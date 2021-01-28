Pictured: Sonia Nikolaus and Claire Hartley, both certified critical care registered nurses at Ventura County Medical Center. Jan. 2021. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

krivers@timespublications.com

Sonia Nikolaus is a charge nurse in critical care at Ventura County Medical Center. She usually arrives at the hospital at 6:45 a.m. Normally as a charge nurse she is not assigned specific patients; instead she helps all the nurses with patient care as needed. Now, however, with a skyrocketing number of patients and a shortage of nurses, the charge nurses all have assignments.

Nikolaus said the staffing situation is compounded when nurses are sick, with COVID or non-COVID-related issues. Medical staff from other departments, such as anesthesiologists, have been called on to help. The “new normal” routine now has two anesthesiologists on duty coming up to the ICU twice a day, at the beginning and end of their shifts, to help the nurses turn patients from their backs to stomachs and again onto their backs.

“We come together as a team,” Nikolaus explained. “There are so many patients. We have to do what we can. Maybe we don’t get to go on break; it’s very busy. Sometimes working 12, 13, 14 hours. Then go home and sleep for four hours, come back at midnight, work until 7 a.m. We make it work. We have to step up.”

There is a sort of a silver lining to the experience of the hospital staff. “Working this way, it is making us closer as professionals.” She described the way barriers in the hospitals are coming down between various groups. Where once anesthesiologists, respiratory therapists and doctors all stayed in “their” corners, now they are stepping over lines to lend a hand anyway they can.

“We help each other out. Not only watching our patients, watching all patients.”

So what does the charge nurse herself do to balance the anxiety and stress?

“I walk a lot, get out in nature as much as possible,” responded Nikolaus. “It’s hard, I have elderly parents that live with me as well. I don’t get to see them; they’re on the other side of the house. It’s a very lonely life that we’re living now. But it’s OK. I don’t want to be part of the spread of this virus.”

Nikolaus gets notable reactions when she’s in public and people learn where she works. At a recent appointment with her dentist, the receptionist’s eyes “got big” when Nikolaus explained that she was a critical care nurse.

Nikolaus confirmed that she is seeing what the reported data shows, that the Latinx population is being hit hard by the virus. She said most of the patients in VCMC suffering from COVID are Latinx.

“It doesn’t discriminate. Young people, older people, pregnant women, people in their 50s; we are seeing more and more younger people becoming very sick and ending up in the ICU.”

When asked what she would say to the people of Ventura County if everyone could hear her, she said, “pray for us and stop the spread.”