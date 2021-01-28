HARBOR VISIONING WORKSHOP | Thursday, Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m. A Zoom workshop to provide input on the future plans for the Channel Islands Harbor. Details about the visioning process are online HERE. A local community group, Harbor and Beach Community Organization, is advocating for their position on future development of the harbor, details online HERE. Register for the Zoom workshop HERE.

Thursday – Jan. 28

VACCINE TOWNHALL | 5:30 p.m. An online event with Assemblymember Steve Bennett (Dist.37), Senator Monique Limón, and Rep. Salud Carbajal to discuss the coronavirus vaccines, who is eligible, availability issues. Questions about the vaccine or the event can also call: 805-564-1649, 805-641-3700. The free event will be live online at Bennett’s Facebook page, HERE.

VENTURA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEETING | 4 p.m. The Chamber welcomes the new board members and will discuss plans for 2021. FREE on Zoom. Register for link HERE.

Friday – Jan. 29

SIMI VALLEY SMALL BUSINESS WEBINAR, PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM | 9-10 a.m. Small business owners and administrators in Simi Valley are invited to join Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) along with a policy expert from the Small Business Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives for an online conversation. RSVP required for meeting logon information. RSVP to chelsea.orzechowski@mail.house.gov. Details online HERE.

Saturday – Jan. 30

SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION FOR CHILDCARE PROVIDERS | 1- 3 p.m. FREE supplies including gloves, thermometers, hand sanitizer, and masks (adult and child sizes) will be handed out on a first-come first-served basis, while supplies last, to child care providers operating in Ventura County. Supplies are provided by Child Development Resources of Ventura County Inc. and the distribution will take place at their offices located at: 221 E. Ventura Blvd., Oxnard. https://www.cdrv.org

ARTIST WORKSHOP FOR AGES 9-14: SCULPTING LIKE LOUISE NEVELSON | 2-3 p.m. Join Nevelson in her studio to create your own monochromatic sculpture from wood and other objects. The workshop is FREE, but registration required. Sponsored by California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks. Details and registration online HERE.

Sunday – Jan. 31

BRITISH TEA TASTING | 11 a.m. Gather online with Spicetopia of Ventura for a prim and proper guided tea tasting. Learn proper tea tasting etiquette, then taste four popular British teas. The tasting will use an Eastern method of tasting using a ceramic Guiwan, included with the ticket price. You’ll also receive four tea samples, a surprise gift, and the link to the live tasting. You’ll just need a tea kettle and method for boiling water. $22-$44. Get tickets online HERE.

Monday – Feb. 1

VIRTUAL LOVE RUN | Feb 1-28 To benefit Senior Concerns Meals on Wheels sign up for a 5K, a team run, or a doggy dash. Register online HERE.

Tuesday – Feb. 2

GUIDED ONLINE MEDITATION FOR VETERANS | 10-10:45 a.m. FREE Roger Ford, with Healing in America in partnership with the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation offers this meditation session for veterans and their families who are seeking help on a physical, emotional, mental and spiritual level. Meditation can help those in need to relax, re-energize and rebalance. Details and registration are online HERE.

ONLINE MOM TO MOM PEER SUPPORT GROUP 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Each Tuesday. This group is designed for pregnant and postpartum women who need time to explore the complex emotions that often come with motherhood. Offered by St. John’s Regional Medical Center. All community members welcome. To register or for more information, call 805-988-2784.

Wednesday – Feb. 3

JOHN’S BABY BISTRO BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP | Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m. FREE Support and information on various issues that may arise during breastfeeding. Topics include engorgement, latch difficulties, sore nipple management, establishing and maintaining an adequate milk supply, preparing to return to work, pumping, milk collection and storage, weaning, and other shared concerns. Immediate breastfeeding questions and one-on-one consultations are also available via zoom. For more information and registration call St. John’s lactation office at 805-988-2796.

Thursday – Feb. 4

ONLINE MOMMY AND ME SUPPORT GROUP (0-6 months) Every Thursday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. This class focuses on infant care and parenting issues. You will learn about infant CPR and child safety, infant massage, and child development. Every class includes music and games that mothers and babies can enjoy together. To register or for more information call 805.988.2784.

STREAMING EVENTS ONLINE | ONGOING

STREAMING CINEMA | You pick the time. The Oxnard Film Society offers over a dozen international films streaming online with a focus in 2021 on 2021 Academy Award entries for Best International Film. $4.99/$12 for unlimited viewing per film for three to seven days. Current featured films include My Little Sister (Switzerland) and Cancion Sin Nombre(Peru) and art documentary Frida Kahlo. Films online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.com.

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE | Spring semester begins Jan. 25 Registration is open now for class offerings for OLLI at Cal State Channel Islands. These programs are college level for ages 50 and over in a wide range of topics: Magic of Ballet, Morocco and Tunisia, Science Fun and more. All classes are online. Full catalog and registration information are online HERE.

FIFTY AND BETTER AT CLU | Winter Session, through March 10. Eight different virtual lecture courses over six weeks will focus on women’s contributions to the arts and design. Examples of the lectures: Katherine Zoraster will discuss the history of women artists, Eleanor Schrader will explore women’s influence on architecture. $20-$35. All options and registration are online HERE. Contact: Christina Tierney, fab@callutheran.edu

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

ENVIRONMENTAL VOICES ACADEMY | Application deadline Feb. 15 High School juniors and seniors in Ventura County who are interested in environmental justice are encouraged to apply for a free, online, 16-week, program hosted by Ventura based Climate First! Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG), what will be held via Zoom, Wednesday nights Feb. 24-June 9, 2021. The educational program is made possible through grant funds from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Students selected to participate will learn will gain skills to advocate effectively in their communities to become environmental changemakers. Details and application are online HERE. More information about CFROG is online at www.CFROG.org

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

ATRIUM GALLERY Opening Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Jan. 30, 2-3 p.m. via Zoom: Artist workshop “Sculpting Like Louise Nevelson.” Participants will create their own monochromatic sculptures from wood and miscellaneous objects from home. Recommended for ages 9-14 with parental supervision. Free; pre-registration required. Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits Life Interrupted and Empathy: Beneath the Surface. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m. via Zoom. Saturday Afternoon Live workshops continue with “Discovering Your Characters,” a playwriting course taught by Mark Suarez and focusing on discovering and developing approaches to building characters. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/cpt-presents-saturday-afternoon-live

MEET THE PUBLISHERS Saturday, Jan. 30, 3 p.m. online. Ventura County Poetry Project presents a virtual discussion with the editors of Kind Writers Literary Magazine. By donation. To register, contact Mary Rummel at mrummel@d.umn.edu; donations may be made via Paypal at vcpoetryproject.org.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. via YouTube. Conflict and complications ensue when gossip leads to misunderstandings amongst young lovers in William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy. A pre-recorded version of Camarillo Skyway Playhouse’s 2017 stage hit, streamed on YouTube. www.youtube.com/user/SkywayPlayhouse.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Feb. 1. Be part of the “Share the Love” video card sent to COVID-19 first responders. Talk, sing, dance or paint your appreciation in front of your camera phone, upload the MP3 or MP4 video submission to Google Drive and send in the link. Submissions accepted through Feb. 1. For more information and to send in submissions, contact Michelle Nosco, 805-861-6504, noscofineart@gmail.com.

CAPTURING COVID Through Jan. 31. The city of Oxnard Recreation and Community Services Division seeks the public’s help in creating a time capsule of 2020 through poetry, prose, art, photography and more. Materials included will help explain this period’s impact on all aspects of life in our community in light of the pandemic as well as other historic events (L.A. Dodgers’ title win, 2020 Presidential Election, etc.). Selected submissions will be displayed in an online gallery and all will be preserved in both digital and traditional format, with the capsule to be opened in 10 years. Deadline for submission: Jan. 31. For instructions and more information, visit www.oxnard.org/recreation.

realART SPRING JURIED SHOW Through Feb. 21. realART is now accepting submissions for its spring show, which will be on exhibit March 3-April 30. Sculpture, painting, photography, furniture, jewelry, functional art and wearable art. For submission guidelines and more information, visit whatisrealart.com/spring-juried-show.

VENTURA COUNTY ARTIST SHOWCASE Through Feb. 17. The Ventura County Arts Council is currently accepting proposals for work to be displayed in storefront windows in a new exhibition space on Victoria Ave. at Moon Drive in Ventura. Art can be in any medium, but should use the 3D space dynamically and represent the artists’ personal experience of 2020. On exhibit March 11-June 9. For submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2021/.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opened Dec. 20 online. A podcast featuring an all-new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, put together by the actors from the High Street Broadcast Audio Theater. Free. www.svvac.org/what-s-happening.

ESTELLA SCROOGE Through Jan. 31, streamed online. A mashup of Charles Dickens classics with a modern musical twist that’s perfect for the whole family. $29.99-$49.99. ojaiact.org and www.rubicontheatre.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Florence Weinberger and open mic, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing: Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 15: Beth Tate: UnEarthed, recent works by the ceramicist that contrast simple forms with contemporary glazes. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through March 15: Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI POTTERY AND CLAY SCHOOL Through March 14. Join the creative clay community for a series of winter classes for throwers and handbuilders, beginner to advanced, online via Zoom and in the studio. $300-395. 212 Fox Street, Ojai, 805-798-3990, classes@ojaipottery.com, www.ojaipottery.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Jan. 31. Paintings by guest artist Jim Bruce of Ventura. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 10 via Zoom: Virtual art appreciation course, taught by Meg Phelps and offered Wednesdays noon-2 p.m. Space is limited. $85; pre-registration is required. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 7. Buenaventura Art Association artists display their work on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing.Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. Through March 19 online: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.