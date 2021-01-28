Pictured: Dr. Kathy Doubleday, founder and physical therapist with Physio Ed in one of the videos in the new app.

An Ojai-based company saw a need develop as people were forced to stay home during the pandemic. Seniors and others challenged by balance issues and pain need support and motivation to keep moving their bodies.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in inactive-related injuries and conditions,” said Gregory Jones, executive director of Physio Ed., which is aiming to be a popular program used across the country. Coming from a background in education and public safety, including an early career as a park ranger and later in emergency medical response, Jones honed his program development skills as director of health, safety and preparedness with the American Red Cross.

He’s been working with Dr. Kathy Doubleday, a physical therapist who operates Balance Health Center in Ojai. The center caters to all ages and fitness levels, but has a specialty in supporting those with balance issues, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, vertigo, compression fractures, back pain and pain from other preexisting conditions.

With the development of the Physio Ed. app, “We are striving to be the country’s leading preventive healthcare application. Seniors need to find ways to stay healthy,” said Jones. The app offers multi-level videos with modifications built in. The stay-at-home orders and the fact that seniors are more vulnerable to getting seriously ill from the coronavirus have led to the need for an effective and accessible fitness routine at home, with a focus on ensuring seniors don’t overextend themselves while exercising in their home.

The app includes daily fitness classes developed by medical professionals with exercises that focus on posture and balance, workshops and health tips in high quality videos. The app is available and formatted for SmartTV, tablets, iPads and mobile phones.

Over 20 videos are available on the PhysioEd YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC85yCQk7LbHSyOc3KEd2O0w/videos

The app is available for a monthly $19.99; long-term discounts available.