Pictured: Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Ventura) speaking during the impeachment floor debate in the U.S House of Representatives on Jan. 13, 2021. Screen capture from C-SPAN live video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Jan. 13, members of the U.S. House of Representatives for Ventura County Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Ventura) and Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, while Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) voted against the resolution.

The final vote was 232 to 197 to impeach, with 10 Republicans voting in favor of the resolution.

Those supporting impeachment cited Trump’s own words and deeds not just on Jan. 6, but in the weeks and months leading up to that day, as evidence of his seditious intent to incite the riotous mob of people crossing multiple state lines to gather in Washington D.C at his rally, and ultimately attack the U.S. Capitol with the aim of stopping the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Garcia, the only Republican representing Ventura County residents in the federal government, issued a statement on Jan. 13 saying, “With only a few days left in the Trump Administration, the vote to impeach the President is no more than political theater that runs the risk of further dividing us at a time when we need to come together.” He said the other elected officials “on both sides of the aisle” were “playing political games” and he urged them to “start advancing good policy solutions.”

But Democrats took the position that impeachment was a policy solution to the actions of the president and was an important step in holding him accountable for what they say are actions that contributed to the siege, being called an insurrection, of the Capitol building.

During floor debate, Brownley said the move to impeach was an action “defending, preserving and honoring our democracy,” and that impeachment must occur because “Congress has been attacked by a mob directed by the president of the United States…We cannot let it stand for the very soul of our democracy.” She cited the oath of office each House member takes and addressed all members in saying, “I appeal to your sense of service and duty to our nation…Before we are Democrats or Republicans we are Americans.”

Carbajal released a statement on Jan. 6, immediately after the attack on the Capitol, calling it “not a peaceful protest” but an “attempted coup. I hope and expect that the perpetrators of theft, violence, and destruction are brought to justice . . . The outgoing President has spent the past four years working to erode our institutions and undermine faith in our democracy. It is shameful that he has used his last days in office to incite violence and destruction in our nation’s capital.”

Cabajal’s District 24 includes the coastal parts of Downtown Ventura and an area mostly west of Highway 33, wrapping around the western portion of Ventura County and including the Los Padres National Forest area north of the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, Fillmore and Piru. The district extends through Santa Barbara County to also include most of San Luis Obispo County.

Garcia’s District 25 is mostly in Los Angeles County, includes Simi Valley.

Brownley’s District 26 encompasses most of Ventura County.

Garcia has not responded to multiple requests for comment.