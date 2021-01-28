Pictured: Travis Walker, Santa Paula’s new Police Chief in a video statement announcing his new role beginning Feb. 1. Screen capture from video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Help write letters to seniors

The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging (VCAAA) is seeking community volunteers to write letters to seniors in Ventura County. Over 30,000 people live alone in Ventura County and many suffer from isolation and depression, which may be heightened by the pandemic.

Started in September with the Meals on Wheels program, the letter writing campaign, Letters of Support, is designed to build connections between older adults and those with disabilities to other community members.

So far the campaign has sent over 9,000 letters offering care, support and connection.

All letters are reviewed and mailed to the recipients by VCAAA. Mail a letter for the campaign to VCAAA, Attn: Letters of Support Campaign, 646 County Square Dr., Suite 100, 93003.

For more information, visit www.vcaaa.org or call 805-477-7300.

Vet tech program launched at Ventura College

A new two-year program offering an Associate of Science degree in veterinary technology is being offered at Ventura College’s East Campus in Santa Paula starting in the Spring 2021 session.

After the first year of the program, students will be certified as a veterinary assistant, enabling them to seek entry-level positions in veterinary technology.

The program is launched in partnership with Ohana Pet Hospital of Ventura, which is helping the college to build a new teaching lab and raise funds to support the project.

The program expects to receive accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association by the time the first students complete the two-year program, making graduates eligible to take the Veterinary Technician National Exam to become a Registered Veterinary Technician. There are currently no programs currently accredited by the AVMA in the tri-counties.

Dr. Jill Muraoka Lim, a founding partner of Ohana Pet Hospital, said as there is “a local (and national) shortage of qualified and educated veterinary technicians and assistants, this program will help fill the staffing void that all veterinary hospitals face.”

Program classes are full for the spring 2021 semester. Ventura College will host information sessions and make applications available in March 2021 for the 2021-22 school year. For more information, go to www.venturacollege.edu, select Programs & Courses and type in Veterinary Technology Program in the search box.

Public pushback on new Santa Paula police chief

A petition started by Mayra Zurita, a resident of Santa Paula has over 1,400 signatures as of Monday, Jan. 25, demanding that the city of Santa Paula “remove Officer Travis Walker from his position as incoming Chief of Santa Paula Police Department.”

On Jan. 20 the city of Santa Paula announced Walker as the new police chief, slated to begin in the post on Feb. 1. He comes to the city following over 20 years in law enforcement and after leaving Cathedral City Police Department in Riverside County under the shadow of what the city of Santa Paula described as “unfortunate circumstances.”

Those circumstances include allegations from a former dispatcher who claimed Walker sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. As reported by The Desert Sun, Walker was placed on paid leave for six months, and then Cathedral City and the woman making the allegations signed a $500,000 settlement agreement that included a provision barring the city or Walker from suing the alleged victim, and did not include any admission of wrongdoing.

The city of Santa Paula said a “thoughtful, thorough and multi-step recruitment process,” which included an “intensive background investigation” that “found absolutely no cause for concern,” took place to find a new police chief. Walker had “one of the most outstanding and complimentary reports the city has ever seen,” according to a statement from the city.

On Jan. 22, the Santa Paula Police Officers Association issued a press release about their role in the interview process that included several members of the association being invited by city manager Dan Singer to an interview with Walker.

“During the interview Mr. Walker addressed the prior allegation…however we were not allowed to inquire about the matter with him any further during the interview. The employees were instructed not to rank the applicants, but rather evaluate all applicants based on questions provided by the city.” The association representatives provided feedback as they were instructed.

City council members also met with the applicants. The final hiring decision was made by city manager Dan Singer.

Walker is also listed as the CEO, the only director and the agent for a “risk management” company called Aspis Safety, which was registered with the state of California in July 2019.

In a video statement about his new role, Walker cites wanting to create “positive change” as the reason he entered law enforcement two decades ago after seeing the scrutiny of law enforcement after the Rodney King and OJ Simpson cases.

Walker’s video statement is online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYmK_JsIT6Y&feature=emb_logo.

The petition is online at blog-id.change.org/p/dan-singer-remove-the-city-s-new-police-chief-travis-walker?redirect=false.