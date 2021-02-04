Pictured: A view from Fisherman’s Wharf of a portion of the south section of Channel Islands Harbor. Sept. 2019. Photo by Kimberly Rivers

by Kimberly Rivers

On Jan. 28, over 300 people participated in a nearly two-hour Zoom meeting that was part of the visioning process for the future development of Channel Islands Harbor and Fisherman’s Wharf in Oxnard.

The meeting was primarily a presentation by David Sargent with Sargent Town Planning, a Los Angeles-based urban planning firm retained by Channel Islands Harbor to conduct the visioning process for the future redevelopment of the harbor. Sargent Town Planning has been involved with several other local planning projects, including East Area One in Santa Paula, the development and zoning plans adopted in 2019 for Oxnard’s historic downtown district and the creation of codes for the downtown Ventura area adopted by the city in 2007.

Sargent emphasized that the ideas being presented were not a project proposal, but were possibilities for the public to provide input on. Interactive questions about the possibilities were presented during the Zoom meeting and results were reported back after each question. The meeting attendees were encouraged to submit other ideas as well.

Those ideas will be combined with the over 1,900 response received from an online survey to create a framework that will be used at the end of the visioning process for Ventura County, who owns and manages the harbor, to release a Request for Proposals from developers for the six areas in the harbor available now or in the near future for lease and new development. Because the harbor is located in the city of Oxnard, the city also will ultimately have to approve any plans.

A steering committee for the visioning process has also been engaged in developing ideas so far. Members of the steering committee include: Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere (Dist. 1); Ashley Golden, assistant Oxnard city manager; Steve Kinney, executive director of Channel Islands Harbor Lessees Association; Audrey Keller, chair of the Channel Islands Neighborhood Council; Rene Aiu, representative from the Harbor and Beach Community Alliance; as well as several harbor residents and other stakeholders.

Focus on fun and revenue

Sargent said the availability of the development areas provided an opportunity to “generate a lot more fun for visitors and revenue for the harbor.” And that initial feedback from the public indicated a desire for more opportunities to be on or closer to “a beautiful place on the water.”

Mark Sandoval, director of the harbor, indicated the county policy that the harbor be self-sustaining, meaning any plan must include efforts to drive economic development and financial sustainability. To achieve that, Sargent said a few things would be required in any new development proposals. He noted the need for there to be an anchor activity that ideally would focus on the unique harbor offerings of being near the ocean and Channel Islands National Park. One suggestion, for example, was the creation of an educational center. Another key aspect identified was the need to draw in a “steady stream” of people for “discretionary” activities, meaning activities and spending that visitors choose to do rather than have to do.

Any successful plan would likely include plenty of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and more ways to interact with the key unique feature of the harbor — that it is “a beautiful place on the water,” said Sargent.

Convenient access and lodging

Many suggestions focused on the creation of a network of bike and walking paths and a water taxi to link all the parts of the harbor together so that visitors would not need to drive and repark to get to another section. One option described by Sargent was an electric water taxi with space to transport bicycles.

One area at the end of the peninsula portion of the harbor is already slated to be a hotel and restaurant with construction to begin in late 2021 and be completed and operating by mid-2024.

Public input indicated strong support for more dining options as well as an open-air seafood and farmers market, as well as a travel trailer hotel option, similar to other locations in Ventura and Ojai where visitors can stay in retro-styled Airstream campers or bring in their own camper.

The fact that the harbor is 15 minutes from Highway 101 was recognized as a challenge; anything developed would need to draw visitors past other destinations like Ventura Harbor or more convenient shopping areas.

The vision process was started in earnest late last year after a few years of contentious interactions between the harbor, the county, the city, the coastal commission and a local community group advocating for less housing to be part of the plan that was presented by a previous developer. All parties determined that taking a step back and getting solid community input was needed prior to asking a developer to create a proposal. The hope of all parties is that proposals would then be more acceptable to all parties involved.

Any new development would not interfere with or reduce the existing marina slips or access to water activities.

Watch the Jan. 28 visioning meeting here:

For more information on the visioning process and to sign up to recieve notices of future events, visit www.channelislandsharbor.org/visioning/.