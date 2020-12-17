Anyone with symptoms indicative of coronavirus such as fever, cough and/or shortness of breath will not be admitted to any shelter unless evaluated by public health and a confirmed negative coronavirus test. Any unhoused person who needs an evaluation or coronavirus test should contact the Backpack Medicine team at 805-652-6694.

Shelters may be full. For additional resources call 211 or:

All persons over one year of age entering a shelter must have evidence of a negative TB test dated within the past 90 days.

Free TB Testing

VENTURA:

ONE STOP | Tues. 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m . , Ventura County Public Health, 3147 Loma Vista Dr., Ventura

AFMC URGENT CARE| Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m . , 300 Hillmont Ave, Ventura. Must be registered with One Stop.

WEST VENTURA URGENT CARE | Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m . 133 W. Santa Clara St, Ventura. 805-641-5620

HOMELESS CLINIC | Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. , 3147 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 805-652-6694

FILLMORE:

FILLMORE FAMILY MEDICAL GROUP | Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m ., 828 Ventura St, Fillmore, 805-524-2000

OXNARD:

LAS ISLAS URGENT CARE | Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat./Sun. 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m . , 325 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, 805-204-9500

MAGNOLIA URGENT CARE | Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sat./Sun. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. , 2240 E. Gonzales Road, Suite 120, Oxnard, 805-981-5181

SIMI VALLEY:

SIERRA VISTA URGENT CARE | Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. , 1227 E. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, 805-582-4050

Winter warming shelters

OJAI VALLEY FAMILY SHELTER | Open now through March 31. Check in at 6 p.m., overnight to 7 a.m. Hot meal, place to sleep and a shower for Ojai area residents. Proof of Ojai area residency for six months or more required. Must have become homeless in Ojai Valley in the past six months. Ojai Valley Grange Hall, 381 Cruzero St., Ojai (Miramonte neighborhood), 805-804-7094.

SIMI VALLEY P.A.D.S | Open now through March 31. Check in at 7:30 p.m. Serves adult singles and couples only. Simi Valley residents only who are clients of Samaritan Center. Drug and alcohol screening. Place to sleep. Samaritan Center, 280 Royal Ave., Simi Valley. For year-round rotating meal locations call 805-579-9166.

CONEJO VALLEY WINTER SHELTER | Shelter is closed due to the pandemic but working on getting motel vouchers for winter months. Call for availability 805-464-3533, ext. 104.

Year round shelters

VENTURA

OUR PLACE SAFE HAVEN | Year round, call for availability. Intake interview required. Shelter guests receive meals, place to sleep, shower and access to social services/housing options. Turning Point Foundation, 536 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. Call 211 or 805-652-2151

ARCH VENTURA | For more information and required intake interview call 211. Meals, place to sleep, showers, services. Single adults only.

SANTA PAULA

SPIRIT OF SANTA PAULA | Limited access to overnight shelter due to COVID-19. Shelter in place only, must qualify. Prior approval by Kay only 805-340-5025. Call first. For Santa Paula, Fillmore and Piru residents only. 1498 E. Harvard Blvd., Santa Paula.

Food pantry | Saturdays 2:30-3:30 p.m., At Spirit: 1498 E. Harvard Blvd., Santa Paula

Food pantry | Wednesdays, 5-6 pm, 121 Davis Street, Santa Paula

Whole Person Care | Fridays 9 a.m. – noon; showers, breakfast, lunch, health care and services. El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church, 1029 E. Santa Paula St., Santa Paula

Laundry service | Fridays 7:30 – 9 a.m. One stop ID card required. 1183 E. Main St., Santa Paula.

Call for details: 805.229.7750 or 805-229-7760. Si se habla español: Lupe Servin 805-427-4750

OXNARD

OXNARD NAVIGATION CENTER | By referral only, call case manager or 211. Meals, place to sleep, showers, services.

VENTURA COUNTY RESCUE MISSION | Check in 5 p.m. Single men only. Place to sleep, hot meal, shower. May stay for 10 nights, then vacate for five nights. 234 E. 6th St., Oxnard 805-487-1234

LIGHTHOUSE FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN | Emergency shelter. Single women and mothers with children (boys up to 10 years old, some exceptions made up to age 12). Call first to confirm space. Place to sleep, hot meal, showers and laundry. Case management required. 150 N. Hayes Ave., Oxnard. 805-385-7200

KINGDOM CENTER WOMEN’S SHELTER – GABRIEL’S HOUSE | Single women and women with children. NOTE: Only accepting transfers from other shelters who have tested negative for COVID-19 within past week. Call first to confirm space. 1450 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 805-487-3445