THURSDAY – FEB. 18

COVID-19 SCAM AND HEALTHCARE FRAUD | 11 a.m. An informative seminar hosted by the Goebel Adult Community Center to help inform seniors about current scams and frauds that are spreading and preying on the current pandemic and healthcare situations. FREE, reservations required. Seminar will be presented by Micki Nozaki, Director of California Senior Medicare Patrol. Call the Goebel Adult Community Center at 805-381-2744 for more information and/or to make a reservation.

DOWNSIZING SEMINAR | 1 p.m. A FREE seminar to offer information about preparing for a pending move offered by Cypress Place Senior Living. To register call: 805-650-8000.

PUBLIC WORKSHOP: VC FREIGHT CORRIDORS STUDY| English 5 p.m., Español 6 p.m. Ventura County Transportation Commission, California Department of Transportation and the Port of Hueneme are partnering on a project to analyze the county’s freight corridors. A workshop in Spanish will follow the first workshop. Register online HERE.

Friday – Feb. 19

RESTAURANT WEEK IN CONEJO VALLEY | Feb. 19-28 Conejo Valley area restaurants are offering special menus and deals. Details online HERE. https://conejo.com/restaurant-week-2021/

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: HANG WITH THE BEST STUDENT ART EXHIBITION | Deadline Feb. 19. Students in grades 6-12 are encouraged to submit multimedia artwork including painting, photography, 3D and drawing for judging by local art professionals. Cash prizes awarded. Hosted by the Arts Council of the Conejo Valley. For submission instructions, rules and information visit the ACCV website at www.conejoarts.org or contact the ACCV at: accvvota@gmail.com.

FREEDOM CALIFORNIA RALLY | 3-5 p.m. Rally in support of the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ventura Promenade.

Saturday – Feb. 20

VENTURA COLLEGE FOUNDATION’S WEEKEND MARKETPLACE | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. FREE The marketplace is returning to its regular location in the East Parking Lot at Ventura College. More vendors and shoppers will be able to take part in the marketplace because this parking lot is larger than the lot being used recently. COVID restrictions require shoppers be capped at 25% of normal capacity. All vendors and shoppers must wear face coverings and practice physical distancing. For vendor information, contact Esmeralda Juarez, marketplace supervisor at 805-289-6062 or email, ejuarez@vcccd.edu. General marketplace information is online HERE.

A BEAUTIFUL DISTRACTION | 5 p.m. Presented by The Townies, Inc., this live online presentation of original stories read by the authors with musical accompaniment. The sometimes funny, occasionally sad, and always relevant stories were developed during the 13-week workshop at Kim Maxwell Studios in Ojai. $10. Zoom. Tickets online HERE.

Tuesday – Feb. 23

ZOOM! INCREASING YOUR SOCIAL LIFE – PANDEMIC OR NOT | 2:30 p.m. The Goebel Adult Community Center is hosting this seminar to support seniors in cultivating an active social life, even during the pandemic. FREE but reservations are required. Zoom link will be emailed to participants 24 hours prior to seminar date. Seminar will be presented by Annette Broersma, M.S. Call the Goebel Adult Community Center at 805-381-2744 for more information and/or to make a reservation.

OVERCOMING OBSTACLES, BREAKING BARRIERS AND REACHING FOR THE STARS | 5 p.m. Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color to travel into space in 1992 above Endeavor. She was also NASA’s first Science Mission Specialist performing experiments in material science, life science and human adaptation to weightlessness. Currently at the helm of the 100 Year Starship, a groundbreaking, Pentagon-funded effort, Jemison is pioneering and transforming breakthrough science and technology to enhance the quality of life on Earth. She has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the International Space Hall of Fame. Ticket holders will be able to replay this event for one week. $10, Free for USCB students. Tickets online HERE.

JUSTICE LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE INFORMATION SESSION | 5:30-7 p.m. Are you interested in running for office? Know someone that you think would be a great community leader but maybe hasn’t had the opportunity to step into that role? This information session will provide information about the Justice Leadership Institute, a program of the CAUSE Action Fund that is aimed at supporting emerging leaders with roots in their community. This year the program is taking place online, with five spots available for residents of Ventura County in Ventura, Oxnard and Santa Paula. Participants will learn about running a campaign for public office, various policy issues and how to maintain personal values while navigating the political world. Questions? Contact: maricela@causenow.org, 805-658-0810. Sign up for the information session online HERE.

Thursday – Feb. 25

A TOUR OF CHINA | Evenings through Feb. 28, The New West Symphony presents this festival as part of their Global Sounds Local Cultures season. Multiple presentations, talks and performances celebrating Chinese New Year and the Spring Lantern Festival begin on Thursday with the world’s premier pipa virtuoso and leading ambassador of Chinese music, Wu Man, multi-GRAMMY winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and master of erhu Hong Wang. $25 per household. Details on all performances and events, and ticket sales are online HERE.

“SIN VERGUENZA/WITHOUT SHAME CHARLAS” | 5:30-8:30 p.m. A monthly meeting through The Esperanza Project to bring teen Latinas together to share, inspire and encourage each other through craft and conversation. Gather on Zoom in a judgement-free space to connect, discover and find your own artistic outlet. Sessions will include a mix of guest artists, new arts activities and unstructured time to interact and learn from each other. | “Sin Verguenza” Charlas son reuniones mensuales que reúnen a jóvenes latinas para compartir, inspirarse y animarse mutuamente a través de la artesanía y la conversación. Es un espacio libre de juicios para conectarse, descubrir y encontrar sus propias técnicas artísticas a través de sesiones virtuales de Zoom. Las sesiones serán una mezcla de artistas invitados, actividades prácticas y tiempo no estructurado para interactuar y aprender unos de otros. | Details and registration are online HERE|AQUI.

MICHAL AND FRIENDS | 7-8 p.m. FREE via Zoom In celebration of Black History Month, actor, singer, writer and gardener Michal Dawson Connor will perform and discuss his music and career with Paul Piazza, former Music Director and Conductor of the Westlake Village Symphony, Jeannine Wagner, conductor of the Wagner Ensemble and daughter of Roger Wagner, one of the preeminent conductors of the 20th century, and other friends to be announced. Michal Dawson Connor has had an extensive career on the musical stage in North America and Europe, performing in productions of “SHOWBOAT” on Broadway, as well as national tours of “Ragtime” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” In addition to being an actor and singer, Michal is a published author of “The Slave Letters”, and the composer and director of a musical drama for young audiences based on his book, depicting the compelling story of African slaves and their journey to freedom. This is the first in a series of online concerts celebrating the Wagner Ensembles 30th Anniversary Year. Please RSVP early and if you have questions please call John at (213) 674-4346 x 224 or email john@peoplemedia.la RSVP Here

B2B MARKETING PLANNING FOR ENTREPRENEURS | Thursdays through April 1, 6-7:30 p.m. A six week course designed to help startups and small businesses create and implement a strategic marketing plan that will support them in achieving their growth goals. Course instructor and local marketing expert Gerri Knilans, president of Trade Press Services, will provide participants with everything business professionals need to know about a marketing plan. By the end of the course, participants will have a developed a customized plan tailored to their business, target audiences, budget and resources. Class takes place at: Conejo Valley Adult School in Thousand Oaks. $75. For more information or to register, call (805) 497-2761 or online HERE.

STREAMING EVENTS ONLINE | ONGOING

STREAMING INTERNATIONAL CINEMA | You pick the time. The Oxnard Film Society offers over a dozen international films streaming online with a focus in 2021 on 2021 Academy Award entries for Best International Film. $4.99/$12 for unlimited viewing per film for three to seven days. This week featured films include: Two of Us from France starring Barbara Sukowa and Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, a Hungarian film. Films online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open for sessions with the three branches of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA or their summer day camps. Camps are from June 14 through August 13 at the Conejo Valley YMCA and Yarrow Family YMCA and from June 7 through August 6 at the Simi Valley Family YMCA. Discounted pricing will be in effect until April 1.Full time and part time sessions are available for children in kindergarten through 8th grade at various locations. Details and registration are online HERE.

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY MARKET | Community Action is seeking volunteers to help at the Community Market to help organize and prepare food donations for distribution. Volunteers are needed: Prep on Mondays and Wednesdays 1-3 p.m., food distribution on Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to call Roseanne Hernandez, coordinator of the Community Market at 805-816-5832 or RHernandez@ca-vc.org.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTING

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Feb. 20, 2-3 p.m.: Virtual Family Art Day with a focus on the art of gratitude journaling, using creative writing, painting and drawing as guides. Suitable for all ages. Free; pre-registration required. Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

THE LARAMIE PROJECT Feb. 19-21 on demand. The story of Matthew Shepard’s 1998 kidnapping and death and the aftermath in the community of Laramie, Wyoming, as told through interviews with the town’s residents. Created by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theatre Project, and presented by Camarillo Skyway Playhouse. $10. www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45166.

NAT’S LAST STRUGGLE Feb. 19-21. John L. Adams stars in a one-man, one-act show adapted by P.A. Wray from The Confessions of Nat Turner, published in 1831, about the slave rebellion leader and preacher. Presented by Conejo Players Theatre and CBJ Productions and streamed live from CPT. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/nats-last-struggle.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Opened Feb. 12: George Stoll: camouflage, Tupperware, prime numbers and catenary curves, practical objects that are stripped of their industrial reference to be reimagined as beautiful and delicate sculptures. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

HANG WITH THE BEST Through Feb. 19. The Arts Council of Conejo Valley invites young artists in grades 6-12 to submit work for its student art exhibit at Hillcrest Center for the Arts March 1-April 26. One entry per person in painting, drawing, sculpture or photography will be accepted. For submission guidelines, rules and more information, email accvvota@gmail.com or visit www.conejoarts.org.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

THE GARDENER Through Feb. 18. via Zoom. Ojai Playwrights Conference, Stacy Keach Zoom Theatre and Positron Productions present a staged reading of Lanie Robertson’s play about Claude Monet and his relationship with his stepdaughter, Blanche, and French Prime Minister George Clemenceau. Starring Ed Harris, Amy Madigan and Stacy Keach. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund of America. Available through Feb. 18. Free; donations appreciated. www.stacykeachzoomtheater.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by W. David Hall, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ART CITY GALLERY Through Feb. 28. A solo exhibition of paintings by Ventura artist Mike Tiné. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Extended:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15: Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Recently opened: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, with 37 stops across Ventura County and Southern California. Based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI POTTERY AND CLAY SCHOOL Through March 14. Join the creative clay community for a series of winter classes for throwers and handbuilders, beginner to advanced, online via Zoom and in the studio. $300-395. 212 Fox Street, Ojai, 805-798-3990, classes@ojaipottery.com, www.ojaipottery.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Feb. 28. Collages by guest artist Karen Scott Browdy of Fillmore, including heart-themed works. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 7. Buenaventura Art Association artists display their work on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing.Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.