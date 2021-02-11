FRIENDS OF THE ISLAND FOX | Wednesday, Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. As part of an ongoing speaker series offered by the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, Keri Dearborn and Mike Watling of Friends of the Island Fox will give a presentation on the Island Fox, a species endemic to the Channel Islands. On Santa Rosa Island, the population dropped from over 1,700 to 15 individual animals. Why did this happen? Why was the island fox vital to the entire island ecosystem? How was near-tragedy transformed into the most successful recovery of an endangered species in North American history? Come discover the unique ecosystems of the California Channel Islands and learn about new findings from the world of the Channel Island Fox and how a community working together can save a species. The presentation will be online at www.cimmvc.org. Pictured: Channel Island Fox. Photo by National Park Service.

Thursday – Feb. 11

CAMARILLO CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING | 6 p.m. A Community Workshop regarding the update to the city’s General Plan Housing Element. Zoom info and registration is online HERE.

Friday – Feb. 12

SHORT STORY DISCUSSION CLUB | Every Friday 2 p.m. This discussion is hosted by The Goebel Adult Community Center and is facilitated by Arjun Danna. Zoom link will be sent to registrations prior to session. Register via calling 805-381-2744 for more information and/or to sign up.

VALENTINES’ DAY COCKTAILS WITH OAK AND IRON | Make and enjoy cocktails in your own home with Stephen Diaz, Oak and Iron mixologist, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County. You’ll receive a cocktail kit delivered in advance to your home with everything you need to mix two cocktails. Sips and Giggles: Dragon fruit-infused Vodka, blood orange oleo, and lime juice and a Valentine’s themed Old Fashioned, date infused bourbon with Chocolate Mole bitters. $40 for two kits (two cocktails for two people). This is a 21+ event, and participants must be local. Details and registration is online HERE.

Sunday – Feb. 14

SHARE THE LOVE | 6 p.m. A FREE show with music, dance and theatre hosted by Cathy Butter, Doc Ventura and Gary Best with NAMBA. Details and information are online HERE. https://www.nambaarts.com/live2021/

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE VALENTINE’S DAY | All day Various events and specials abound at the Ventura Harbor Village. Details are online HERE. https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/

VALENTINE’S DAY GUIDED MEDITATION FOR LOVE COURAGE YET | 12-1 p.m. FREE A 20 minute guided experience to cultivate fresh relationships and positivity in their lives. Details and Zoom registration is online HERE.

THE GARDENER A SPECIAL VALENTINE’S DAY EVENT | 5 p.m. This play by Lanie Robertson will be read by Ed Harris, Amy Madigan, Stacy Keach, as a benefit for The Actors Fund of America hosted by the Ojai Playwrights Conference. The reading will be streamed FREE online, donations welcome! Details are online HERE.

Monday – Feb. 15

ENVIRONMENTAL VOICES ACADEMY | Application deadline Feb. 15 High School juniors and seniors in Ventura County who are interested in environmental justice are encouraged to apply for a free, online, 16-week, program hosted by Ventura based Climate First! Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG), which will be held via Zoom, Wednesday nights Feb. 24-June 9, 2021. The educational program is made possible through grant funds from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Students selected to participate will gain skills to advocate effectively in their communities to become environmental changemakers. Details and application are online HERE. More information about CFROG is online at www.CFROG.org.

Tuesday – Feb. 16

PUBLIC MEETING: CITY OF VENTURA GENERAL PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE | 6 p.m. The advisory committee will be part of the two year process of updating the city’s General Plan document – which will govern all land use policies within city boundaries. More information on joining the meeting is online HERE. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/Government. To join the project mailing list or learn more about the City’s General Plan Update, visit www.planventura.com.

Monday – Feb. 17

VOICES OF THE NATION: CELEBRATING THE WORK OF U.S. POETS LAUREATE | Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7-8 p.m. FREE The first of a three part webinar series on U.S. poets laureate that will include a reading by one of the writers. The session will start with a panel discussion on the writings of Tracy K. Smith from 7 to 8 p.m. The panelists will be Cal Lutheran communication professor Russell Stockard and adjunct English faculty member Sheena Mason. Jacqueline Lyons, associate professor of English and creative writing, is the series host. Registration is required. To register, go to CalLutheran/edu/voices. For more information, contact Lyons at jlyons@callutheran.edu.

Thursday – Feb. 18

COVID-19 SCAM AND HEALTHCARE FRAUD | 11 a.m. An informative seminar hosted by the Goebel Adult Community Center to help inform seniors about current scams and frauds that are spreading and preying on the current pandemic and healthcare situations. FREE, reservations required. Seminar will be presented by Micki Nozaki, Director of California Senior Medicare Patrol. Call the Goebel Adult Community Center at 805-381-2744 for more information and/or to make a reservation.

DOWNSIZING SEMINAR | 1 p.m. A FREE seminar to offer information about preparing for a pending move offered by Cypress Place Senior Living. To register call: 805-650-8000.

PUBLIC WORKSHOP: VC FREIGHT CORRIDORS STUDY| English 5 p.m., Español 6 p.m. Ventura County Transportation Commission, California Department of Transportation and the Port of Hueneme are partnering on a project to designate a local freight corridor. A workshop in Spanish will follow the first workshop. Register online HERE.

STREAMING EVENTS ONLINE | ONGOING

STREAMING INTERNATIONAL CINEMA | You pick the time. The Oxnard Film Society offers over a dozen international films streaming online with a focus in 2021 on 2021 Academy Award entries for Best International Film. $4.99/$12 for unlimited viewing per film for three to seven days. This week’s features films include: Two of Us from France starring Barbara Sukowa and Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, a Hungarian film. Films online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open for sessions with the three branches of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA or their summer day camps. Camps are from June 14 through August 13 at the Conejo Valley YMCA and Yarrow Family YMCA and from June 7 through August 6 at the Simi Valley Family YMCA. Discounted pricing will be in effect until April 1.Full time and part time sessions are available for children in kindergarten through 8th grade at various locations. Details and registration are online HERE.

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE | Spring semester begins Jan. 25 Registration is open now for class offerings for OLLI at Cal State Channel Islands. These programs are college level for ages 50 and over in a wide range of topics: Magic of Ballet, Morocco and Tunisia, Science Fun and more. All classes are online. Full catalog and registration information are online HERE.

FIFTY AND BETTER AT CLU | Winter Session, through March 10. Eight different virtual lecture courses over six weeks will focus on women’s contributions to the arts and design. Examples of the lectures: Katherine Zoraster will discuss the history of women artists, Eleanor Schrader will explore women’s influence on architecture. $20-$35. All options and registration are online HERE. Contact: Christina Tierney, fab@callutheran.edu.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: HANG WITH THE BEST STUDENT ART EXHIBITION | Deadline Feb. 19. Students in grades 6-12 are encouraged to submit multimedia artwork including painting, photography, 3D and drawing for judging by local art professionals. Cash prizes awarded. Hosted by the Arts Council of the Conejo Valley. For submission instructions, rules and information visit the ACCV website at www.conejoarts.org or contact the ACCV at: accvvota@gmail.com.

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COMMUNITY MARKET Community Action is seeking volunteers to help at the Community Market to help organize and prepare food donations for distribution. Volunteers are needed: Prep on Mondays and Wednesdays 1-3 p.m., food distribution on Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to call Roseanne Hernandez, coordinator of the Community Market at 805-816-5832 or RHernandez@ca-vc.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO DELIVER ROSES | Help deliver roses on Friday, Feb. 12 to area seniors in advance of Valentine’s Day. Those interested should contact: debbie@vccaregivers.org or call the office at 805-658-8530.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.: Grab ’n’ Go bags with puppets, crafts, fun facts and more centered on Presidents’ Day. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m.: Artist workshop inspired by Gustav Klimt where attendees will create floral collage art. Recommended for ages 9-14 with parental supervision. Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

THE GARDENER Feb. 14-18. via Zoom. Ojai Playwrights Conference, Stacy Keach Zoom Theatre and Positron Productions present a staged reading of Lanie Robertson’s play about Claude Monet and his relationship with his stepdaughter, Blanche, and French Prime Minister George Clemenceau. Starring Ed Harris, Amy Madigan and Stacy Keach. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund of America. Streamed live on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m.; available through Feb. 18. Free; donations appreciated. www.stacykeachzoomtheater.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Recently opened: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, with 37 stops across Ventura County and Southern California. Based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Sunday, Feb. 14: Second Sunday Art market with handcrafted items and gifts from local artists, many perfect for Valentine’s Day. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of the shop. Through Feb. 28: Collages by guest artist Karen Scott Browdy of Fillmore, including heart-themed works. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Sunday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. online. Erotic Reading: Personal Paradise hosted by Laura-Anne Bosselaar, Mariano Zaro and Marsha de la O. A fundraiser for the Ventura County Poetry Project. $10. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

COLLECTORS CHOICE 2021 Through Feb. 15. Studio Channel Islands is seeking submissions of artwork to be donated for the art center’s annual month-long exhibition taking place March 2-27 and culminating with a fundraising event. Ticket holders choose their favorite pieces to bring home. Curated by Jo Lauria, a specialist in craft, design and decorative arts. For submission guidelines and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org.

HANG WITH THE BEST Through Feb. 19. The Arts Council of Conejo Valley invites young artists in grades 6-12 to submit work for its student art exhibit at Hillcrest Center for the Arts March 1-April 26. One entry per person in painting, drawing, sculpture or photography will be accepted. For submission guidelines, rules and more information, email accvvota@gmail.com or visit www.conejoarts.org.

VENTURA COUNTY ARTIST SHOWCASE Through Feb. 17. The Ventura County Arts Council is currently accepting proposals for work to be displayed in storefront windows in a new exhibition space on Victoria Ave. at Moon Drive in Ventura. Art can be in any medium, but should use the 3D space dynamically and represent the artists’ personal experience of 2020. On exhibit March 11-June 9. For submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2021/.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opened Dec. 20 online. A podcast featuring an all-new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, put together by the actors from the High Street Broadcast Audio Theater. Free. www.svvac.org/what-s-happening.

ART CITY GALLERY Through Feb. 28. A solo exhibition of paintings by Ventura artist Mike Tiné. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com.

BEFORE FIDDLER: LIVE FROM FLORENCE Through Feb. 14. The story of Sholem Aleichem aka Solomon Naumovich Rabinovich, the Ukrainian-born author and playwright upon whose stories <em>Fiddler on the Roof</em> was based. Starring and directed by Hershey Felder, featuring Klezmerata Fiorentina and available on demand through Feb. 14. $55. Presented by Rubicon Theatre Company, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Ron Koertge, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 15 online: Beth Tate: UnEarthed, recent works by the ceramicist that contrast simple forms with contemporary glazes. Extended:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15: Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

OJAI POTTERY AND CLAY SCHOOL Through March 14. Join the creative clay community for a series of winter classes for throwers and handbuilders, beginner to advanced, online via Zoom and in the studio. $300-395. 212 Fox Street, Ojai, 805-798-3990, classes@ojaipottery.com, www.ojaipottery.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 7. Buenaventura Art Association artists display their work on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing.Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.