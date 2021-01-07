AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

Most entertainment continues to be virtual, but there are a few exceptions. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Catch a broadcast of tribute band Robert Plantation streamed live from The Canyon in Agoura Hills on Thursday, Jan. 7, 7-8:30 p.m. Photo by dba_creative

THURSDAY, 1/7

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Jason Love’s Live Comedy in Your Living Room: New Year’s Eve Spectacular feat. Tony Deyo, Nancy Norton, Ben Nemzer and Tommy Savitt with an East Coast toilet flush at 9 p.m. Streamed live at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nCkKQdDCRNSUX7pND80rWw ★

Robert Plantation: Robert Plant tribute band, broadcast live 7-8:30 p.m. from The Canyon (Agoura Hills) wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-live-streaming/ ★

FRIDAY, 1/8

Online

VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival continues its celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a series of sonatas performed by pianist Adam Golka as part of his ambitious 32@32 project starting at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/virtually-yours-a-vmf-occasional-series/ ★

SATURDAY, 1/9

Comedy

Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill: Presented by Hillcrest Center for the Arts, hosted by Jason Love and featuring Dwayne Perkins, Andy Hendrickson, Karen Rontowski and Forrest Shaw. Streamed live via Zoom and YouTube Live at 8 p.m. www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=86 ★

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

SUNDAY, 1/10

Online

Donna Lynn Caskey New Year, New Songs: Streaming live via Zoom at 3 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87033910868?pwd=OW9jaDRBRlVZUVlNZ2dDMWdLRmhsUT09 ★

Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday, 3-6 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1