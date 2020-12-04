Pictured: Gov. Gavin Newsom during a live press conference on Thursday, Dec. 2020. Screen capture of live video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

According to local health officials, it’s not a matter of if, but when, Ventura County (and all of Southern California) is subject to a new Regional Stay-At-Home-Order announced today by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We need to stop gathering with people outside our households,” said Newsom at today’s press conference, while noting that outdoor activities are encouraged. He said hospitalizations in the state have increased 86 percent in the past 14 days, and as a result, ICU admittance has also jumped. He strongly emphasized that this is a “temporary” circumstance and with the coming of vaccines, there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

The order will go into effect in regions that have an ICU availability rate of less than 15 percent. The order includes specific business closures, bans private gatherings with people of other households of any size and other restrictions. The region will be subject to the order for three weeks. After that, a county may move out from under the order’s restrictions and into the appropriate tier under the state’s blueprint for managing the pandemic. Ventura County is in the most restrictive purple tier.

Newsom pointed to the “real availability of a vaccine” on the horizon and that he does “not anticipate having to do this again,” referring to business closures. These current efforts are designed to “bend the curve” to provide the necessary time to “get vaccines in the hands of all Californians.” After discussing the new order, Newsom brought up plans for vaccines coming to the state as early as mid-December.

Responding to criticism he and the state get when new closures are ordered, Newsom said that decisions are made based on evidence from Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services. Ghaly said all state actions are based on evidence and what is known about how the virus is being transmitted and how it relates to proximity and duration of exposure.

“I will not be surprised if we…and four of the five regions are called as early as tomorrow,” said Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health. He explained that while he feels the county has more surge capacity than reported a few days ago at 25 percent, he said “we are not far behind” the 15 percent threshold because hospitalizations in the county are “going up at an accelerated rate.”

His understanding is that from the time the region is notified that it is subject to the order, that region has 24 hours to comply.

Ventura County is included in the Southern California Region along with Los Angeles, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The regions being used are based on pre-existing areas developed through the mutual aid and response system of hospitals.

Newsom reiterated that the main aim of the order is to again flatten the curve of the current pandemic surge in order to prevent capacity at healthcare facilities from being overrun.

Levin does not see Ventura County needing to take any actions that would be more restrictive than what the state has ordered at this time.

DEK//What must close? What can stay open?

If Levin is correct, businesses and public places across Ventura County will have to close as early as Saturday if the Southern California Region reaches the 15 percent threshold tomorrow.

Once the county is subject to the order, personal services, hair salons, barbershops, bars and wineries must fully close. Restaurants must close their onsite (outdoor included) dining areas, and may remain open only for takeout and delivery. Schools may remain open if they are already open with a waiver and necessary protocols in place. Offices must also close unless they are classified as essential services or critical infrastructure.

Other sectors that may remain open under the new order include critical infrastructure, non-urgent medical and dental care, child care and pre-K programs.

Sectors required to close are:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

The following sectors are also impacted, and must maintain 100 percent masking and physical distancing along with the following modifications:

Outdoor recreational facilities: recreation only. No food, drink or alcohol sales. No overnight camping at campgrounds.

Retail: Stores may open but only at 20 percent of full capacity as determined by metering at the entrance. No eating or drinking in the stores. Special hours for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems are recommended.

Shopping centers : Malls may open at 20 percent of full capacity as determined by metering at the entrance. No eating or drinking in the stores. Special hours for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems are recommended.

Hotels and lodging: Allowed to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Restaurants: Only takeout, pick-up or delivery allowed.

Offices: Remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Places of worship and political expression: Outdoor services only allowed.

Entertainment production including professional sports: Allowed for operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

DEK//Travel restriction in effect

The order also includes a statewide restriction on “all non-essential travel.” But Newsom strongly encouraged everyone to regularly get outside.

“I want to encourage activity focused not indoors, [but] outdoors…do take your dog for a walk, exercise, run…walk on the beach, visit state parks, local parks,” said Newsom.

Ghaly emphasized the effort to reduce overall “movement and mixing for a short period of time,” and said all of the orders are based on evidence.

State health officials are asking people to not travel out of state and for people to not travel into the state. If travel is necessary, it is recommended that people follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, which include a recently shortened quarantine time of 10 days for people with no symptoms, down from 14 days. If you know you’ve been exposed, get tested at least 5 days after exposure to ensure you don’t get tested too early, before the virus would appear in the test.

DEK//California’s vaccination plan

Newsom reported that the state is currently slated to receive just over 327,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer Inc. between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15. The plan, being called Phase 1A, for distribution to prioritized groups is in place.

The groups that receive the first round of vaccinations in California focus on the critical healthcare workforce and residents of long term care facilities. Included in the first tier are those in and working at acute care, psychiatrist and correctional facility hospitals, skilled nursing, assisted living facilities; and those who are otherwise medically vulnerable to the infection. Also included in the first tier are paramedics, EMTs and other emergency medical personnel.

The second tier includes medical workers in intermediate care areas and in home health care and support services.

The third tier in the first round of vaccine distribution includes speciality clinics like laboratory workers, dental and oral care offices and pharmacy staff.

The state is working with all vaccine manufacturers and will implement a similar protocol as various vaccines become available for distribution

More information on the state’s response to the pandemic including vaccination is online at: covid19.ca.gov

CDC quarantine and isolation guidelines are online at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html