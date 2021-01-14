Pictured: First Sergeant, Mack Edwards, WWII veteran, receives the coronavirus vaccine on his 100th birthday at the Veterans Home of California, Ventura. Jan. 10, 2021. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

Vaccine Registration Information

Ventura County has a registration process for those eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the current step in the vaccine administration process. The county is currently in Phase 1A, Tier 1 which allows the following people to get the vaccine: All staff in hospital acute care settings including janitors, housekeepers, security, techs and ward clerks; ICU staff; COVID holding unit staff; ER staff; registry nurses in any units listed before; staff at skilled nursing facilities, assisting living facilities and similar facilities for older or medically vulnerable individuals; all staff in hospital support units and ancillary staff. Next in line are all staff at psychiatric hospitals and residential and in-patient mental health facilities; and residents of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and facilities that home medically vulnerable people. The current phase also includes staff and residents of special needs group living homes, paramedics, EMTs, staff of dialysis centers and vaccinators.

To register for vaccination during the current phase in Ventura County, register online at: www.venturacountyrecovers.org/vaccine-information/portal/

Volunteer Vaccinator Program

In an effort to expedite vaccinations, the state has authorized a new subset of people to be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines. In addition to doctors, nurses and others that typically administer vaccines, the following may also give the injections: nursing students, medical assistants, pharmacists, pharmacy interns, pharmacy technicians, paramedics and EMTs, dentists and medical or pharmacy students.

Ventura County has set up a website to enroll Volunteer Vaccinators in the new program. Those who qualify can sign up online at: www.venturacountyrecovers.org/vaccine-information/subscribe-volunteer-vaccinator/

County COVID Update

On Monday, Jan. 11, Ventura County reported that 17 people died over the weekend from COVID-19, ranging in age from 56 to 96. That three-day report brings the number of deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 to 351.

State records report that the county is averaging 1,251 new cases each week, and the county is reporting a doubling rate (rate at which the number of positive cases doubles) of 26.3 cases. The lower the rate, the higher the strain on healthcare.

Equity tracking

Latinx residents of Ventura County are testing positive at a higher rate than white residents with 947.3 positive cases among those who report they are Latinx per 100,000 people compared to 819.0 positive cases per 100,000 people in the white community. State records indicate that those in higher income brackets have a lower positivity rate. There are 108.8 cases per 100,000 people who make under $40,000 a year, compared to a much lower case rate of 30.2 for people making over $120,000 annually. (covid19.ca.gov/equity/)

Ventura General Plan

The city of Ventura has an online survey for residents to provide input as part of the city’s General Plan Update process. Every municipality in the state is required to have a General Plan that serves as a kind of road map for all land use planning, usually for a 20-year period.

The city did a comprehensive update in 2002. The current update will be a longer-term plan, spanning over 25 years of planning and visioning for the city with chapters on land use, housing, open space, climate change, parks and recreation and more. The current phase of the plan includes seeking public input.

The survey is online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VenturaOpportunitiesandChallenges.

In Spanish: www.surveymonkey.com/r/VenturaEncuestadeOportunidadesyRetos

Veterans vaccinated

Residents of the Veterans Home of California, Ventura, were vaccinated for the coronavirus on Jan. 10 through a program in partnership with CVS.

The first veteran to receive the vaccine was Mack Edwards, First Sergeant, who turned 100 on Jan. 10. He is a World War II veteran “I fought in WWII and I am fighting against another war, the war against COVID-19. This vaccine gives me and my fellow veteran residents a fighting chance to live our lives with dignity, respect and a smile,” said Edwards.

The home opened in 2009 and houses senior veterans of WWII, the Korean and Vietnam War and Desert Storm.

The home is managed by the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet).