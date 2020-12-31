by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The Ventura County District Attorney and other DA offices across the state are involved in ongoing unemployment insurance (UI) fraud cases of the type that California State Auditor Elaine Howle warned about in 2019. These fraud cases became more prevalent when processes were streamlined to expedite UI claims during the onset and worsening of the pandemic.

Howle called out the Employment Development Department’s (EDD) practice of including complete social security numbers on correspondence that is mailed to millions of Californians as a major contributor to the fraud vulnerability of the EDD system. As of November 2020, the EDD still had not rectified the issue. In a Nov. 19 letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators, Howle stated that “EDD has continued to place Californians at risk of identity theft” by failing to remove complete social security numbers from all documents mailed. She had suggested using a unique identifying number instead of social security numbers on correspondence. (1)

“As millions more Californians filed unemployment benefit claims [during the pandemic], the number of pieces of mail that EDD sent with SSNs printed on them increased dramatically,” wrote Howle in the Nov. letter. “EDD must take swift action to end its potentially harmful practice and better safeguard the identities of the residents it serves.” Howle’s office is conducting an ongoing audit of the EDD’s backlog of unemployment claims, call center performance and the adequacy of its information technology infrastructure.

UI fraud in Ventura County

“We are seeing significant amounts of EDD fraud and are aggressively investigating these offenses,” said Gregory Totten, Ventura County District Attorney (VCDA). “Fraudulent claims have been filed under the name of one of our death row inmates.”

Howard Wise, senior deputy district attorney, explained that UI fraud “takes three forms.” First, when people, “often inmates, apply for UI when they are not entitled to it.” He explained they “typically lie about their address (often jail) or their work history.” Ventura County has “a number of these cases under investigation involving county residents.” He could not comment further on those active investigations.

He also referred to Grigor Gasparyan and Karapet Gasparyan, arrested August 2020 in Thousand Oaks on fraud charges. Allegations in the pending case include the accused being in possession of 200 fraudulent EDD debit cards used to cash out over $160,000 at local bank ATMs. The Gasparyans were located following a 911 call from a member of the public who witnessed them acting suspiciously at the Bank of America ATM on North Moorpark Road inThousand Oaks. Police located the suspects and in a traffic stop searched their vehicle and found two grocery bags full of EDD and Visa debit cards in other people’s names.

“The EDD cards were obtained by members of the conspiracy applying for EDD benefits in the names of real people around the country but providing a false California mailing address,” said Wise. “Strictly speaking, however, neither the identity theft victims nor the defendants are from Ventura County. Only the victim banks were located in Ventura County. The case is pending in Ventura Superior Court.”

Wise pointed to a third instance in which Mary Urias, a resident of Oxnard, was fired in February 2020 after being convicted of embezzling funds from her employer, 5-Star Theatricals. Urias then filed a claim with EDD reporting she lost her job due to the pandemic. She was then also convicted of UI insurance fraud, and has been sentenced to state prison.

Newsom formed an EDD “strike team” to address the issues in the agency highlighted by Howle, as well as other technology and processing issues.

If you believe you have been a victim of identity theft related to fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, report the fraud to local law enforcement, state unemployment insurance agencies, the IRS, credit bureaus and your employer’s human resources department.