Vitamin D

“Vitamin D is involved in regulating different proteins and immune modulators. It allows the immune system to function in a normal and healthy manner. Without [adequate] Vitamin D there are missing parts in the immune system and it can’t do its job.” — Dr. Matthew Bloom, D.O.

Most people can get enough Vitamin D by spending just 20 minutes a day in the sunshine, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. That is when the UVB rays provide the best opportunity for Vitamin D exposure on the upper torso and arms without UVB-blocking sunscreen. Alternatives include getting Vitamin D through diet, including fatty fish like salmon or grass-fed red meat. But, Bloom says, sunlight is best.

Limit stress

White blood cells are the “soldiers of our immune system.”

— Dr. Christina Porch-Curren, M.D.

White blood cells produce the antibodies, including cytokines and interleukins, our body needs to respond properly to viruses and hold off infection. Stress, says Porch-Curren, can inhibit white blood cells from operating at peak performance, thus weakening our immune system.

7 tips for everyday health

Dr. Stanley Frochtzwajg M.D., chief medical officer of Community Memorial Hospital, offers seven tips for overall health.

Nutrition: An Anti-inflammatory diet that is low in refined sugar, gluten and that limits dairy products. Hydration: Water is needed for all processes in the body. Sleep: Particularly deep REM sleep that is not disrupted by alcohol. Exercise: 20-30 minutes of walking everyday, preferably outside. Meditation/Relaxation: Meditation or a relaxing, meditative activity like drawing or gardening. Social interaction: Conversation, physical hugging and sex are best, but virtual face-to-face connections can provide a similar dopamine response. Spirituality: “It can be religion, philosophy or any aspect thereof. We need to have a sense of ourselves and how we belong in this universe, within our world, within our society, within our family, and it’s only through spirituality that you have an expansive or greater sense of that.”

