime numbers and catenary curves, practical objects that are stripped of their industrial reference to be reimagined as beautiful and delicate sculptures. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 7. Buenaventura Art Association artists display their work on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing.Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.