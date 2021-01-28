by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Ventura County announced that a phone line for making vaccination appointments is live. The phone line is aimed at those with limited Internet access or language barriers. It is live as of Tuesday, according to county officials, but the county does not have any open appointment times because of limited vaccine availability.

County public health officials said there is a vaccine shortage nationally, and that is impacting the availability of vaccines to the state and then at the county level. The county has administered 93% of the vaccines it has received and assured the public that vaccines are being given as promptly as possible when they are received.

Available appointments will be updated every Monday.

Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health, also reported that the population of Ventura County makes up just 2% of the state’s population. He said the county so far has gotten “1.7% of the vaccine” allocated to California. He explained that, based on new data the county had provided to the state, the county’s allocation has been “recalculated” factoring in the number of people over 65, which increases the county’s allocation up to 2.2% of the state allocation. “This is good news,” he said.

While several Ventura County Supervisors suggested that the state was responsible for failing to provide enough vaccines to Ventura County, according to California’s Department of Public Health, the state does not take possession of the vaccine at any time in the process of vaccine distribution and it is the federal government that determines the weekly allocation of vaccines for each state.

State allocations are announced each week by the federal government; local providers of the vaccine, in this case Ventura County, place weekly orders with the state. The state reviews that order and submits it to the federal government, which in turn submits the order to the manufacturer.

The vaccines are delivered directly to local vaccine administration sites from the vaccine manufacturer or a third party distributor, and the number of doses received in each county is based on the calculation of that county’s vaccine eligible population as a percentage of the state’s population, and overall availability.

Vaccine appointment availability for Ventura County is updated weekly each Monday at www.vcrecovers.org.