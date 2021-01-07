PICTURED: Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita). Photo submitted

by Kimberly Rivers

Today, Jan. 7, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) issued a statement recognizing the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States and clarifying his participation in the objections raised by many Republicans to the certification of the election.

“My objection to the electoral votes of two states was not in an attempt to overturn the results of the election, it was to fulfill my duty to protect the rights of the men and women of California’s 25th District who elected me to serve them and stand up for their rights,” Garcia’s written statement said. “After examining the evidence, I firmly believe that there were constitutional missteps by multiple states according to Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2, and Article 1, Section 4 of the United States Constitution.”

The statement came following the chaos yesterday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, which temporarily halted the process to certify the presidential election when rioters broke into the Capitol building and members of Congress had to evacuate during the certification process.

His statement continued, “…the Constitutionally-mandated election process has run its course…Joe Biden is the next President of the United States and I congratulate both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their win.”

Yesterday Garcia condemned the violence of the rioters who had broken in the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by President Donald Trump at the Washington mall.

Garcia was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for District 25, representing Simi Valley and parts of Los Angeles County. He is the sole Republican representing residents of Ventura County in the federal government.

“I strongly condemn the actions of those who stormed the Capitol today. It was heartbreaking watching today’s events unfold,” said Garcia. “This is not who we are, this is not the America that I know, love, and fought for in the United States Navy.”