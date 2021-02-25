PICTURED: See “Manta” by Kevin Carman and Paul Lindhard and other stone works at Art City Studios during the outdoor Fitness Palooza on Feb. 28. Photo by S. Dirk Schafer

by Marina Dunbar

Ventura’s Art City Studios will be holding an outdoor Fitness Palooza on Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The outdoor event will be held in the Stone Garden (aka Ventura Stone Henge) and will be compliant with COVID-19 health guidelines. Fitness Palooza is open to all ages and entry for participants is donation based.

The event will include a wide range of activities, including yoga, live music, art, vendors and demonstrations by aerialists from both Ventura County and the Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. There will also be a sculpture class taught by local artist Andy Lewis.

Ebeth Feldman is the coordinator of Fitness Palooza.

“My background is in fitness,” explains Feldman. “When all the COVID stuff started happening, I began working here because I wanted to be outside and still be able to exercise. And then the art totally drew me in, I was completely mind-blown by the place . . . I felt like it would be a good environment to do yoga classes, since it is outdoor and we can be COVID compliant.”

Feldman is responsible for much of the event’s diverse recreational options. “I used to teach flying trapeze and aerial art and I’m still affiliated with that. So, we’re going to have aerialists performing throughout the day . . . mostly for spectators to watch, but possibly some COVID-compliant demonstrations.”

Art City Studios and Gallery will also remain open throughout the event, giving visitors the chance to view the unique stone sculptures and art pieces by renowned artists such as Art City owner and visionary Paul Lindhard, the classically and philosophically inspired artist Michael Tiné, the veteran modernist JoAnne Duby, and many others.

The art world has been variously affected by the current pandemic. “It’s interesting, the way the artists’ studios are set up; they are already very spaced out,” explains Feldman. “Artists have to wear masks anyway when they carve, and most of them are very introverted . . . so in that sense, not much has changed. However, we have had some struggles. Some of our artists were displaying their art in museums, and those have closed. It has been hard to display and sell artwork.”

Amidst the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitness Palooza will provide the recently rare opportunity to connect with the community of Ventura. Not only will visitors be (safely) among others, but they will also soak in the unique artistic spirit of the county, a much-needed reminder of our shared local identity during a time of isolation.

And how would Feldman recommend Ventura County residents support local artists?

“If people could just come walk around and look at the art . . . a lot of times, people will just see something that calls their name . . . There’s something for everybody, price ranges for everybody. It’s not only a great way to support local artists, but a great way to get out of the house.”

Fitness Palooza will no doubt inspire participants to focus on staying active during lockdown by offering yoga classes, but it will also serve to inspire and remind locals of the importance of the performing and fine arts. During times of uncertainty, it is often the artists which evoke our sense of community and humanity.

Fitness Palooza takes place on Sunday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Art City Studios, 197 Dubbers St., Ventura. For more information, visit Art City on Facebook at www.facebook.com/artcity.studios.