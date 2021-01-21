Pictured: Ventura County coronavirus cluster map. Jan. 19, 2021.

by Kimberly Rivers

On Jan. 15, Ventura County released a statement and link to an interactive map reporting the known coronavirus outbreaks — defined as three or more cases — since Jan. 1, 2021.

The map provides business names and types that include places of worship, retails stores and restaurants that have had outbreaks defined by state and federal criterion and have “worked with Ventura County Public Health in mitigating the COVID-19 virus within their facility.”

The Jan. 15 statement noted, “The placement of a business on this list is not necessarily indicative of a current or ongoing outbreak. Inclusion on this list does not suggest neglect or wrongdoing on the part of the facility. Each facility is working with VCPH and taking all of the recommended steps to ensure a safe work place.”

The map reports that on Jan. 6, 2021, Ojai Valley Inn and Spa and Limoneira, an agricultural operations facility in Santa Paula, reported outbreaks. The office of the Ventura County Treasurer and Tax Collector reported an outbreak (Jan. 8) and both Trader Joe’s locations (Mills Road and Victoria Avenue; both on Jan. 13) in Ventura reported outbreaks.

Other reported outbreaks include WinCo Foods (Jan. 8), Lowe’s (East Main Street, Ventura, Jan. 13), Mission Produce (East Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard, Jan. 12).

The complete map can be viewed online at: www.venturacountyrecovers.org/business-outbreaks/.