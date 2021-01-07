Tradecraft Farms Dispensary

2597 Bolker Drive, Port Hueneme

805-253-0956

tradecraftfarms.com, @tradecraft_805

Are you from Ventura County originally?

Our family grew up in Huntington Beach. In the 1970s, it was the best place in the world for me. We are now just down the road on Point Dume in Malibu where I live with my wife and children.

When did you open your business?

My brother Brent and I started Dub Brothers in 2011. Brent built a 20-light grow in Downtown Los Angeles and I would drive around, knocking on every dispensary door, trying to sell our product. Things were much different then. There were still millions of questions surrounding the cannabis business as a whole; lots of uncertainty, gray areas and questionable characters. Despite all that we decided to grow our business vertically — cultivating, manufacturing and selling our own product. People really responded to the quality and care that we put into our products.

What inspired you to start this business?

I used to make movies but had to walk away five years ago because our cannabis company was becoming way too demanding. Every day was do or die. Every day you could literally go out of business if you made the wrong move. And alternatively, you could get acquired or snatched up on a different day. When I left filmmaking I realized that I would rather live an incredible story than tell one.

We believe in the plant. The uses and benefits of cannabis have been life changing for so many people and that’s indisputable now.

What’s a typical day like for you?

We operate very much like a start-up company. Over the last few years we have grown into quite a beast. Multistate operations and constant licensing opportunities. A day in our headquarters will make your head spin. We are in back-to-back meetings five days a week now, putting out fires and snatching up opportunities that come our way. Since we are in the process of expanding, myself along with our new CFO and COO travel all the time to different cities and states to ensure things are moving as they should. It is a very hands-on business and I could not be more grateful for our team. Each one of them is driven by the passion and true purpose of our company to be a positive force in the communities and customers we serve.

What do you find most challenging about your work? What’s most rewarding?

There are constant hurdles in the cannabis business. The laws and regulations can change overnight. Since legalization, the cannabis industry has been in a constant flux. You have to adjust to the rules and regulations of each county, city and state you are in. . . . At the end of the day you are also dealing with nature. As much as we try to control it, there is part of our business that will always be unpredictable, from the awful California wildfires to newly elected presidents and politicians. . . . We do this because we appreciate the end product so much. Whether it’s helping someone with addiction, an elderly person with chronic pain, or an Army vet that can’t sleep, improving the everyday lives of people is truly invaluable.

Where do you see things going with your business in the near future? The next 5-10 years?

We are in the midst of an aggressive expansion plan. We are in different phases of licensing all across the country and state. We see federal legalization within the next two years and once that happens, watch out!