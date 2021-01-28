Pictured: Tristan Jost (far left) and Kelly Searles, both respiratory therapists, join Sonia Nikolaus CCRN (center) in the intensive care unit at Ventura County Medical Center. Jan. 2021. Photo submitted.

It takes a certain type of person to work in healthcare. Whether the person is called to nursing, anesthesia, primary care or surgery, they generally experience a call to help others. They expect to see illness, sometimes fatal. They expect to have ways to help and involve the family as a patient transitions to death with dignity. COVID-19 is changing all of that.

“We are seeing a lot of anxiety, burn out, depression, a feeling of giving up. Hopelessness if you will,” said Dr. Javier Romero M.D., a surgeon and critical and intensive care physician at Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC). He is also the director of the surgical residency program, helping to train surgeons, at Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Ventura. He said it’s the nurses that feel the full force of this. They “get attached to patients, see them every day.”

Romero explained that an added element healthcare workers are dealing with is the “uncertainty of the disease process.” Starting at the very beginning in March 2020, those caring for sick patients didn’t know exactly how to care for them.

“It’s really important to tell the public, this is a novel virus,” Romero said. “Many of the treatment modalities are somewhat experimental. It is a new deadly disease, it took us all by surprise.” The modalities used at the beginning of the pandemic have changed and continue to change, which has heightened the anxiety from the onset. The lack of PPE “added to that anxiety as well,” said Romero. People didn’t know if they or their families would get it . . . “now adding the lethality…we are seeing how deadly” the virus really is, and that people are dying “by themselves without family.” Romero noted that hospital staff have limited options for helping patients, which “is really weighing on the healthcare delivery workforce, particularly nurses, who spend more time with patients. . . . We are seeing a very vicious disease. Patients, when they do succumb to it, really die by themselves. It’s hard.”

The stress of fighting COVID

Care providers on all fronts are being asked to cope with the stresses of fighting COVID. Romero said that it is important to shed light on the problem by talking about and normalizing these experiences and reactions.

“Addressing it, saying it’s there to begin with, is the first step,” he said. “I want to emphasize how courageous Sonia is.” He referred to Sonia Nikolaus, a charge nurse in critical care at VCMC. She wrote an essay she shared on Facebook, (printed in “Power to Speak,” Jan. 28, 2021, Ventura County Reporter) that shows, through her eyes, what is happening. “Physicians only do a small part. I really appreciate what the nurses, respiratory therapists do. It really takes a whole team to take care of these folks. The true heroes are the folks who work around us.”

The enormity of working under the pandemic is compelling caregivers to reach out to each other, share and listen. VCMC has an employee assistance program that provides a psychologist for staff to talk with and have “open dialogue” about their experience. Romero has found that a “more public forum” helps make it “OK to feel this way.”

As colleagues are “struggling” he’s been reminded of the idea of “listening to understand, not to respond. I really enjoy that saying.”

“Work is a lot different than it used to be”

“The healthcare community is really trying to be compassionate, innovative and give top notch service and care, but this disease makes it really difficult,” Romero said.

Normally, a patient’s family is a key part of managing care in the hospital. “This disease prohibits that,” Romero pointed out, and with all of the PPE, “that takes some of the humanity away from it. It’s very difficult for the healthcare community to render care.”

The fact that some routine care and elective or partially elective surgeries are being delayed compounds the worry and trauma, as staff contemplate the ill effects caused by delays. This is causing system-wide changes in the face of healthcare.

“Work is a lot different than what it used to be,” said Nikolaus, a resident of Camarillo. She is a registered nurse certified in critical care (CCRN) and a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. She has worked in the intensive care unit at VCMC for 15 years. Today she is a charge nurse, helping to oversee and support the teams of nurses caring for those who are the most sick with COVID.

She said that the nurses and other staff are so busy “with these patients. We are so busy, we are not even able to talk to each other” during the shifts, and sometimes they barely have enough time to use the restroom.

Contrary to popular belief, COVID is not similar to pneumonia. “It is very different…this is a very, very dangerous virus. People become extremely ill. They are struggling to breath, breathing 50 times in a minute (normal is 12 to 20). They are alone.”

Patients are on their stomachs to help them maintain oxygen levels as COVID attacks their lungs. All staff that come in contact with patients are covered in masks, robes and face shields.

“They don’t get to see our faces. They just see our eyes. All we try to do is have a smile under the mask and hopefully they see our squinting eyes, and it makes them feel not so afraid.”

“They are fighting a horrible, horrible battle, struggling and struggling to breathe, for days and weeks,” Nikolaus continued. “The patients have high oxygen flow cannulas shooting high pressure” oxygen into their noses. But that is “not even enough… they don’t want to eat. They can’t really eat laying on their stomach fighting to breathe… Nutrition is a big issue…all we can offer is water, ice chips.”

Nikolaus said the goal is to avoid putting the patients on a respirator because if that is needed, “the outcome is not very good. Most of the time they don’t make it. They don’t improve. We only have supportive management. We don’t have a cure for COVID.”

“The hardest part is seeing patients suffer”

She emphasized that a lot of the normal care of nursing — helping people be more comfortable after a surgery or during an illness — is not available to patients with COVID. This is terrible for the person with COVID, and adds to the stress of the nurses, who feel powerless to offer relief.

“The hardest part is seeing patients suffer. Usually we have medications we can give them [to help them] fall asleep, or to sedate them, to help them feel better. With COVID, we can’t do this. They have to be awake enough to breathe, [they are] fighting so hard to get oxygen.”

There are iPads in every patient room, so nurses can help patients call family. If the patient is being put on a respirator, “we tell them this could be the last time you’re seeing your brother, grandma, or sister alive. We are hearing all the ‘thank yous’ for being the best father, best husband, best wife, best son. We have to be strong for them and we can’t take it away from them and make it about ourselves. We remain in the rooms as much as possible, but the unit is full of other patients asking ‘please don’t leave me, I’m scared. Please hold my hand.’”

The sympathy was tangible in Nikolaus’ voice. “It is very difficult to see this. It is not a dignified death. We see them alone for hours, days, sometimes weeks. All they get to see is us, under all the PPE, running back and forth trying to help as many patients as we can. And resources are less and less every day.”

Sometimes death comes quickly and in multiples. “Boom boom boom, you have three in a row decompensate. It’s hard, because they can die very quickly. One day they are talking, one moment they’d be talking, then oxygen saturation drops and it’s maxed out what you can give them, and they die.”

“Added to this we have [typical] trauma,” Nikolaus continued, meaning car accidents, heart attacks and other acute trauma. “We try to find rooms to put these patients in.”

One place Nikolaus has found peace is in her car.

“Your car becomes your safe place to think, to let it go, to be vulnerable. For us, we have to be strong for our patients. Then come home and you just go straight to your section. I don’t get to hug or kiss my family anymore since March.”

Nikolaus is living separated from her family because of the risk due to her working around the virus every day for long hours. She has a separate entrance, bathroom and room, and a microwave and refrigerator in the closet. Canned soup has become a staple.

VCMC is testing all staff weekly, with results in 24-48 hours. “That helps us, to make sure that we are not positive without symptoms and not spreading it. Thank goodness, most of us have been negative since March.”

In her room she also has medicine and supplies “in case I become positive and have to quarantine, with or without symptoms. I’m not complaining. That’s what we have to do to continue to fight this horrible virus.”

If people believe they have any symptoms, Nikolaus recommends that they quickly “isolate themselves in an area of their house,” and that everyone should be wearing a mask, washing hands before and after eating, or coming back home from going “anywhere, touching another surface at the supermarket, gas station. Don’t gather, this is extremely important. If we want to celebrate our parents’, our families’ birthdays next year, we have to not be together, not gather this year.”

She said all of the precautions and restrictions are necessary “until people are vaccinated or we have something more to offer to our community” in the way of effective treatment.

