Pictured: Photographers on the south-facing hill below the nest site, in an area that encroaches on the nest on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Photo submitted by a concerned eagle observer.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

In response to concerns that the nesting, mating and egg laying of the resident pair of bald eagles at Lake Casitas could be disturbed by visitors coming too close to the nest, federal officials with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) are scheduled to visit the site this coming weekend.

Mike Flood, general manager of Casitas Municipal Water District, confirmed that DFW officials will be coming to “assess” the site during the Feb. 27-28 weekend. Flood clarified that the lake is owned by the United States Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency.

Over the weekend of Feb. 21-22, local observers of the nesting site became concerned that the female, called Hannah, was being disturbed by large and noisy groups of people, including photographers, visiting the nesting site and getting too close. The timing was particularly worrisome for Judy Spaar-Hillewaert, as recent mating behavior and changes in eagle activity indicated that egg laying could be imminent. The eagles are particularly vulnerable to disturbance during that time.

While lake officials had closed the roadway that winds up a short hill to the nesting site, people still can walk in. There are some signs that say “sensitive area, do not enter,” but many people ignore the signs. On the south-facing hillside, down from the nest, is an area where the rules are unclear.

In response to concerns raised, by Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, lake officials had put up tape to block off that area to create a larger buffer for the nest. Rangers at the lake are also conducting more regular patrols of the area.

On Tuesday morning, Flood said that there’s “been a lot of attention” on the eagles due to local newspaper coverage and social media postings about their mating. He cited the good weather as contributing to bringing more people out. Flood also noted that they have instituted a 500-foot buffer, and referred questions about the buffer distance to DFW officials.

As of press deadline the DFW has not responded to inquiries.

In 2007 bald eagles were removed from the list of federally threatened and endangered species, but they are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act (Eagle Act), which “prohibits anyone from taking or disturbing bald eagles and their nests.”

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Spaar-Hillewaert was at the nest in the early morning at a spot far enough away to not disturb it. She is one of the local photographers who monitor the nest and document eagle activities, and also founded the Lake Casitas Eagles Facebook page in 2013 where many of the photos are posted.

The female, Hannah, is a new arrival at the nest, as she made it her home last year after the resident female was driven off by a different female. Hannah became the adoptive parent of the eaglet then in the nest. Now, successful mating behavior has been witnessed and the pair appeared to be getting ready for an egg.

Spaar-Hillewaert has been at the nest every morning at about 5:30 a.m. since November, documenting the onset of mating behavior. “She always tolerated where I was. When others arrive,” and move closer, “she would go for the day.” “Daddy, or Mr. Majestic” appears to be less bothered and will sometimes remain at the nest. But Spaar-Hillewaert recalled that last year, when Hannah was helping to care for the eaglet she adopted, she would leave the nest when people were around. “Dad took care of the baby.”

According to Spaar-Hillewaert, Hannah seems to have “become slightly more tolerant of people,” and doesn’t seem bothered by “one or two people walking up the hill, as long as it’s quiet. If it’s loud, she’s gone.”

Spaar-Hillewaert points out that the permanent signage at the lake is often missed by visitors. A pair of women that arrived over the weekend didn’t even know the eagles were there, and were surprised to learn their voices and activity could disturb the eagles. They were happy to remain quiet.

When a large group arrived on Saturday with about six vehicles, however, Spaar-Hillewaert spoke to them and mentioned that the eagles were likely preparing for egg laying. She said they disregarded her suggestion and walked farther up the hill, closer to the nest. The noise stressed Hannah and she left the nest.

Spaar-Hillewaert is concerned that if she is disturbed too much it could prevent an egg from being laid. She has stopped posting to the Facebook page until local officials take actions to protect the nesting site.

The egg-laying period is described as a time when the birds are “very sensitive” to human activity and even short durations of disturbing activity “may cause nest desertion and abandonment of territory for the nesting season.” (1) The Eagle Act makes an initial disturbance a misdemeanor that can result in a fine of $100,000 ($200,000 for organizations) and imprisonment for one year. A second violation is a felony and penalties increase.

The National Bald Eagle Management Guidelines defines “disturb” as “to agitate or bother a bald eagle or golden eagle to a degree that causes or is likely to cause, based on the best scientific information available, injury to an eagle, a decrease in its productivity, by substantially interfering with normal breeding, feeding or sheltering behavior or nest abandonment, by substantially interfering,” with the activities of the eagle.

Buffer areas around nesting sites are one of the recommended measures the guidelines lay out to prevent disturbances.

On Monday, Feb. 22, Spaar-Hillewaert had seen more egg laying behavior. “Their behavior was like it’s been for the last week,” indicating they could be “ready to lay eggs.” She saw Hannah spending more time in the nest; the male was bringing dried grasses. “Dried grasses are important for when eggs are going to be laid.” The soft material is used by the raptors to make a “little nest bowl” called an “egg cup. It has to be just right.”

Update, Feb. 25: Following press deadline lake officials further sealed off access closing all access, including pedestrian, to the nesting area. Eagle enthusiasts are pleased with the action as early this week eagle behavior indicates an egg has been laid.