Pictured: Ashley Bautista, Public Information Officer for Ventura County self-swabs during her test at Ventura County Fairgrounds testing site. Screen capture from video online HERE.
Anyone can get tested.
There’s no need to have symptoms.
Schedule as of Nov. 30.
All testing is FREE. No insurance is needed.
OPTUMSERVE State Administered Testing
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Thousand Oaks Library – Newbury Park Branch, 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park.
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard
Book appointment online at: lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123.
DRIVE-UP TESTING SITES
Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark
Friday – Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Santa Paula City Parking Lot at E. Main St. and N. Ojai St.
Seven days a week, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard
Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Fillmore Family Medical Group, 828 W. Ventura St., Fillmore
No appointment required.
WALK-UP TESTING
No appointment required.
Six days a week, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Closed Wednesdays) | Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. Enter at Gate 2.
POP-UP TESTING:
OJAI: Monday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Sarzotti Park, 510 Park Road, Ojai
OXNARD: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Bethel AME Church, 855 S. “F” St., Oxnard
CAMARILLO: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | CSUCI South Quad, 1 University Dr., Camarillo
OXNARD: Friday, Dec. 11, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | MICOP Food Distribution, 121 Cooper Road, Oxnard
MOBILE TESTING
Schedule for 100 or more people
Book your mobile test appointment online at: www.venturacountyrecovers.org.