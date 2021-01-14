Pictured: WINTER BIRD ID COURSE | 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 27 and Feb. 3 Zoom Learn more about and how to identify the many species of birds in Ventura County. This class with the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, is three sessions – classes can be taken individually or together – and offers novice birders a great start in identifying wintering ducks, raptors, sparrows and more. $20-$75. Details and registration online HERE. www.wfvz.org Pictured: Western bluebird, commonly seen in Ventura County.

Thursday – Jan. 14

MOMMY AND ME SUPPORT GROUP | 0-6 months, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | 6-12 months, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. FREE classes to support new moms with guidance for the various age of their infants. Topics include infant massage, infant care, parenting issues, infant CPR, child safety as well as music and games that moms can enjoy with their babies. Offered by Dignity Health Central Coast, available to all. For details and registration call: 805-988-2784.

EAT SMART, LIVE STRONG | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. First session in a four week course for those 60 and over wanting to learn more about healthy food choices and ways to exercise more. Classes are stand alone, but participants are encouraged to join the full four-weeks. To register call 805-477-7353 or e-mail Christal.Greenlaw@ventura.org.

WHAT CHANGED IN DEATH AND TAXES IN 2021 | 1 p.m. FREE Hosted by the Ventura County Taxpayers Association and Ventura County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business. Ventura County Tax Assessor, Dan Goodwin and Lauren E. Sims, attorney at Ferguson, Case, Orr & Patterson will discuss Proposition 19. Passed in Nov. 2020, will be discussed including how it will limit certain transfers between parents and children/grandchildren and other changes the bill brings. Some changes take effect Feb. 16, 2021, others April 1. Registration is online HERE.

ALTERNATIVES TO DIESEL GENERATORS | 2-3 p.m. FREE In response to wildfires and electricity shut offs many are turning to diesel fuel powered generators to maintain access to electricity. This creates a whole new air quality problem. But what is the best alternative? This webinar is part of the Clean Air Conversation Series and will explore micrograms, battery store, fuel cells and more. Panelists include Bernadette Del Chiaro with CALSSA, Jamie Tuckey with MCE Energy and Brady Van Engelen with Bloom Energy. The conversation will be moderated by Debra Kahn, Politico. Hosted by the Coalition of Clean Air. Details and registration are online HERE.

Friday – Jan. 15

MIDDLE SCHOOL ART STUDIO | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, through June 4. For ages 10 and up this class offers high-quality enrichment in the visual arts taught by professional artists and instructors who will bring fun, hands-on projects in a studio environment. Limited to 12 students. Taught on site outdoors at Vita Art Center. $110 a month. Registration is online HERE.

TEEN ART PROGRAM | Fridays through June 4, 4:30-7:30 p.m. For ages 13-18 this program is designed to connect teens with contemporary visual art and artists in Ventura. Students will learn new skills and techniques creating their own original art pieces with guidance. Teens 16 and up are welcome to take adult classes. Offered by Vita Art Center. $110 per month, including all materials. On site class takes place outdoors on patio. Registration is online HERE.

Saturday – Jan. 16

SATURDAY MORNING BIKE RIDES | First and third Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Explore the Go Ojai demonstration project on Maricopa Highway/Highway 33 and the proposed plan to add bordered bicycle lanes. Test out the bike lanes at an informal ride with local bike riding friends. Meet at the entrance to the Ojai Meadows Preserve on Highway 33. Organized through the Ojai Valley Green Coalition Questions? Contact Kathy Nolan kn@studio-landscape.com.

VIRTUAL ARTIST STUDIO SNEAK PEAK | 2-3 p.m. FREE An online sneak peak into artist Anette Power’s Newbury Park studio for a special look before her exhibition “Silver Linings; Journey of Light” that goes live next month. Registration and link are An online sneak peak into artist Anette Power’s Newbury Park studio for a special look before her exhibition “Silver Linings; Journey of Light” that goes live next month. Registration and link are online HERE.

Sunday – Jan. 17

VIRTUAL FAMILY ART DAY | 2 p.m. FREE A family friendly event to be introduced to art journaling. What’s it like being you right now? How has your life changed due to COVID-19? How will you look back on this point in time? Create a physical representation of what you are feeling and experiencing during the pandemic using drawing, painting, collaging and writing using materials you have at home. Offered in partnership between CReATE STUDIO and California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks. Registration is online HERE.

Tuesday – Jan. 19

WALK WITH EASE – FALL PREVENTION CLASS | 10-11 a.m. FREE Offered by the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this class will help participants build a customized walking routine to reduce pain and increase mobility. To learn more about the Fall Prevention Program or classes offered, or to register for a class, please contact the VCAAA at (805) 477-7300 and select option 6. More information can also be found by visiting www.vcaaa.org. Kellogg Park, 33 Kellogg St., Ventura.

Wednesday – Jan. 20

Thursday – Jan. 21

UNMET TRANSIT NEEDS PUBLIC INPUT MEETING | Noon The Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) invites the public to attend an online Unmet Transit Needs community meeting or public hearing to let local government leaders hear ideas about how to improve bus service in Ventura County. The meetings are an opportunity for community members to tell VCTC what can be done to improve transit and to help local residents get where they need to go. The purpose of the meetings is to identify transit needs that are not currently being met and are reasonable to meet in Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Thousand Oaks and adjacent areas of unincorporated Ventura County. Those unable to attend an online community meeting can share input at www.goventura.org/unmet- needs. This is the second of two community meetings. A public hearing is set for Feb. 5. Meeting links are online HERE.

STREAMING EVENTS ONLINE

VIRTUAL FITNESS | Pleasant Valley Recreation Department offers a wide array of online classes – from salsa dancing to minecraft to 5K runs. They even have a Jedi training camp for kids! Offerings are online HERE.

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE | Spring semester begins Jan. 25Registration is open now for class offerings for OLLI at Cal State Channel Islands. These programs are college level for ages 50 and over in a wide range of topics: Magic of Ballet, Morocco and Tunisia, Science Fun and more. All classes are online. Full catalog and registration information are online HERE.

FIFTY AND BETTER AT CLU | Winter Session, through March 10. Eight different virtual lecture courses over six weeks will focus on women’s contributions to the arts and design. Examples of the lectures: Katherine Zoraster will discuss the history of women artists, Eleanor Schrader will explore women’s influence on architecture. $20-$35. All options and registration are online HERE. Contact: Christina Tierney, fab@callutheran.edu

CURRENT COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

RENTAL ASSISTANCE FOR CITY OF OXNARD RESIDENTS | Deadline for applications is Jan. 25. Residents who earn less than 50% of area median income are encouraged to apply. One qualification is being at least two months behind on rent payments, and that the hardship is related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients will be selected via a lottery process. Funding is available for approximately 110 households. For details via phone contact the Oxnard Housing Department 805-385-8041. Information and application are online HERE. www.oxnard.org/city- department/housing.

VOLUNTEER MEAL DELIVERY FOR SENIORS | At least 10 volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Conejo Valley area (including Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park). Delivery takes about one to one and a half hours, meals are picked up in Newbury Park at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. You pick the day/s you deliver. Volunteer application is online at: www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer. Email application to: volunteers@seniorconcerns.org. Questions? Email: kfowler@seniorconcerns.org.

FREE NUTRITION COUNSELING FOR SENIORS | Offered by registered dietitians through the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging this telephone resource can help those over 60 with their questions about high blood pressure, eating better, controlling diabetes and more. To speak with a VCAAA Registered Dietitian, call 805-406-8332 or 805-340-3084 or email dietitian.realfood@ventura.org.

NEW ROUND OF FUNDING FOR SMALL BUSINESSES | Application period Extended to Jan. 13 The application period for Round 2 funding of the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is now open and the deadline to apply is Jan. 13, 2021. Micro-grants of $5,000 to $25,000 for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic are available. Details and application are online HERE.

MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS LINE | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Turning Point Foundation has established a phone line for anyone to speak with trained staff to offer support, coping strategies and other resources. The number is: 805-653-5045

JOHN’S BABY BISTRO BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP | Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m. FREESupport and information on various issues that may arise during breastfeeding. Topics include engorgement, latch difficulties, sore nipple management, establishing and maintaining an adequate milk supply, preparing to return to work, pumping, milk collection and storage, weaning, and other shared concerns. Immediate breastfeeding questions and one-on-one consultations are also available via zoom. For more information and registration call St. John’s lactation office at 805-988-2796.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Jan. 15-Feb. 15: Beth Tate: UnEarthed, recent works by the ceramicist that contrast simple forms with contemporary glazes. Through Jan. 16 online: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m. via Zoom:Artist workshop “Still Life with Henri Matisse.” Participants will collect items from home and be guided on how to paint them in acrylics. Ideal for ages 6-9. Free; pre-registration required. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2 p.m.: Virtual Family Art Day focused on the art of journaling with friends and inspired by Life Interrupted. No experience necessary; all ages welcomes. Free; reservations required. Through April 30 online: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits of Life Interrupted, exploring life during quarantine, and Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Jan. 15-March 15: Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Jan. 20-Feb. 10 via Zoom: Virtual art appreciation course, taught by Meg Phelps and offered Wednesdays noon-2 p.m. Space is limited. $85; pre-registration is required. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VITA ART CENTER Jan. 15-June 4: Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. Through Jan. 14, 2021: Viewing Ventura: A Group Exhibit and First Responders by Ray Harris. Opened Nov. 14: Pulp Gallery (drawing and other works on paper). 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

CALLS TO ARTISTS

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 25. The Ventura County Arts Council is now accepting submissions for Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition to be displayed at the Atrium Gallery online. Art can be in any medium, but no physical objects will be shown in the gallery; images will be posted to the website. Submissions accepted through Monday, Jan. 25; online exhibition opens Feb. 1. Email questions to gallery@vcartscouncil.org. For submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/submissions/.

realART SPRING JURIED SHOW Through Feb. 21, 2021. realART is now accepting submissions for its spring show, which will be on exhibit March 3-April 30. Sculpture, painting, photography, furniture, jewelry, functional art and wearable art. For submission guidelines and more information, visit whatisrealart.com/spring-juried-show.

VENTURA COUNTY ARTIST SHOWCASE Through Feb. 17, 2021. The Ventura County Arts Council is currently accepting proposals for work to be displayed in storefront windows in a new exhibition space on Victoria Ave. at Moon Drive in Ventura. Art can be in any medium, but should use the 3D space dynamically and represent the artists’ personal experience of 2020. On exhibit March 11-June 9. For submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2021/.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opened Dec. 20 online. A podcast featuring an all-new musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, put together by the actors from the High Street Broadcast Audio Theater. Free. www.svvac.org/what-s-happening.

ELF: THE MUSICAL Through Jan. 18 online. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center’s beloved 2019 holiday production returns for streaming online. Follow Buddy as he leaves the elf community in the North Pole to seek out his human father in New York City. $15-25. www.svvac.org/what-s-happening.

ESTELLA SCROOGE Through Jan. 31, streamed online. A mashup of Charles Dickens classics with a modern musical twist that’s perfect for the whole family. $29.99-$49.99. ojaiact.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Nina Clements and open mic, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing: Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Oct. 26. Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/origin/.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community; Thinh Nguyen: Reorient; Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. Boasting one of the best collections of French automobiles in the world, as well as vehicles, artwork, sculpture and furniture from renowned designer Bugatti. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI POTTERY AND CLAY SCHOOL Through March 14. Join the creative clay community for a series of winter classes for throwers and handbuilders, beginner to advanced, online via Zoom and in the studio. $300-395. 212 Fox Street, Ojai, 805-798-3990, classes@ojaipottery.com, www.ojaipottery.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. While the museum remains closed, it offers a virtual video featuring talented guests such as Perla Batalla, MAD Magazine cartoonist Sergio Aragones, a talk by Bill Weirick and more. Virtual exhibits are also viewable online at www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Jan. 31. Paintings by guest artist Jim Bruce of Ventura. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Opened Nov. 8. Annual Winter Juried Show with over 50 artists from across the country will be on exhibit in the gallery’s new space. The original gallery will also host artwork by artists such as Lynne Deutch, Diane Williams and John White. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 7. Buenaventura Art Association artists display their work on the walls of the gourmet spice and tea shop in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Jan. 16 online: Elemental Dreams, jewelry and sculpture crafted in ceramic, glass, metal and wood. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community; Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.