Pictured: The cardboard headstones for the 2019 Lift Up Your Voice to End Homelessness event at Plaza Park in Ventura. Photo submitted.
by Kimberly Rivers
kimberly@vcreporter.com
For the past 13-14 years, members of various faiths have come together for an event called Lift Up Your Voice to End Homelessness. The event, held close to the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, is a memorial of unhoused residents of Ventura County who have passed away in the past 12 months.
The event coordinated by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura is typically held at Plaza Park in Ventura and the names of those who died are read aloud. Temporary markers, mimicking headstones, with the names written on them are erected in the park.
The Winter Solstice is on Dec. 21. Due to the pandemic, however, the gathering cannot be held safely, according to Kathleen “Kappy” Paulson, event co-chair. As of early November there were 75 people on the memorial list. Paulson says they expect more to be added by the end of the year. The group receives the names from the coroner’s office and from various social service providers in the county. As the list cannot be read this year at an event, organizers have asked that the names be printed in the paper.
The memorial list for 2020:
Don Akers
Gregory Alcozar
Rev. Donald Baker
Alexander Benavidez
Michael Berry
Linda Boggess
William Boyd
Joe Bracamontes
Kip Brill
Aaron Brooks
Michael Bugg
Clint Cachola
Jewell Campbell
Jennifer Cardinel
Randel Castleberry
Barbara Chamberlain
Rodney Clark
Rudy Cortez
Stephen Crane
Bryan Dean
Jacob DeGrande
Deborah Derosia
Patricia Dillon
Ermelan Donjuan
Timothy Duffy
Patrick Dyer
Carol Ferguson
Jeannie Flores
Roy Garcia
Kelly Gladstone
Jose Gonzalo Hernandez Garcia
Ronald Herrera
Steven Keel
Ann Kupp
Christopher Labaron
Bryan Lantry
Travis Lee
Amy Lee
James Lewis
Paul Martinez
Kevin Mateas
Johnny Menchaca
Luis Menendez Contreras
Luz Clarita Mendoza
Jameson Meihle
Pamela Miolano
Tamara Mondragon
Corina Jeanette Navarro
Kimberly Nettels
Michael Nunziato
Frank Ortega
David Palismo
Daniel Peters
James Phillips
Sherri Pridgen
Jamie Ramerez
Raul Reyes Torres
Inez Rico Rodriguez
Alma Rodreguez Garcia
Matthew Roe
Gregory Scott
Breesea Scott
Jason Staubs
Hannah Stickell
Joseph Sylvester
Erick Tenorio
Ralph Todd
Julio UC Pool
Cynthia VanSlambrouck
David Vargus
Enrique Velasquez
Pamela Voich
Cindy Williams
Larry Woo
Sibyl Woodbury