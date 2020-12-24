Pictured: Five months before being elected governor, Gavin Newsom in the Pride Parade in San Francisco, June 24, 2018. Photo by Burt Johnson.

by Paul Moomjean

Season 1 of COVID-19 is about to end, with parts of the country open and doing business as usual, yet the rest are locked down and waiting for a vaccine that will take months, if not a year to distribute properly. There are over 300,000 deaths in America and 17+ million people infected by the coronavirus, and approximately 1.6 million deaths worldwide. What has become the most frustrating is how politicized everything became. Suddenly, wearing masks became a left-right issue. There were radio and TV talk show hosts saying that the COVID-19 numbers justified no changes, and because of rugged individualism, the world is still the Wild West open frontier, and we should just fight on screaming, “give me liberty or give me death!” Then there is the Left, refusing to fight for regular Americans losing everything around them. We can hope 2021 will be better, but we will have to make real fundamental changes to fulfill the promise America claims to make.

When the ball drops in a socially-distanced or empty Times Square this New Year’s Eve, it will be mostly a symbolic gesture. America still needs a lot of work to restore our spirit and abilities to triumph again. In California, over 50,000 businesses closed down due to a lack of revenue. And all the PPP loans and $1,200 stimulus checks in the world still can’t cover the crippling debt millions are in. As I write this, Congress is debating how to pass a $900 billion relief bill, but even that won’t cover back rent owed by people to property managers, nor will it cover the healthcare needed now more than ever.

Back in March, Bernie Sanders wrote an op-ed about how our lack of proper priorities has created a health crisis as we try to fight COVID-19 and all the distress it brought us. At the start of the lockdowns, Sanders wrote this:

“The absurdity and cruelty of our employer-based, private health insurance system should now be apparent to all. As tens of millions of Americans are losing their jobs and incomes as a result of the pandemic, many of them are also losing their health insurance. That is what happens when health care is seen as an employee benefit, not a guaranteed right. As we move forward beyond the pandemic, we need to pass legislation that finally guarantees health care to every man, woman and child — available to people employed or unemployed, at every age.”

It might be a new year approaching, but old problems still exist. As I type this, I just finished part one of a two-part root canal. Luckily, our family has an old friend who is a dentist. He was able to help me out since I don’t have dental coverage. Yet why should people who are sick, infected, etc. not get help? Not everyone has a dentist or doctor in the family.

There are a lot of changes we need to make heading forward. President-elect Joe Biden is not that man. Vice President Kamala Harris is not that woman. The Trump administration wasn’t the right group either. Not because they don’t want to see Americans healthy and able to afford proper care or make fair wages, but instead because they are just politicians.

We must be willing to accept that Americans cry about rugged individualism and personal rights but rely on their politicians too much. They failed us. They shut down businesses and provided little relief. They told us to stay home, but they did not provide the healthcare we needed if we got sick. They protected the property owners and not the renters. Across YouTube, there are videos of county officials evicting people from their home in the middle of a pandemic. We continue to not learn from our mistakes.

While California Governor Gavin Newsom has been a disaster of a leader these past few months, he has the ability to change the tide. He can give us a real relief restructuring program where past rent can be wiped away, where healthcare can be right, and where people can go back to work with capacity restrictions.

Ironically, he wouldn’t be going against anything he’s already done, because he’s already been caught eating with friends, keeping his winery open, and getting the vaccine first. Why not let us live like you do, Mr. Governor? It seems to be working for you.