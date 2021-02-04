by David Goldstein

China, the world’s second largest economy, shook off its coronavirus slump more quickly than other countries, and its manufacturing sector emerged stronger, according to statista.com, an online source for corporate planning data. According to an article published on statista’s web page last week, China’s industrial production grew by 7.3 percent last month.

Contrary to the hopes of companies marketing recyclables collected from our curbsides, China’s renewed manufacturing surge did not force the Chinese government to reverse restrictions on American scrap. According to the December edition of Resource Recycling, a recycling trade industry publication, Chinese central planners and businesses are instead successfully obtaining raw materials for manufacturing from their country’s own enhanced recycling collections and other sources, rather than going back to reliance on the American recyclables which supplied their earlier growth.

Recycling in Ventura County has already been affected by China’s withdrawal as a market for most of our materials. For example, local office-based businesses are no longer able to get paid for diligently separating their paper and having it picked up by recyclers. Instead, like all businesses, offices must place paper in bins with other mixed recyclables and pay for collection and separation.

Even drop-off sites for paper recycling are no longer free. You can still drop off paper at Del Norte Regional Recycling and Transfer (111 S. Del Norte Road, Oxnard) and at Gold Coast Recycling and Transfer (5275 Colt St., Ventura), but only cardboard can be dropped off free. Del Norte charges a minimum of $28 to accept up to half a ton of paper and Gold Coast charges $30.57.

The other major sorting center in Ventura County, the Simi Valley Landfill and Recycling Center, processes only construction and demolition debris, so the only paper grade recycled there is cardboard, and the scale house charges $28.50 for a pickup truckload of cardboard from Ventura County sources. This is less than the fee for out-of-county loads or garbage, so if you do go there to recycle cardboard, bring identification showing you are hauling a load from Ventura County, and inform the scale house attendant your load is pure cardboard.

Local, smaller, niche recyclers have also stopped accepting paper. For example, 10 years ago, Camarillo Recycling stopped paying for paper collected from major generators; then began paying only for high volumes of paper dropped off; then three years ago, began accepting dropped off paper free; and now no longer accepts regular paper at all. Like the bigger recyclers, Camarillo Recycling accepts cardboard free, but only Tuesday through Friday. “On Saturdays and Mondays, we are too busy handling metals and California Redemption Value containers, so we don’t have time to handle cardboard,” said Oren Zarin, manager.

Rob Corley, who works for a Ventura-based business advising school districts regarding sites, buildings, operations, pesticide safety, traffic safety and other issues, was recently assigned the task of recycling paper removed from three retired workers’ file cabinets. After carefully removing paper clips, metal hangers and plastic file tabs, he placed the paper into 12 banker boxes, keeping white paper separate from colored paper. Years ago, this was the way to receive top dollar for the commodity. After investigating options for payment, he contacted me to find out about recycling options. Following our discussion, he concluded his best option was to place the paper in the recycling bin in his office’s parking lot. To make it easier for automated systems to capture all the paper, he will dump it out of the boxes when placing it into the bin.

The good news about the crash in value for recycled paper is its enhanced attractiveness as a raw material for manufacturers in the United States and abroad. Like all commodities, the price of recycled paper will change in accordance with demand, and as more companies begin to use it, the value will once again rise.

David Goldstein is an analyst with Ventura County Public Works and can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.