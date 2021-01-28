PICTURED: Nadine Stilwell, NASM-CPT, ACE-FNS, demonstrates a proper step-up in Ventura on Jan. 25, 2021. Photos submitted

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

Among the many, many individuals struggling during the pandemic are gym owners and their customers. Without being able to access their preferred spot for CrossFit, yoga or lap swimming, many are finding it a challenge to stay fit. Gyms throughout Ventura County have gotten creative, offering classes online and outdoors — wonderful options for those who thrive on group energy, the guidance of a trained professional and a set schedule.

But not everyone belongs to a gym; not every gym-goer is a class-goer; not every class-goer wants to log on for yet more screen time or mask up for an outdoor class. The longer COVID-19 restrictions last, the more vital it becomes for us to find ways to move our bodies, get our heart rates up and stay limber — without relying on a facility.

Here’s a bit of good news: Getting in shape and/or staying there is more achievable than you think.

30 x 5

Nadine Stilwell of Ventura is a certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist who has taught classes at local gyms and worked with clients of all fitness levels on an individual basis. She says that one good guideline to use when working out is that offered by the American Heart Association.

“The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week, or 150 minutes,” Stilwell explains. “Moderate exercise is an activity that allows you to have a conversation but is too taxing to sing.” Think an easy jog or a brisk walk.

According to Stilwell, this is a great goal to have no matter where you are in your fitness journey — new to exercise, trying to get back into shape or working to stay on track. The trick is to keep it consistent and achievable, and to record it.

“What I think is a valuable tool for anybody is to log it somewhere. In a notebook, on a whiteboard, on the fridge . . . It helps to measure your success, motivate you and hold you accountable.”

It’s also a handy tool for keeping track of those 150 minutes — useful if your pandemic schedule has you wondering what day, exactly, it is.

As you start incorporating exercise into your weekly routine, you are likely to notice improvement. Maybe it’s getting harder to raise your heart rate, or you cover more distance in a 30-minute walk. Stilwell says that’s a signal that you should “maybe set the bar a little higher. Maybe you go for 35 minutes instead of just 30.”

Another option: make those 30 minutes more intense by adding in squats, lunges or jumping jacks, or simply trying to walk a little faster.

At the same time, Stilwell thinks it’s important to </em>not</em> hold yourself to an impossible standard. The key is being flexible, and honoring where you’re at in your fitness journey.

“Don’t make it so rigid that if you don’t achieve it you’re disappointed,” Stilwell says. “Disappointment is a limiting factor to your success. It’s okay if you can’t do 30 minutes a day! That’s just a goal to strive for.”

No gym or equipment required

After having access to a seemingly unlimited selection of weights, kettlebells, rowing machines, treadmills, elliptical steppers and other gym paraphernalia, it might seem impossible to get in a good workout at home. Not so, says Stilwell.

“My methodology as a trainer is, I want to empower people to do this on their own,” she says. “I don’t want people to feel like they have to depend on a facility or a person or a piece of equipment.”

She finds simplicity is key — exercises that are familiar, easy to do (she’s not a fan of overly complex moves), and rely on repetition or body weight to get the job done. Squats, lunges, pushups, sit-ups, jumping jacks and burpees are movements that can be done anywhere, and she herself uses them to stay in shape. And yes — walking can be a great (and low impact) piece of any fitness plan.

“A brisk walk — I highly encourage you to do that!” Stilwell says. “Want to add something to that? Do some squats or lunges every couple of minutes.”

“When I exercise, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she continues. “I just go out and start my walk.”

She gets inspired to incorporate other movements based on her environment or how her body is feeling on a particular day. In addition to squats, she’s been known to perform pushups (done standing up against a wall or fence) and lunges while strolling around the neighborhood. Steep streets are great for cardio. Anyplace with steps will provide a great workout, too — walking or running up and down, doing step ups, lunging.

While Stilwell is a big advocate of using body weight training to bring the burn, there’s a portable tool that she recommends.

“Get yourself some exercise tubing,” she says. “It’s light, portable, convenient and economical. And it’s good for resistance.”

Exercise tubing (also called resistance bands or resistance tubes) comes in a variety of resistance levels and is very versatile. Stilwell likes to take it with her on a walk, wrap it around a lamppost or other pole and do some rows, or stand on it to do bicep curls. Find other tube exercises in the instruction manual or with a simple online search.

Family fitness fun

Stilwell’s approach is designed to work for any body — including younger ones. As a mother of three herself, she’s had to find ways to incorporate exercise into her kids’ lives now that sports and PE have been curtailed.

What’s worked best for her crew is working out as a family, and keeping it fun.

“I really like to grab some dice and choose six exercises — easy exercises — to assign to each number of dots.” For example, one dot is for sit-ups, two dots is for squats, three dots is for jumping jacks, etc. Roll the dice, do 10 reps (or however many works for you) of the exercise based on the number that comes up, and then roll again. Instead of reps, you could make each exercise a timed drill (30-60 seconds is a good amount).

“Do that together as a family for 20 minutes,” Stilwell suggests, adding that letting the kids pick some or all of the exercises is another way to get them engaged (and doing movements they like).

A similar game can be created with a deck of cards. Each suit is assigned an exercise; the number on the card is the number of reps. Keep going through the deck for 20 minutes. Face cards can be assigned a special number or exercise.

If friendly competition is a motivator, give everyone their own set of dice or deck of cards and see how quickly they can get through a predetermined number of rolls or cards, or how many reps they can do in a timed drill. Whatever keeps it fun and interesting is a win.

Tabatas are easy to do at home, too. A Tabata is a type of high intensity interval training (HIIT), originally developed in Japan by Izumi Tabata and Olympic speedskating coach Irisawa Koichi. A four-minute Tabata workout is divided into eight cycles: 20 seconds of exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest.

“Most music platforms, including iTunes and Spotify, have Tabata programs you can search for,” Stilwell explains. “You’ll find playlists with Tabata songs and a voice coach who will tell you when to work and when to rest.”

“Tabata is traditionally done HIIT-style,” she emphasizes, “but there’s no rulebook. You can apply it to your level of fitness. It is a fun way to have a coach tell you when to start or stop. You don’t think about timing yourself or setting up the music.”

Dice, cards, prerecorded Tabatas — Stilwell appreciates all of these approaches because they can be done at home and adapted to any age or fitness level, and don’t require any fancy setup or equipment. For her, the less complicated, the better.

“Keep it simple and just move!” she says.

Balance, core and stability

“I think balance is super important,” Stilwell says. It can help prevent falls, or make falls less damaging. Exercises that challenge our balance make us use our core to stay stable — which she thinks of as one way to “workout smarter rather than harder.”

Stability balls, BOSU® Balance Trainers and core boards are devices designed to make you wobbly during a workout, and thus challenge balance and stability. But there are equipment-free ways to do the same, such as staying on the toes while stretching up, lifting one arm or leg during a plank, or doing rows, bicep curls or other weightlifting exercises on one leg. It’s wise to have something stable to hold onto (furniture, a wall) while finding equilibrium.

Sit-ups and bicycles are two familiar exercises which target the muscles in the abdomen. But a plank, done properly, is good for the arms, chest, back, glutes and abdomen — that’s a lot of core muscles to hit with one move! Whether it’s on your toes or on your knees, Stilwell says “it’s a very good, simple, core stability strengthening exercise that anybody can do.”

She also likes bridges — lying on the back with knees bent and lifting the rear while feet stay on the floor — for stabilizing and strengthening the glutes. Stilwell calls them a “reciprocal move to the sitting position, so you’re counteracting the negative effects of sitting.”

“When I work with clients, I always start with core and stability,” Stilwell says. “If you can improve your core strength, that will help you on your walks, during Tabatas, or whatever you’re doing. No matter how conditioned you are, always incorporate core and balance movements.”

Tools of empowerment

There’s no lack of gyms offering online and outdoor options for exercise — and taking advantage of that is as simple as logging onto the website of your favorite location or trainer, or even revisiting the list we created shortly after stay-at-home orders were first announced (“COVID-19 Fit: Local fitness studios offering virtual classes” by Kateri Wozny, April 9, 2020).

But an at-home workout is something anyone can do, either as an alternative or in addition to what’s available from local fitness centers. Because the longer we’re away from our traditional workout opportunities, the more important it is that we find ways to be — and stay — active.

“I want everyone to keep it simple and keep their baseline fitness up,” she says. “This is also going to help reduce our anxiety, which is extremely important these days. All these things I’ve suggested here are just tools I have discovered for when we are home.”

A final word of advice: “Do the type of movement that you want to do. So that you’ll do it, and do it often.”

Nadine Stilwell, NASM-CPT, ACE-FNS

For more information on Nadine Stilwell’s services and new client rates, contact her at nadinestilwell@gmail.com.