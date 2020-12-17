Pictured: The cardboard headstones for the 2019 Lift Up Your Voice to End Homelessness event at Plaza Park in Ventura. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

For the past 13-14 years, members of various faiths have come together for an event called Lift Up Your Voice to End Homelessness. The event, held close to the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, is a memorial of unhoused residents of Ventura County who have passed away in the past 12 months.

The event coordinated by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura is typically held at Plaza Park in Ventura and the names of those who died are read aloud. Temporary markers, mimicking headstones, with the names written on them are erected in the park.

The Winter Solstice is on Dec. 21. Due to the pandemic, however, the gathering cannot be held safely, according to Kathleen “Kappy” Paulson, event co-chair. As of early November there were 75 people on the memorial list. Paulson says they expect more to be added by the end of the year. The group receives the names from the coroner’s office and from various social service providers in the county. As the list cannot be read this year at an event, organizers have asked that the names be printed in the paper.

The memorial list for 2020:

Don Akers

Gregory Alcozar

Rev. Donald Baker

Alexander Benavidez

Michael Berry

Linda Boggess

William Boyd

Joe Bracamontes

Kip Brill

Aaron Brooks

Michael Bugg

Clint Cachola

Jewell Campbell

Jennifer Cardinel

Randel Castleberry

Barbara Chamberlain

Rodney Clark

Rudy Cortez

Stephen Crane

Bryan Dean

Jacob DeGrande

Deborah Derosia

Patricia Dillon

Ermelan Donjuan

Timothy Duffy

Patrick Dyer

Carol Ferguson

Jeannie Flores

Roy Garcia

Kelly Gladstone

Jose Gonzalo Hernandez Garcia

Ronald Herrera

Steven Keel

Ann Kupp

Christopher Labaron

Bryan Lantry

Travis Lee

Amy Lee

James Lewis

Paul Martinez

Kevin Mateas

Johnny Menchaca

Luis Menendez Contreras

Luz Clarita Mendoza

Jameson Meihle

Pamela Miolano

Tamara Mondragon

Corina Jeanette Navarro

Kimberly Nettels

Michael Nunziato

Frank Ortega

David Palismo

Daniel Peters

James Phillips

Sherri Pridgen

Jamie Ramerez

Raul Reyes Torres

Inez Rico Rodriguez

Alma Rodreguez Garcia

Matthew Roe

Gregory Scott

Breesea Scott

Jason Staubs

Hannah Stickell

Joseph Sylvester

Erick Tenorio

Ralph Todd

Julio UC Pool

Cynthia VanSlambrouck

David Vargus

Enrique Velasquez

Pamela Voich

Cindy Williams

Larry Woo

Sibyl Woodbury

