Pictured: Ashley Bautista, Public Information Officer for Ventura County self-swabs during her test at Ventura County Fairgrounds testing site. Screen capture from video online HERE.

Anyone can get tested.

There’s no need to have symptoms.

Schedule as of Nov. 30.

All testing is FREE. No insurance is needed.

OPTUMSERVE State Administered Testing

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Thousand Oaks Library – Newbury Park Branch, 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard

Book appointment online at: lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123.

DRIVE-UP TESTING SITES

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark

Friday – Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Santa Paula City Parking Lot at E. Main St. and N. Ojai St.

Seven days a week, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard

Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Fillmore Family Medical Group, 828 W. Ventura St., Fillmore

No appointment required.

WALK-UP TESTING

No appointment required.

Six days a week, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Closed Wednesdays) | Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. Enter at Gate 2.

POP-UP TESTING :

OJAI: Monday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Sarzotti Park, 510 Park Road, Ojai

OXNARD: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Bethel AME Church, 855 S. “F” St., Oxnard

CAMARILLO: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | CSUCI South Quad, 1 University Dr., Camarillo

OXNARD: Friday, Dec. 11, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | MICOP Food Distribution, 121 Cooper Road, Oxnard

MOBILE TESTING

Schedule for 100 or more people

Book your mobile test appointment online at: www.venturacountyrecovers.org.